Corning, Inc.: Strong Balance Sheet And Dividend Yield

Headquartered in Corning, New York, Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) is an international producer and supplier of specialty glass, ceramic, and other materials used in a variety of applications, including consumer technology and scientific research. Originally founded as the Bay State Glass Co. in 1851, the company has transformed from its humble beginnings in Somerville, Massachusetts to one of the world's largest glassmakers.

Today, Corning is most widely known for their flagship product, Gorilla Glass, the material used in iPhone and many other smartphone screens, and even the screen in the laptop I'm using to type this article. Given their wide use of the product, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) invested $200 million in Corning in 2017 and announced a further investment of $250 million in 2019 in an effort to develop and manufacture glass to be used in the display screens of the iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad.

After the collapse of the dot com bubble in the early 2000s, Corning's stock price had, at one point, hovered around one dollar per share, but the company has since recovered in large part due to the aforementioned success of the Gorilla Glass product.

Currently, the stock is trading at just under $20, which is 43% below its 52-week high share price of $34.90. With this decline in price, the dividend yield has inflated to 4.40%. While the majority of this decline from the 52-week high is due to the overall market decline from COVID-19, which has led to the layoff of hundreds of Corning employees in Q1 2020, Corning also experienced an approximately 20% decline in share price in late summer after Q2 2019 earnings showed slower-than-expected growth within the company's optical communications business. This slower-than-expected growth played a part in the company's year-over-year decline in earnings per share, from $1.13 in 2018 to $1.07 in 2019 (source: financial releases per Investor relations page). Despite the earnings decline, Corning still managed to increase their dividend by 10% in February of 2020.

Analyst estimates still project earnings growth in 2020, though the company has not yet issued updated guidance since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted economies worldwide. Since the company has not issued updated guidance on their website to truly assess the financial statement impact, we reviewed the company's COVID-19 response on their website to look for context clues to see if they are an active part of the response (like 3M (NYSE:MMM) and other medical companies) or if their customers are severely affected and facing future revenue issues (i.e. retail). Obviously, we are hoping they are involved in a manner similar to 3M.

Interestingly, there was a lot of great information on their COVID-19 Page. What I found was very encouraging. Here are some of the highlights:

The CEO mentioned in a statement that the company's manufacturing facilities have been deemed essential due to the fact they produce necessary medical supplies to support "essential infrastructure, industries, or the health, safety, and welfare of the public."

The company has increased manufacturing capacity to help build necessary supplies for countries and has even donated large amounts of supplies to help companies battle the pandemic.

This was a critical quote from the CEO statement: "Corning continues to supply critical products around the world at this time. We are monitoring our raw material inventory levels and taking additional measures to mitigate interruption."

After reading these statements, along with others on the website, it appears that Corning is in a similar position to 3M Company. Last week, we wrote about how 3M will perform well during the pandemic due to the fact the company manufactures and sells N95 masks, respirators, and other critical medical equipment. 3M is a provider in this pandemic and is providing communities with critical supplies that are being purchased in large quantities. Corning is in a similar position. So, while we may not know the updated economic impact since the company has not provided an update, I am not expecting a significant cut in the company's forecast of revenues or earnings.

Further, let's assume that I am wrong, and guidance were to be cut when the company releases their next earnings. Even if guidance were to be cut, the company has sufficient liquidity to continue to meet their short-term debt commitments with a current ratio of 2.12 times as of their most recent 10-K filing. Further, the company is not over-leveraged, with a reasonable debt to equity ratio of 1.22.

Given the uncertainty in the economy right now, a strong balance sheet is something to be considered. Though I prefer a lower debt to equity ratio, the company's current ratio of over 2.00 times gives me confidence the company can continue to operate without taking on additional debt. Now, let's see how Corning fares against the Dividend Diplomats Stock Screener to determine whether it's an undervalued dividend growth stock.

Dividend Diplomats Stock Screener

The Dividend Diplomats Dividend Stock Screener examines the following metrics and is what we use to determine whether a company is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock.

P/E Ratio (Valuation)

Dividend Payout Ratio (Safety)

Dividend Growth Rate and History (Longevity)

To perform the analysis, I will be using the company's metrics as of market close on Tuesday, April 22, 2020. At this time, the stock price was $19.98, the forward dividend was $0.88/share, and the average analyst earnings per share estimate for 2020 was $1.32. Pricing, dividend, and earnings per share data were obtained from Yahoo Finance, and all remaining figures were calculated by the author.

1) P/E Ratio: Corning stock is currently trading at 14.48 times 2020 earnings. Even with the broader market decline in earnings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this P/E ratio is lower than the market average.

2) Payout Ratio: I like to see a payout ratio in the range of 40% to 60% when examining dividend growth stocks, as we believe this level provides a company the ability to continue to grow dividends into the future. Using the average analyst 2020 earnings estimate, GLW's payout ratio is 63.77%. While this is slightly above the target range noted above, it is close enough that I believe the company can continue to grow dividends in the future.

3) Dividend Growth Rate and History: Corning has increased their dividend now for 9 straight years. The company had cut their dividend most recently in 2007, but kept payout consistent during the remainder of the financial crisis, and began their current streak of increases in 2011. The company's 3 and 5 year average dividend growth rate is 13.57% and 14.34%, respectively, and the company's 10% increase in 2020 was in line with these averages. While the company is far from reaching dividend aristocrat status, management reiterated their commitment to continued dividend growth within the Q4 earnings release. Within the release, management laid out their strategy and growth framework through 2023, which included a plan for annual dividend increases of at least 10%. Assuming earnings growth can keep up, I am loving the fact that management has a plan for continued dividend growth. Given the success of recent iPhone releases, a catalyst for growth could come from the scheduled release of two new iPhone in 2020.

Summary and Conclusion

Corning performed well under the pressure of the Dividend Diplomats stock screener. The P/E ratio shows signs of undervaluation, the dividend yield is tempting at 4.40%, the payout ratio is right around our target level, and management is committed to significant dividend growth over the next few years.

What further intrigued me about GLW, however, was the fact that the company has a strong balance sheet, which is of utmost importance during the current economic uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. While we estimate the company's financials are not going to be severely impacted by COVID-19, as the company is a key supplier of medical supplies during the pandemic, it is always nice to see the strong balance sheet in the event that the worst case scenario is unfolding. Looking at their financials, the company's current ratio of 2.12 gives me comfort that Corning does not need to take out additional debt to service their current payables in the short term, and further the debt to equity ratio of 1.22 is evidence that the company is not over-leveraged by debt.

For these reasons, I have begun to initiate a small position in GLW stock and plan to increase this position over the short term, unless the stock does not continue the characteristics described in the above analysis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.