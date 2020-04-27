Digital Transformation Breakouts For The Week Of Apr 26, 2020

8 of 10 breakout stocks from last week are up. The average profit was 2.3%, higher than SPY which was 0.1% higher.

One week ago, I published an article entitled "10 Digital Transformation Stocks Breaking Out To New Highs" in an attempt to instill some hope in investors that are demoralized from the ongoing bear stock market. You see, despite the poor stock market conditions, digital transformation is still happening. In fact, digital transformation is accelerating in some areas as companies are forced to shift to the cloud due to the pandemic and work-from-home initiative.

In the last week, the 10 stocks performed reasonably well, with 8 of 10 stocks increasing in price (Monday Open to Friday Close) for an average gain of 2.3% excluding slippage and fees. This compares to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) which was up 0.1%.

Let 'em Ride!

I'm following up today on the 10 stocks and adding one new breakout stock. First of all, I would like to mention that none of the 10 stocks have dropped below a support level so I consider all 10 stocks to be still in breakout mode.

So if you were inclined to jump on any of these breakout stocks, then I suggest that they are keepers, at least for another week. I have one new entry for this week.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify is a Canadian eCommerce company that most investors are familiar with, allowing businesses of all sizes to set up shop in the cloud. Some consider Shopify to be a future Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) although I don't quite share that level of enthusiasm. Shopify is breaking out partially due to speculation surrounding the pandemic. The company's CTO recently indicated that the "company's platform was experiencing high levels of traffic". Although the stock breakout looks pretty enticing, investors should keep in mind that Shopify stock is extremely overvalued at present. In fact, with an EV/forward sales multiple of 26x, it is the most overvalued of the 11 breakout stocks.

Apart from Shopify's stock valuation which investors should be leery of, its fundamentals are pretty decent. The balance sheet is strong with minimal debt and almost $2.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents, enough to fuel the company through the pandemic and then some.

The main problem I can see in the immediate future is the rise in expenses to maintain the platform with increased usage along with small business defaults. This combination could put a damper on near-term results.

Summary and Conclusions

Last week I identified 10 digital transformation stocks that were breaking out to 52-week highs. Of the 10 stocks, 8 are profitable trades after 1 week. The average profit is 2.3%, higher than SPY which was up 0.1%. The stock charts suggest that all 10 stocks are still in breakout mode and investors should continue to hold them. In addition, I have identified another breakout stock, Shopify. Shopify is extremely overvalued and this should be considered strictly as a momentum play. When the music stops this stock could fall pretty hard. Or maybe not, if it continues to perform above expectations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.