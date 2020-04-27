Pinterest: North America Exposure Will Likely Turn The Tide In The 1Q20 Earnings Report

Given the company's over exposure to the Americas, it is likely that the majority of Quarter 1 activity was unaffected by the Covid-19 crisis.

Introduction

Data by

YCharts

Last week, Snap (SNAP) reported fiscal 1Q20 results, and despite posting a slight miss on earnings and withdrawing full-year guidance, shares have soared on news the company beat on top-line revenues. In my view, this beat is largely attributable to the company's concentrated revenue composition in the Americas, as well as somewhat depressed expectations from Wall Street. Immediately, when this news crossed the tape my reaction was to enter a long position in the competing platform, Pinterest (PINS), as the validation of this trend is extremely positive for the company's near-term results. Given Pinterest has the greatest geographic concentration of monetizable users in the Americas of the social media platforms, I am upgrading my outlook on the company from Neutral to Bullish.

Why Geography Mattered In 1Q20

Data by

YCharts

Snap cited an outperformance in January and February compensating for March weakness when discussing their positive results for 1Q20. For context behind this statement, one must consider the timeline of events surrounding the global outbreak of Covid-19. The impact of the virus began heavily in China in January, then spread to Europe in late February, and widespread community transmission did not begin in the United States until mid-March. This is significant because with the spread came the numerous widespread economic shut-downs, that now constitute today's definition of "normal", thus the later the occurrence of community spread, the greater the duration of normal commercial activity in the afflicted region.

This is why companies with a heavy Chinese footprint, such as Starbucks (SBUX) and Apple (AAPL), were withdrawing guidance as far back as early February, while many others with greater domestic exposure waited until March or even April. Snap is an example of the latter, with around 70% of revenues originating in the United States. While this does put the company on the higher-end of geographic concentration, and thus in the lower-end of 1Q financial impact, it is not the highest within its immediate peer group.

Source: 10k / 10q filings from Investor Relations

Unsurprisingly, the level of monetization of international users increases as advance upon the growth curve. An established platform, like Google, with a high penetration rate in the United States, is going to need to expand its horizons abroad to find growth opportunities. In the case of Snap, we saw how this overexposure to domestic markets benefited the company's financial results, and given Pinterest sees almost 90% of sales from the US I expect this company will post the best report of the peer group for 1Q20.

More Attractive Valuation & Similar Growth Prospects

Data by

YCharts

Snap has long been my preferred comparable company for evaluating Pinterest. Both platforms are relatively low of the growth curve, feature an overexposure to North American users, are valued at similar enterprise values, and are posting similar rates of revenue growth. The biggest differentiators between the two are valuation and profitability. Pinterest posts greater gross and EBITDA margins, has shown a greater level of aptitude for margin expansion, and trades at a substantially lower valuation premium. In my view, this is a sign of duel-sided market mispricing with Snap on the upside, and Pinterest on the downside, however it does imply that there is still potential of multiple expansion in the company's valuation.

Price Objective & Bull/Bear Cases

My new price objective is based on a target EV/REV multiple of 8x. In my view, this is a fair way to value the company it is expected to post high sales growth rate exceeding 30% for the next several years, and the has already demonstrated a capability of achieving EBITDA profitability. The table below details my expected fair value per share based on consensus sales estimates, and current figures regarding the company's capital structure.

Source: Data from Yahoo!Finance, Pinterest 10k filings, SeekingAlpha Premium

My base case price objective is for $26.50. This is fairly aligned with my initial bullish estimates posted at the beginning of the year. Compared to trading levels at the time of writing, this would imply an additional 28% potential for upside and makes the company an attractive investment.

Source: Analyst estimates from Yahoo!Finance

The tables above outline the price target outcomes and upside/downside potential based on fluctuation in the company's target multiple, and sales results. To estimate the bull & bear revenue levels, I have simply taken the high and low estimates from the universe of Wall Street analysts covering the stock.

Source: Analyst estimates from Yahoo!Finance

The tables above indicate a potential range in future price between $19.70 per share and $34.42, or -4.44% and 66.90% in potential upside/downside. From this standpoint, the risk/reward trade-off is skewed favorably for an investment despite the recent rally in share prices.

Conclusion

Pinterest is not flying after Snap's earnings disclosure on pure coincidence, the market sees the similarities in the profiles of the two entities and is pricing a similar benefit from the company's lack of international monetization. I anticipate that, despite near-term headwinds, there is enough of evidence in support of the bullish thesis to get behind Pinterest as an investment. Additionally, the surge capital being injected in order to reopen the European and Asian economies creates an opportunity for Pinterest to grow its foreign footprint. These potential strategic growth initiatives could prove to be significant growth catalysts down-the-line as the company continues its efforts to expand user-monetization. Given, the potential outcomes described in the valuation and price objective sections of this piece, it implies there is still substantial room for price appreciation this calendar year. I am upgrading Pinterest to a very bullish rating, and reinstating it as one of my top ideas for 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PINS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.