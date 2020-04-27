Oil: Every Investor Needs To Consider These Factors

A look at historical trends of price, supply/demand, technology, and returns all provide the same answers investors need to know.

There are signs that warn us of danger, advising to "keep out." In other cases, no warning sign is present to warn us of looming trouble ahead. For those holding oil company stocks or thinking it's time to "buy low," let's look at the right time to "hold'em, time to fold'em, time to walk away."

The age of fossil fuels has dominated the global economy since the time of Colonel Drake's first oil well drilled at Titusville, Pennsylvania, in 1859. Initially primarily a lubricant, and lighting medium, replacing whale oil, coal dust, and kerosine from coal, by the 1901 discovery of the Texas Spindletop discovery, oil was set to become the world's energy medium. The reign of oil as king among fossil fuels energy royalty continues to this day. In 2017, fossil fuels accounted for ~80% of global energy production and renewables ~ 10%.

We need only look at three nations on earth to understand and project energy consumption. In order of top three rank of consumers, China, the US, and India account for 6,351 Mtoe global energy use. This is more than the entire rest of the world combined.

Three things will drive the future evolution of energy consumption mix: Price, legislative policy, availability. All of these factors are somewhat interrelated. Price is strongly influenced by supply/demand balance (technologically and legislatively influenced), policy (environment, supply, and cost mediated), and availability driven by capital investment directed by policy, price, and technology.

Ultimately, price is the factor that controls the mix of energy sources. If policy is not aligned overall with the price per standardized unit of energy used, then a nation places itself at a competitive disadvantage of locking into higher costs of energy and the products it produces. This results in flight of industry, jobs, and net balance of payments. The pressure of these three leads to social and political unrest that in turn moderates policy.

With these basics out of the way, let's look at the relative cost of various energy types today, fossil fuel vs. renewables especially. As the chart below shows, natural gas is the current non-hydro cheapest cost for electrical generation but this will be reversed in the next few years, with onshore wind power rising to the cheapest source and the trend of solar-voltaic cost dropping steadily.

In fact, even today, the cost of electricity production by Solar-PhotoVoltaics ($0.038/kWhr) is cheaper than coal ($0.043 - $0.13/kWhr) and competitive with even hydro ($0.039/kWhr). Oil and gas have simply seen the age of petroleum as an energy fuel source reach transition economics to new technologies with better prices and less adverse features. Technology trends will continue to lower the cost of these renewables while petroleum slowly passes from the mix over the next several decades. This is a trend already begun and irreversible going forward.

Petroleum price trends reflect the peak demand reached in 2011 and in decline since that time. We have seen each cycle of highest highs and highest lows decrease.

The Future Of Oil - Projecting A Path:

The historical path for petroleum has been reviewed, but what of the future? Nobody has a crystal ball, but the price trends, driven by the control factors of technology, policy and supply/demand, point in a steady direction. Paradigm shifts, black swans, and unicorns can and do occur, but smart and safe money follows the trends rather than living in the past or investing in a future not yet arrived.

Many investors still dwell in the past in planning for the future. These are dreams subject to eventual painful awakenings. A Seeking Alpha reader commented in a recent article warning of a likely Exxon (XOM) dividend cut:

Looking at the past eight years, where not only has XOM consistently underperformed the broad market, it has delivered a total negative return on share price plus dividend distributions even prior to the current crash. We have seen $2,334 for every $10,000 XOM dollars invested. Deduct that drop in dividends and the results are a negative 3.15% average annual yield rate. If re-investing dividends, the result is worse, at negative 4.55% average annual yield rate. Sharply negative average annual dividends for eight years is hardly a holding to brag about for dividend income!

Another reader spoke up in comments to voice his support for another of the integrated international oil company Super-majors, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B).

