Visa: Yes, COVID-19 Impacts, But 'War On Cash' Is Now In Overdrive

Visa (V) has had an uneven ride over these last few months as a result of concerns to the business from the impacts of coronavirus. From a high of almost $211 a share in late February, the stock crashed to just over $135 a share in late March, representing a decline of almost 38% in a little over a month. While the share price has now stabilized somewhat, Visa will experience some pain as a result of the coronavirus and measures that have been put in place by governments globally over these next few months.

However, while this creates near-term difficulty and Visa will take some near-term hits on the one hand, it’s doing serious long-term damage in its longer-term war against cash which will benefit the business once this temporary disruption from the health crisis is resolved.

Downgrade in payment volumes and revenue

It was not of significant surprise that Visa announced declines in spending in payment volumes impacting its business in late March. As a toll-taker on global consumer expenditure volume, it should be intuitive that the business will be impacted by shifts or reductions in global payment spending by consumers. The total lockdowns that have been in place and virtual shutdowns in travel and tourism as well as hospitality and entertainment have particularly impacted those areas within Visa's business.

As could be imagined, card usage is particularly prevalent in transacting larger ticket items such as air ticket bookings, and hotel stays and so the virtual shutdown of these sectors over the last couple of months has had a fairly significant impact on Visa's business. Additionally, in-store dining out is another activity that has been significantly curtailed, something which also sees quite significant 'usage of plastic' by consumers.

What is a less obvious part of the business that has particularly suffered during this time has been Visa's cross-border payments business. This is a particularly lucrative part of the business for Visa where the company earns high-margin assessment fees on transactions where customers use their cards for international travel. While there is arguably some greater degree of complexity for Visa in having to process these cross-border charges, they result in per transaction fees of as much as 1% of the transaction amount, significantly more than the typical merchant assessment charge that the business levies which is typically a much smaller amount than that, closer to 0.15% of transaction value.

The news that Visa's cross-border volumes fell close to 20% year on year will be particularly impactful to Visa's revenue and earnings growth. This piece of the business has a disproportionately larger impact to Visa compared with declines in other parts of the company’s business. From Visa's Q1, it can be seen that the international transaction volumes that generates these cross-border transactions represent close to 25% of Visa's overall revenue, with 'pre crisis growth' in this segment of almost 10%.

Source: Visa Q1 2020 earnings report

As a result of the declines in payment volume, Visa updated its guidance to suggest that revenue growth for Q1 would likely be towards the high end of 'mid-single digits'. Should the travel lockdowns and consumer reluctance to travel continue for an extended period of time, Visa could expect to experience additional impacts to its business.

This is not beyond the realm of possibility, as consumers take a more cautious approach to restarting travel, while enterprises adopt alternative technologies such as video conferencing in the place of nonessential in-person meetings. Nevertheless, at some stage within the next 12 to 18 months, pre-coronacrisis levels of activity in international travel should gradually resume. Thus, the declines in cross-border volumes should be expected to only be a near-term hit as opposed to a longer-term problem.

'War on cash' is being dealt a major blow in the interim

As Visa and its investors wait for growth in Visa's business to resume, the 'War on Cash' is being dealt a major blow in the interim. Anecdotal evidence suggests that there has been a steep increase in the usage of e-commerce and digital channels to pick up much of the volume that has stalled from in-store shopping experiences being curtailed.

In many cases, users are finding that the e-commerce experience is a significant saver of time. The coronacrisis is creating a new generation of shoppers who are experiencing a variety of new shopping experiences for the first time. Not only are consumers as a whole binge-watching Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) but they are also experimenting with a variety of new digitally-enabled services. This includes things like the digital ordering and delivery of grocery and other essentials through services such as Amazon (AMZN) and Instacart. It’s a shift from off-line entertainment experience in theatres and malls to digitally-delivered (and transacted) movies and gaming.

Provided all of these user experiences are satisfactory, the net of this will be an accelerated shift from off-line commerce experience, where cash is more prevalent, to online digital experiences where cash is nonexistent. Countries such as Italy have reported an 81% surge in e-commerce-related transactions through the month of February. If these experiences have been positive, digital payments will have delivered an accelerated blow to cash that would have otherwise have taken years to achieve, facilitating long-term changes in consumer behavior. As major players of note in the digital payments arena, both Visa and Mastercard (MA) are well-placed to be net beneficiaries of this change.

What’s also intriguing about all of this is that there is an increased perception among many merchants and consumers that cash and cash handling may contribute to the inadvertent transmission of the virus, with reports that merchants are encouraging the use of digital payments and discouraging the use of physical cash for transactions. In many smaller restaurants who used to actively discourage the use of card payments to minimize credit transactions charges, consumers are being asked to order ahead and pay with card and then pick up without any cash physically changing hands.

It will be interesting to observe how long this new mode of operation lasts, with long-term behavioral changes quite possible both on the part of merchants as well as consumers. This may spur the use and adoption of contactless credit or debit transactions in-store, particularly among small and medium-sized businesses that are more likely to handle and accept cash and encourage the use of cash for in-store transactions.

Even if consumers use alternate emerging digital payment forms, Visa and Mastercard will be indirect beneficiaries in many cases. There are reports that PayPal (PYPL) and Apple Pay (AAPL) are experiencing large increases in volume as consumers in-store choose to look at alternative, socially-distanced ways to complete payment transactions even if merchants don't insist. Payments over PayPal and Apple Pay, two likely major beneficiaries of this sudden shift, actually ride the rails of Visa and Mastercard, providing Visa with derivative benefits from usage of these services

Valuation is always the perennial debate with Visa

It can be argued that the coronacrisis has brought back valuations of the payment processors to more realistic levels. While Visa's earnings can be expected to suffer, particularly if consumers and businesses are more cautious about global travel for an extended period of time, Visa now trades at 25% below highs seen only a couple of months ago and is below 30x earnings for the first time in months.

Unfortunately for potential investors, very high-quality businesses like Visa and Mastercard that have tremendous earnings power, significant cash generation, balance sheet strength, large barriers to entry, and secular drivers that reinforce dominant competitive positions are generally always perpetually expensive. However, declining share prices as a result of external shock like which we are currently in provide opportunities to pick up stock in an otherwise strong long-term up-trend of earnings and share price growth.

While investors in Visa are confronted with a near-term earnings shock, the 'coronacrisis' may actually have very favorable long-term impacts on user and merchant behavior and accelerate favorable secular trends in the war on cash, which set up Visa investors very nicely for the long term.

To see other ideas of high quality, growing businesses that are positioned to be long-term wealth creators, please consider a Free Trial of Sustainable Growth. Ideas based on the philosophy of Project $1M, which has outperformed the S&P 500 by almost 50% for 2019, and over the last 4 years.

for 2019, and over the last 4 years. Access to Large Cap, Emerging Leader and High Conviction Model Portfolio which all outperformed the S&P 500 in 2019.

in 2019. Watch list that covers a broad universe of businesses with 'unfair competitive advantages' in fast-growing markets.

Exclusive ideas on potential 'Wealth Creators of tomorrow'.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.