Markets: Strong Index Numbers Mask Big Weakness Underneath

Co-produced with Trapping Value

After some scintillating moves between February and early April, last week gave investors some relative respite as daily gyrations reduced. The news flow though continued strong and everything from the economic impact to the prospects of a cure caught investor eyes. We bring you a summary of the key pieces of the puzzle and where we think this is headed.

The Macro background

There are many ways to gauge the impact on different sectors of the economy. One way is to look at the change in electricity consumption as reported. Now, this is not available across every single subset but power grids do break this out for their own tracking and peak demand forecasting purposes. The change in March (between first and fourth weeks) was rather telling.

Source: Axios.com

Car dealerships and restaurants were hit the hardest, while hotels were surprisingly less impacted. The latter group might be benefiting from local governments picking up the tab to house the homeless or high-risk groups. On the other hand, as expected, hospitals are running at 116% of normal.

Industrial change in consumption is closely tied to GDP and a 22% decrease in consumption. This group is likely telegraphing a 22% drop in GDP. How does this fit in with what the markets are expecting? We have been tracking the markets for a long time and we have never seen such a wide range in GDP forecasts.

Bloomberg Economics likely expects a miracle in the next week or so while Evercore ISI is possibly forecasting that "Stay At Home" orders will be modified to "Stay Inside Your Bedroom." But the median at negative 32% is likely overly pessimistic for Q2-2020 in our view and possibly some of the bounce in the market may be attributed to that. Globally, we have some more details on countries that have been in lockdown for longer than the US.

Those numbers also suggest that the bulk of the forecasts are likely to prove overly pessimistic.

What are we looking ahead to?

While we can debate ad nauseum over whether GDP drops negative 15% or negative 30%, either of those numbers are rather large in context of any recession ever documented. There's zero dispute about that. What's particularly new and interesting is the size of the fiscal stimulus that's coming through. While the shutdown is unprecedented, so is the size and speed at which governments have supplied stimulus, especially the U.S. Below we show a rough estimate of these numbers (excluding loan guarantees).

The chart is presented as a percentage of GDP to allow apples to apples comparison. We can see that most countries are at 2X or higher levels as compared to 2008 through 2010. In other words, government stimulus in less than two months has more than doubled stimulus over three years of the Great Financial Crisis. We would add that this is what's currently approved or on the table. There are likely to be significant additions to this amount.

The bullish actions in the market are likely driven by investors trying to balance the two impacts. Most fund managers currently expect this to be a long drawn out affair with only 15% expecting a "V-shaped" recovery.

Virus update

Over the last few weeks we brought you the earliest studies showing that serology tests showed the infected population was far higher than what was being reported. On April 2, 2020, we noted that 70% of the blood donors in one city tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. A week later we noted that serology showed seven times as many people infected in a German town than the official counts showed.

These studies keep coming in with similar results. Over the last week we have seen a Netherlands survey showing that infections were underestimated by a factor of 19 and a Massachusetts study showing a 17-fold underestimation. A California-based study stirred some controversy when it made the claim that infections were being undercounted by 50-85 fold. This was backed by another one from University of Southern California showing a 28-55 fold undercounting. Finally, a New York serology study suggested a 12-fold undercounting.

These studies have been conducted by different researchers using different techniques, kits and controls. They also have been conducted at different time points and the base count (the official count of infections) also is heavily influenced by testing criteria in the area where these studies were conducted.

The interpretations are further complicated by small sample sizes. But one thing absolutely resonates here without a doubt. Infections are far higher than what the official numbers show and hence true mortality rate is far lower. For example applying the New York study shows Infection Fatality rate to be under 0.65% for New York City.

Source: Official infection/death counts from April adjusted for NY serology results

While still higher than the seasonal flu, it's significantly lower than the 3% number that was going around in March. The other relatively good news over here may be that the hardest-hit areas may be close to developing herd immunity. These studies are essentially looking for antibodies which take 2-3 weeks to develop and hence are documenting infection rates 2-3 weeks in the past. So true infections today are likely much higher.

On the flip side our overall calculations do suggest that the true mortality is about five times higher than the seasonal flu. This does mean that authorities are likely going to be pressured to not expose older demographics of the population to a higher level of risk. It also means that the older demographic which is a significant spender in the economy will likely hold back their spending until their existential threat is removed. This would support the "U-shaped recovery" camp.

Fund flows

We have documented the "dash for cash" over the last few weeks. This time we want to look at the other side of the equation. While investors are fleeing to cash, they also are chasing some stocks. In that respect we see an overwhelming preference for technology and for large caps. This is most seen by taking a ratio of the Nasdaq to Russell 2000. Far from correcting this ratio, the last two months have only thrown it into the stratosphere.

