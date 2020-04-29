10.5% Yielding Consolidated Communications Bonds May Get Bump After Q1 Earnings

Consolidated Communications (CNSL) is set to release its first quarter earnings on Thursday. The telecom company is one year removed from its sudden decision to suspend dividends and focus on deleveraging. If income investors were to stray away from this company, they would be missing out on an opportunity to invest in the company’s 2022 maturing bonds, which are currently yielding over 10.5% to maturity.

Source: FINRA

Despite the dividend cut, Consolidated Communications has been generating a healthy amount of free cash flow. The company’s $107 million in free cash flow in 2019 was put to good use without the obligation of a dividend. As promised, management quickly shifted its excess free cash flow toward deleveraging with the repurchase of its 2022 maturing bonds.

Source: SEC 10Q/K Data uploaded to High Yield Digest database

Source: 2019 SEC 10-K

Buying the 2022 bonds at a discount serves the company two purposes. First, it gets to retire debt for less money and therefore reduce its interest expense on the remaining bonds, thus generating increased cash flows. Next, for the income investors, the active buying back of bonds serves as a pricing lever and should cause any strong downward price movements to rebound quickly. Consolidated also has been able to buy back debt while carrying a significant amount of secured debt, which is something those stakeholders would not have allowed if they weren’t comfortable with the company’s financial position.

Source: 2019 SEC 10-K

Going forward, Consolidated Communications has guided $150 million in free cash flow in 2020. I will be interested in seeing management’s updated guidance, but it is important to note that while COVID-19 may have a small impact on the revenue side of the business, the expense side may also have been impacted. With interest rates crashing, the interest on Consolidated Communications term loan also is declining. While it's not certain by how much (the LIBOR duration was not disclosed), for every 100-basis point decline in LIBOR, the company saves $17 million per year in interest.

Source: 2020 JPMorgan High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference, 2/25/2020

Fortunately, Consolidated Communications should not have to address any debt maturities until the 2022 bonds come due. The revolver loan comes due next year but can be paid off with a combination of cash on hand and generated cash flows. Because of the company’s commitment to deleveraging, it's likely that Consolidated Communications will be able to address its bonds and term loan refinancing all at once. It’s also important to note that the 2022 bonds can be called at par as early as Oct. 1, giving the company an opportunity to seize the current interest rate environment and lower its future costs.

Source: Management Guidance with Flat Growth Assumption

Consolidated Communications should face little risk to their operations as a telecom, but they may see their customers impacted by COVID-19 and therefore, may experience delays in cash collection. Hopefully, management will quantify the COVID-19 impact as part of the first quarter earnings, but I do not expect the impairment to be greater 15%, which represents free cash flow’s share of revenue.

In the event that the company announces further debt buybacks in its first quarter earnings, potential investors may face bond prices above par.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own CNSL bonds maturing in 2022.