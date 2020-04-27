Freeport-McMoRan: We Are Living In Exceptional Times

The long-term outlook is still negative, and it is perhaps not the time to accumulate the stock and wait for a little lower.

Consolidated sales from mines were 590 million pounds of copper, 127K ounces of gold, and 17 million pounds of molybdenum.

Revenues decreased 26.2% to $2,798 million from $3,792 million the same quarter a year ago. The net income for the quarter was a loss of $491 million or $0.34.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan

Investment Thesis

The Phoenix-based Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is mainly a copper producer, with gold and molybdenum as secondary metal products. The company owns and operates copper mines in the USA, Peru, Chile, and Indonesia. It is the world's most significant copper producer.

The company reported a copper production drop in the first quarter of 2020.

Below is the production per mine and per metals that the company indicated in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Note: The Grasberg mine located in Indonesia is the second-largest copper mine in the world. Also, it is providing the majority of the gold output of the company.

The investment thesis is not very bright this year and even next year, especially with the dismal state of the world economy. The company is signaling that production will not get better in 2020, also if it shows a noticeable increase in 2021 when Grasberg will be completed and running.

The primary takeaway here is that copper price is too low to support the business in a way that profit the stock and its shareholders. It is a simple business model equation that doesn't need a sophisticated formula.

Copper is projected to be neutral to mildly bearish in 2020 and 2021 with a copper price prediction of $2.25 to $2.75. This price can't support a bullish forecast for FCX but may be sufficient to sustain the company.

Copper is still dropping, and the present outlook is even more uncertain after the destructive impact that has been caused by the COVID-19 to the world economy. Richard Adkerson, the CEO, said in the conference call:

What we fully recognize the uncertainties we all face about the duration and extent of the pandemic and its impact on the growing economies. Having said that, I'm confident the actions we are taking will allow Freeport to get navigate this period of uncertainty and position our company for long-term success.

We can compare the miner to three other large companies in this segment, and we can see that Freeport-McMoRan is still underperforming the sector:

Southern Copper (SCCO) Rio Tinto (RIO) BHP Group (BHP)

Data by YCharts

The investing idea that I have indicated in the last quarter has changed a little due to the new exceptional situation. I still consider FCX as a contrarian after copper-related stocks have taken another beating recently. However, the long-term outlook is always negative, in my opinion, and it is perhaps not the time to accumulate the stock but wait for a little lower.

I think the market is not factoring the damages caused by the COVID-19 on the economy, and I am afraid that the stock may retest the recent lows at one point. Hence, it is better to hold until the stock retest the $5's range and sell on any upticks assuming that you can get a profit doing so. It is just a blueprint that will have to be adjusted daily.

Richard Adkerson, the CEO, said in the conference call:

The copper price was then $2.85 a pound and poised - and seem poised to move higher. Now, we have copper prices today about $0.50 per pound lower in the late January. And in recent times, we've seen copper trade down to near $2 a pound, totally unexpected.

Freeport-McMoRan - 1Q 2020 - Balance sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

Freeport-McMoRan 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 4,908 3,684 3,792 3,546 3,308 3,911 2,798 Net Income in $ Million 556 485 31 -72 -210 9 -491 EBITDA $ Million 1,703 637 676 390 296 976 -144* EPS diluted in $/share 0.38 0.09 0.02 -0.05 -0.15 0.01 -0.34 Cash from Operations in $ Million 1,247 -62 534 554 224 170 -38 Capital Expenditure In $ Million 512 489 630 628 669 725 610* Free Cash Flow in $ Million 735 -551 -96 -74 -445 -555 -648* Total Cash $ Million 4,556 4,217 2,833 2,623 2,247 2,020 1,602 Total Long term Debt* in $ Million 11,127 11,141 9,905 9,916 9,919 9,826 10,074 Quarterly Dividend $/share 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0* Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1,458 1,458 1,457 1,451 1,452 1,451 1,452

* EBITDA has been calculated by operating cash flow minus DD&A.

* I used CapEx indicated by the company in the press release.

* Long-term debt includes short-term debt (< one year)

* "The Board suspended the May 2020 quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on FCX's common stock, and under current market and economic conditions, the Board does not expect to declare common stock dividends during 2020."

Source: Company release and Morningstar

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Mineral Reserves, and Copper/Gold/Molybdenum Production

1 - Revenues were $2.798 billion for the first quarter of 2020

Revenues decreased 26.2% to $2,798 million, from $3,792 million the same quarter a year ago. The net income for the quarter was a loss of $491 million, or $0.34 per share, compared to a profit of $31 million, or $0.02 per share, a year ago. Adjusted net loss attributable to common stock totaled $235 million or $0.16 per share in the first quarter of 2020.