Another way to look at this is how strong the performance of technology has been even among large-cap stocks. Current levels have been a notable standout.

Source: Sentimentrader.com

Even within technology it's just a handful of companies exercising very large influence on the indices.

While those ratios are concerning, we believe the case for a pullback is best made by the fact that the equal weight S&P 500 index (RSP) continues to lag the broader weighted S&P 500 Index (SPY).

At major bottoms, equal weight indices have a tendency to outperform or at least keep up. We saw that clearly at the March 2009 bottom.

A similar trend was observed when we bottomed in December 2018.

The lag here by the equal weight indices is disconcerting. Small caps also are lagging and they are so far away from the S&P 500 that we are definitely concerned.

So while the March 23 bottom can hold, at the minimum we expect a grind back and forth that allows equal-weighted indices and smaller stocks to start showing some relative strength.

We have had some good news this week as study after study has validated our very early view that the number of undocumented infections were making COVID-19 seem far more lethal than it is. The overall morbidity and mortality numbers though are higher than our initial estimates. New documented cases actually hit a new high today in the US.

Source: Worldometer - April 24, 2020

Some of that is due to better testing and actual case counts are and were always far higher. The trend is not at a point where a full scale reopening looks likely. Based on the behavior we have seen, we expect most politicians will lean toward caution despite some reopening protests.

Corporations fear going through the expense of reopening, then be forced to close again. In the coming weeks, we will see some re-openings in states like South Carolina and Georgia. Any changes in daily infection volumes will very likely be used as a political football for one side of the debate or the other, and could have a material impact on sentiment.

That coupled with the lag in equal-weight and small-cap indices gives us reasons for caution. Sentiment has not bounced back with the move up and that's in general a good thing. But as we saw in 2008-2009, bearish sentiment did not stop a waterfall decline.

Source: Helene Meisler

Key Takeaways

The broader market is unlikely to hit new highs anytime soon. Recovery will be protracted as states reopen at different times.

The indices are dramatically impacted by the top five. While small- and mid-cap stocks are underpriced, the mega-caps are overpriced. The indices will see some downside as ratios return to normalized levels.

This means small to mid caps are likely to relatively outperform. With our portfolio (High Dividend Opportunities Model Portfolio ) more heavily weighted toward small/mid-caps, we will see more days where the indices are down to flat while our portfolio continues to recover.

) more heavily weighted toward small/mid-caps, we will see more days where the indices are down to flat while our portfolio continues to recover. The timing of the recovery will be very dependent on the perception (not necessarily actual) of the success/failure of state reopening early. We need to be prepared for news-driven gyrations up and down.

The Best Course of Action

There are still many uncertainties in this market, and it is best to play defense rather than offense. We expect that we will see some sort of pullback or re-tracement soon, and it will be a good opportunity to get more aggressive. For the time being, it's best to be adding positions slowly and selectively.

Some of the best picks today are in the fixed income space and in defensive sectors. This means preferred stocks, baby bonds, bond CEFs, and non-cyclical stocks. Non-cyclical companies are companies that provide goods and services that are essential to our daily lives and that do well in both good and bad times. Examples are utilities (electricity and water), telecommunications (internet and telephone), foodstuff, prisons, cigarettes, among others.

Fortunately, there are many non-cyclical stocks that offer a very enticing dividend yield. Some recent picks we highlighted to our members include The Geo Group (GEO), a correctional facility REIT yielding 16%, and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY), a global tobacco company yielding 13%. GEO and IMBBY are two examples of companies that were open for business during the lockdowns. This is exactly what investors should be looking for.

Another good sector to be investing in are preferred stock CEFs such as Flaherty & Crumrine/Claymore Preferred Income Fund (FFC) with a yield of 7.6%, and the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) with a yield of 8.6%. Investing in preferred stocks today is one of the safest way to get high income with limited price volatility. In fact, we expect FFC and HPI to trade much higher given that Treasury yields are close to their all-time lows.

We will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis to be able to give our best recommendations.

Conclusion

We recently stated our views that the secular bull market is not over. The recent market action confirms our views. However we are not out of the woods yet, and we expect a pullback or a retracement to happen over the next few months. However we believe that it's unlikely to revisit the recent lows seen in mid-March. The current "bear market" is one within this long-term bull cycle. The bull market will resume, with new highs probably in the year 2021 or 2022. In the meantime, the markets are likely to remain volatile.

For income investors, we recommend buying defensive stocks and fixed income and using any pullback to your advantage. We will start getting more aggressive in buying as the markets pull back again.

Investing in solid dividend stocks has many advantages. It generates regular cash flow to supplement your income needs, and it's also a great defensive investment style that tends to outperform when markets are volatile.

