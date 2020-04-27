Aflac: The Best Long-Term Aristocrat To Buy Now

While momentum is not our friend here, quality definitely is. Aflac has the potential to gain 30-50% over the next 18-months, and pay a fantastic dividend while doing so.

Aflac has plenty of room to keep increasing the dividend. FCF coverage of the yield is an Aristocrat leading 6.8x.

Towards the end of 2019, it was nearly impossible to find bargains in the markets. The COVID-19 pandemic brought that issue to a close. Now, there are great prices on wonderful companies everywhere you look.

While I usually err towards researching tech firms, my attention over the past few weeks has turned to the Dividend Aristocrats. Dividend Aristocrats are S&P 500 firms that have raised dividends every year for a minimum of 25 consecutive years. Today, there are 66 of these firms, so filtering through them is quite difficult by hand.

To target the best opportunities, I employed a handful of criteria. Here's what my screener looks like:

The firm must have, at a minimum, 2x FCF coverage of the dividend (32 out of 66). The firm must have a weighted quality score in the 75th percentile (which brings us to 21 out of 66). Finally, to ensure we're not paying obscene amounts at this time, I only want to look at firms with earnings yields over 5% (leaving us at 13 out of 66).

Over the next series of articles, I will be discussing some of these 13 stocks in depth. Today, I want to start with Aflac (AFL).

Aflac is a supplemental insurance provider, so yes, send in the yawns. While this business may be "boring," it is reaching bargain levels thanks to an incorrect assumption that all hope is lost without high yields from debt. Let's dig in and see why Aflac is a great long-term buy and compound for patient investors.

Recent Big Declines

As you can see from the price chart, Aflac has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic downturns. While the firm is off its lows, it is still 37% off the 52-week high. Over the last month, Aflac has traded steadily in a narrow $35-38 range.

These significant declines have made many price ratios look quite appealing for an investor with a long-term horizon. Let's start with a favorite pricing multiple of mine, the Earnings Yield. As you can see in the following chart, Aflac has been relatively stable for the past year, then COVID-19 struck and took treasury yields with it. The pandemic economy has brought about earnings yields in the double-digits.

When we consider that Aflac is projected to grow revenues by low single digits over the next five years, the earnings yield becomes much more vital. We don't want to be getting a 5% yield on a low-growth business, but 12% is much more appealing. Of course, the price you're willing to pay here will be entirely dependent upon your investment horizon. For me, in my long-term portfolio, a 12% earnings yield on a firm like Aflac is worth it for the dividend alone. Speaking of which, let's review the dividend.

Dividend Safety At Its Finest

The Aflac dividend is one of the safest, on a free cash flow coverage metric, across all of the Aristocrats. With a 6.8x coverage, the company could see its cashflow cut in half and still have no woes in making payments.

This level of coverage also means that investors can expect to see the annual increases continue, thus allowing Aflac to keep their "Aristocrat" status, which is now 37-years strong.

At today's prices, the dividend yield comes out to a little north of 3%. That's a lot more than investors can hope to get from a 10-year treasury, and there's little reason to suspect that Aflac's business will drastically dry up over the next 10-years, even if profitability does suffer a little in the near-term.

Fantastic Valuation

During "normal" periods, Aflac's average PE ratio tends to hover around 12x. While the downturn and illness relating to COVID-19 may add some near-term pressure, Aflac is an exceptionally well-run business. The company has a manageable long-term debt load ($6.4B), and enough cash on the balance sheet to cover near-term obligations ($4.9B).

Given the firm's exceptional position, I believe they will revisit this 12x price multiple once order returns. Current analyst projections call for an EPS of $4.36 in 2020, a 1.8% drop from last year's $4.44. 2021 looks a little better with EPS expected to get back to growth and hit $4.54.

As we are looking at Aflac over the longer-term, I will use the $4.54 EPS, multiplied by the firm's typical 12x PE for my fair-value estimate of $54.48 in 2021. This represents a 50% return over today.

Risks To A Recovery

50% returns in insurance companies over 18-months are unheard of. I know that, so what is the market expecting? There are a couple of issues that are holding Aflac back, and they do carry significant risk.

The first would be the mortgage book. Aflac holds just over $7B in mortgages, which in these trying times could very quickly become a liability. More than 26 million Americans are now out of work and close to 6% of mortgages have entered forbearance. Mortgages, however, make up just 6% of Aflac's investment portfolio, so they're likely not to make a big dent if things head further south.

The more significant concern to Aflac, and other insurers, valuation is treasury yields. Aflac has some $121B invested in debt securities. Insurance companies tend towards much lower risk investments, like debt, so that they can sustain liquidity in all markets. A stock downturn with $121B invested could spell disaster for a firm like Aflac.

$121B invested in treasuries that are trading at record lows means that Aflac will be earning less from their invested premiums. With $96.5B in insurance and annuity liabilities, Aflac has some wiggle room to take more risks. An alternative may be a price increase on policies.

Hideaway Scores

The Hideaway scores are a basket of scores formulated by me. These scores reflect the quality, momentum, and price of a company. While I am not quite ready to demo the price score just yet, we can take a look at Aflac's Quality and Momentum scores.

Score Percentile Market Percentile Sector (Finance) Percentile Industry (Life/Health Ins. - n=23) Quality Score 1.48 79th 87th 75th Momentum Score 0.82 39th 25th 40th

These scores help in narrowing down the investable market, and I have started in documenting portfolios based upon the top-scoring firms, please take a look at a recent post of mine for more information.

Final Thoughts

Aflac is a fantastic business trading at fantastic multiples. Can you find higher growth elsewhere? Absolutely. What you can't find elsewhere is a company trading right around book value that pays a very secure dividend, and that could return 30-50%, just in price, over the next two years.

I believe that the risks outlined above have been weighted much too heavily against the business. Aflac appears to be a secure standing firm that has been through downturns of all varieties throughout its history. Their commitment to policyholders keeps customers coming back, and their commitment to shareholders will ensure that buyers at these levels are well rewarded for years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AFL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.