2 - Free cash flow is estimated at a loss of $648 million for the first quarter of 2020

The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx. It is an excellent financial component that we can use to see if the company can afford to pay the dividend or share buyback or just as a "business health" gauge. As we can see above, it is not looking good and is getting worse.

Yearly free cash flow ("ttm") is still a loss of $1,722 million, with an estimated loss of $648 million in 1Q'20.

Freeport-McMoRan's free cash flow is concerning with a substantial yearly loss. It is the principal reason why the company decided to suspend the dividend for 2020, and I believe it is an excellent decision until copper prices can increase substantially.

3 - Net debt is now 8.472 billion. It is an increase of 8.5% sequentially

Debt is going up, and cash on hand is going down at a faster rate, which means that net debt is growing. The cash on hand is below $2 billion now, and we can see that it is a multi-year low.

On March 31, 2020, FCX had $5.1 billion in liquidity, comprised of $1.602 billion in consolidated cash and $3.5 billion of availability under its revolving credit facility maturing in 2024. During first-quarter 2020, FCX completed the sale of $1.3 billion in new 8-year and 10-year senior notes at an average interest rate of 4.2%.

The company has no maturities in 2020, as we can see in the chart below:

Source: From the presentation.

4 - Production analysis. Copper Cu, Gold Au, and Molybdenum Mo.

Copper production fell 6.3% to 731 million pounds (net 590 million pounds) from 780 million pounds the same quarter a year ago (please see chart above). However, gold production is weak, down significantly compared to the 1Q'19 due to the Grasberg mine transition in progress.

Consolidated sales from mines were 590 million pounds of copper, 127K ounces of gold, and 17 million pounds of molybdenum.

Outlook for the three metals from 2020 to 2022.

Source: Presentation (montage).

Copper, gold, and molybdenum prices received by Freeport-McMoRan the past eight quarters:

Price 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Copper price realized - Cu 2.80 2.75 2.90 2.75 2.62 2.74 2.43 Gold price Realized - Au 1,191 1,255 1,291 1,351 1,487 1,491 1,606 Molybdenum price realized - Mo 12.40 12.75 12.69 13.15 12.89 11.65 11.10

Source: Fun Trading FCX filings and presentation.

Note: One notable project is called the Lone Star Leach development project in Arizona, with the first copper by YE 2020. According to the company, the project is advancing on schedule and budget (90% complete with a remaining investment of $100 million).

5 - Production outlook 2020 revised down aggressively

The Cerro Verde production has been considerably reduced at least until May 10.

Freeport-McMoRan is now guiding for consolidated sales volumes for 2020 to be around 3.1 MM Cu pounds of copper, 800K Au ounces, and 80 M pounds of molybdenum.

The company expects CapEx to be approximately $2.0 billion in 2020 ($2.65 billion in 2019).

Conclusion and Technical analysis

We live in exceptional times. We have not seen anything like this in at least more than 50 years and perhaps more. Companies like Freeport-McMoRan could eventually survive depending on how long the economy will take to recover from this Black Swan Event.

Right now, I do not think any company can pretend to be "100% bulletproof," and under some circumstances, things could go much worse.

However, let's be logical here, and if we assume that the world gets back to normal in a few months or a year, then the investors who dared to buy now or lower will be rewarded handsomely.

This possible scenario is ideal for Freeport-McMoRan that is likely to survive and thrive with new projects ready to produce. Remember, FCX is a copper/gold company with some excellent gold output in Indonesia starting next year.

Thus, just be patient and wait for the right timing to begin accumulating for the next bullish cycle. It is hard to imagine now, but it is coming nonetheless.

Technical Analysis

FCX experienced a support breakout of the descending triangle channel indicated above.

The stock dropped quickly after an unsuccessful attempt to retest the support, now turning into resistance at $14. We could eventually suggest that it was intermediate support at $8 that did not hold (formed by the lows at the end of August, early October, and mid-March). Hence, it was a second support breakout not indicated in the graph above. Finally, just after mid-march, FCX found its real support at $5.10 (RSI 28), which is now long-term support (double bottom).

Since then, we see an ascending channel pattern with support at $7.80 and resistance at $9.50.

The short-term trading is basically to buy accumulate at $7.80 with a possible retest of $5.10 and sell around $9.50 with a possible retest of $14 assuming bullish cash for copper, which is not very likely. Of course, I recommend trading in correlation with the RSI and potential divergences that can indicate the best timing for selling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FCX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am trading short term the stock but may be willing to start a long-term position at around $5.50 or lower.