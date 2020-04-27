Corning, Inc.: Strong Balance Sheet And Dividend Yield
by: Dividend Diplomats
Summary
Corning Inc. has a current dividend yield of 4.40%.
GLW stock price is 43% below its 52-week high.
The company’s current ratio of 2.12 is evidence of strong liquidity during the current economic situation caused by COVID-19.
Management plans to increase dividends by at least 10% annually through 2023.
Company History and Recent Performance
Headquartered in Corning, New York, Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) is an international producer and supplier of specialty glass, ceramic, and other materials used in a variety of applications, including