In truth, these eye-popping dividends come at the wealth-bursting cost of deeper declines in share price, delivering a total net return on dividends plus share price of negative $1,580 for each $10,000 investment for the past eight years. Without dividend re-investment, this is a negative average annual yield rate of 2.05%. With dividend re-investment, results are even worse, an average annual yield rate of negative 3.67%

Are these results just isolated cherry picking or do the represent the industry sector as a whole? Lets look at the total net return charts for the rest of the super-majors for the same period. Chevron (CVX) ekes out a tiny total net return gain over the past eight years, generating an average annual yield from combined dividends and share price of just 0.96% without dividend re-investment. A dividend re-investing DGI investor would see even worse performance, at 0.59% average annual yield for eight years.

Results for the rest of the super-majors are equally disappointing: BP (BP) -0.44% ave. annual yield, Total (TOT) 1.19% ave. annual yield, and Eni (E) -1.44% ave. annual yield are sadly disappointing.

The past eight years, since peak 2011, have been miserable for oil industry and its investors, providing negative average annual net yields or barely scratching out a small positive yield rate. Price trends of alternate energy renewables, especially onshore wind and solarPV, have declined to where they are competitive with even hydro electric and beat much of coal, petroleum, natural gas and nuclear. These trends will continue even more from technology advancement, policy developments, and new developments in in-situ coal gasification, synthetic crude oil, and other technologies. All these trends will continue to steadily displace oil at a pace faster than energy demand increases. The net result will be an ever growing glut in petroleum production capacity in excess of demand. This in turn will result in very weak upside pressure on petroleum product prices and long-term outright declines in these commodities.

The long-term future is not totally bleak for the oil sector outlook. As companies come to the reality that the age of oil as energy is over, they will stop new investment in finding and developing new reserves. The super majors have vast billions of barrels of proven developed oil and gas reserve assets in the ground. These are the largest part of their balance sheets. Once future capital investment to preserve long term ongoing sustainability as petroleum producers is abandoned, they will be magnificent cash cows as they convert these in-ground assets to cash at the pump for a few decades. However, the next few years as this transition takes place can be expected to be as disappointing as the past eight years post recover from the global financial crisis 2008/9 recession and market crash.

The wise investor will take these trend lessons to heart and formulate a plan to avoid the oil sector and exit any existing positions in it. Short-term trading opportunities of course will arise from time to time, but long-term avoid is the watchword as the world continues the already begun long transition beyond the age of petroleum.

Covered Option Opportunities:

A few low risk short-term covered option opportunities appear at this time.

Total (NYSE:TOT) is the only super-major that turned in a weak but positive total net return, at 1.19% average annual yield rate for the past eight years offers a short term trade using the 18-day cash secured puts for 5/15/20 $20.00 @ $0.15 premium. This gives a 15.32% annualized yield on net covering cash of $19.85 at a break-even $2.28 below the recent low turned in 3/18/20, with downside protection $14.30 (41.87%) below current market. Keep aware of the upcoming earnings call 5/5/20 that may result in high volatility.

Also of interest could be 18 day cash secured puts for RDS.A 5/15/20 $20.00 @ $0.50 premium for a 51.99% annualized yield rate with $15.53 (44.33%) downside protection.

Closing Thoughts:

Numbers like these in a hostile market with deep downside protection coupled with excellent locked in double-digit annualized yield rates are a rare find indeed.

Thank you for taking the time to read my work. If you are interested in dividends, retirement income, option boosting yields, and fundamental value analysis and appraisal, consider becoming a follower by clicking the orange follow button. I invite you to join in the comment section below to join a discussion of the ideas presented in this article.

Stay safe and well.

I am not a licensed securities dealer or advisor. The views here are solely my own and should not be considered or used for investment advice. As always, individuals should determine the suitability for their own situation and perform their own due diligence before making any investment.

Help to weather this Virus Recession in comfort & safety. Your subscription includes: Exclusive access to E.I.I. Strategy, developed to boost cash income & yield from quality dividends while reducing (but never fully eliminating) market risk.

5+ monthly opportunities using specific strategies and trade pricing to enter/hold/exit according to value, including covered option writing + dozens of quick look ideas.

Personal access to the winner of Seeking Alpha's prestigious Outstanding Performance Award.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.