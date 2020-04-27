Mexican Peso Bulls, Hold Your Horses

Within the Latin American (Latam) space, we do see the Mexican Peso (NYSEMKT:MXN) has been one of the worst performing emerging market currencies with a negative spot return of 32% at the point of writing since the start of the year. The negative economic outlook, political tensions in Brazil and risk aversion within Latin America countries has been negative for their currencies and Mexico is not spared as well. Despite stimulus plan from President López Obrador and the latest 50bp rate cut to 6% from Banco de México, it did not stop the MXN from further weakening. This article aims to discusses it may not be the prime time to dip into short USD/MXN positions.

The Mexican economy is in grave danger

To start off, the Mexican economy was already in trouble before COVID-19 where we do see the economy entering into a recession considering the full 2019, the economy contracted 0.1% and it was the first contraction in ten years under the management of López Obrador (ALMO)

This is even troubling as we take a look at the COVID-19 progression, where Latam in general, including Mexico, lagged behind when compared to other regions and it still seems too be early to call for flattening of the COVID-19 curves as seen in Figure 1

Figure 1

Source: Visual Capitalist

This could be due to Mexico being one of the slowest countries in taking strict containment measures, with comments from ALMO encouraging social contact rather than distancing a few weeks ago. Hence, the situation will only get worse before it gets better and Mexico peso seems destined for more pain as the current situation should put a brakes on investing in Mexican assets and this is further compounded by ALMO's feeble response in terms of tackling the COVID-19 situation.

Downgrades by Credit Rating Agencies

With the headwinds faced by the Mexican economy , it is not surprised that credit rating agencies for instance Fitch has down downgraded Mexico's Long term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' while keeping the rating outlook as stable. Apart from Fitch, Moody's has also downgraded Mexico's credit rating due to deteriorating economic outlook to 'Baa1' from 'A3' and cut the debt of state oil firm Pemex to junk status. As markets digest the information pertaining to downgrades, it is likely to see strong outflows from Pemex bonds especially among investors with mandates to hold assets of certain investment quality. Thus, with headwinds building up for Mexico, we still cannot rule out further potential downgrades as well as worsened outlook of economic policies and this clearly does not bode well for the MXN.

Depressed oil prices should continue to weigh on the MXN

Moving into the oil market, we do witnessed oil prices plunging and entering negative territory on the backdrop of collapsing demand due to the coronavirus crisis as well as price war which resulted in a surge in oil inventory. This is troubling as falling oil prices is detrimental for Pemex which saw its credit rating outlook being downgraded by Fitch rating and Moody's Investor Service recently. Mexico's revenue from oil exports has already dropped sharply and now it appears to decline even further. The high correlation between the energy sector and economic growth signals that the economic paralysis will be brutal. Despite economic plans from ALMO to alleviate the economic impact of the pandemic, it appears to be insufficient and do little to support the economy and the outlook for the country is grim. Hence, as long as weak oil prices continue to stay, it should continue to weigh on MXN.

Conclusion

To conclude, while it may seem that from a technical analysis perspective, USD/MXN is stretched as seen in Figure 2 and it may be attractive to dip one's toes in short USD/MXN positions. The fundamentals should still take the front seat and taking a look at positioning as seen in Figure 3 we do see noncommercial longs as seen in the orange line have been trimmed aggressively while noncommercial shorts as seen in the green line have been marching higher slowly which further supports the case for a weaker MXN.

Figure 2

Source: Trading Economics - USDMXN Daily Chart

Figure 3

Source: Quandl - Commitment of Traders - Mexican Peso CME Futures

Thus, the grim outlook for the Mexican economy, further possibility of downgrades in credit ratings, weak oil prices coupled with bearish sentiment for MXN from positioning data suggests it may not be the prime time to dip into short USD/MXN positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in USDMXN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.