Daqo's Downside Risk Increases As The Coronavirus Pandemic Hits Polysilicon Pricing

Since last November, Daqo New Energy (DQ) shares have been on a wild ride. After doubling in February, DQ has given back most of its gains during the past five months in parallel with the broader stock market selloff after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Initially, DQ's selloff appeared to be sentiment-driven as investors sold stocks indiscriminately to reduce risk exposure. After all, Daqo's management was rather upbeat during its fourth quarter earnings conference call despite after nearly two months of lockdown in China. As an upstream commodity producer, Daqo's polysilicon business is more sensitive to the global economy than its downstream branded manufacturing peers. Increased economic uncertainty arising from the coronavirus pandemic has started to hit polysilicon pricing and could negatively affect Daqo's gross margin this year.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings

Daqo's fourth quarter 2019 GAAP EPS of $1.41 far exceeded Wall Street estimates of $0.91 despite revenues being just inline with consensus at $118.9 million. As I mentioned in my last Daqo article, cost uncertainties related to the company's new polysilicon plant expansion ramp made an accurate quarterly prediction more difficult. Thus, the massive EPS surprise was not entirely unexpected under normalized conditions with ramping costs factored out.

Operations during the final quarter of 2019 simply went as planned without any hiccups. Manufacturing costs continued to trend lower to $6.38/kg, slightly below management's $6.50/kg guidance. The average selling price [ASP] of $8.77/kg held constant with spot market trends and were reflected by the inline quarterly revenues. The resulting $2.39/kg gross profit increased consolidated gross margin to 29.5%, the highest in almost two years.

With $2.39/kg gross profit margin but at potentially double the shipment volume in 2020, it would be easy to extrapolate Daqo's EPS this year to be double 2019's adjusted non-GAAP EPS of $3.49. My annual non-GAAP EPS estimate for Daqo as detailed in my previous article was $7.69 and assumed a slightly lower $2.21/kg gross profit margin. As long as polysilicon spot pricing remained stable, Daqo shares in the mid-$40s would appear rather cheap at 6x potential 2020 EPS.

2020 Earnings Prospect

As with any material commodity, prices can fluctuate wildly depending on supply and demand. With the global economy on standby, demand for many commodities have dropped off sharply. An extreme example is US crude hitting negative prices for the first time in history earlier this week. Despite the global coronavirus situation escalating throughout the first quarter of 2020, polysilicon spot pricing remained fairly stable. This all changed since the start of the second quarter has the chart below shows.

(Data compiled from PVInsights)

Daqo is highly leveraged to the selling price of polysilicon. The recent 10% drop in polysilicon spot pricing will therefore have a much higher impact on the company's gross margin than just 10%. For example, 10% of mono-grade polysilicon which sold for $8.50/kg at the end of March is $0.85/kg. In the most recent reported quarter, Daqo recorded polysilicon manufacturing gross margin of $2.39/kg. Under this gross margin assumption, the recent spot market pricing drop would thus impact margin by $0.85/kg divided by $2.39/kg, or 35.6%.

Unless Daqo can further reduce its polysilicon manufacturing costs to the same degree, gross margin moving forward will be negatively impacted. In the company's latest earnings conference call, management only guided for manufacturing costs to reach $6.00/kg in the second half which would be a further $0.38/kg improvement. Unless polysilicon spot pricing rebounds soon, analysts' estimates will likely be revised lower. Daqo's sensitivity to spot pricing is the main reason why I gave its stock an average rating in terms of potential 2020 share appreciation.

First Quarter 2020

The recent polysilicon pricing drop did not affect first quarter earnings so results should be predictable with a low degree of error. On a weekly weighted average basis, polysilicon prices only dropped by 2.5% in the first quarter of 2020 relative to the fourth quarter of 2019. With the company's guidance for an increase in mono-grade sales ratio from 81% to 90% in the first quarter, blended polysilicon ASP should drop by a slightly lower percentage.

Sales Volume [MT] Price per KG Revenues Mono-Grade 16200 $8.77 $142,074,000.00 Multi-Grade 1800 $6.92 $12,456,000.00 Total 18000 $8.59 $154,530,000.00

(Data compiled from fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call statements. Shipment volume based on Daqo's midpoint guidance. Pricing based on a weekly weighted average polysilicon ASP decline of 2.5% during Q1 2020.)

Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate

Revenues: $154.5 million

Gross Profit: $44.8 million

Gross Margin: 29%

Operating Costs: $10 million

Net Interest Expense: $3.8 million

Tax (16%): $5 million

Net Income: $26 million

Diluted Share Count: 14.3 million shares

GAAP EPS: $1.82

Non-GAAP EPS (excluding share-based compensation): $2.13

The above estimates are based on management statements made during the company's fourth quarter earnings conference call and used the midpoint shipment guidance of 18 metric tons. Current Wall Street estimates call for the company to post $1.61 in GAAP EPS on $150.5 million in revenues. Given the potential negative impact from coronavirus shutdowns, a lower end range for shipments may be more prudent and reflected in analysts' lower estimates. Daqo provided guidance with only 20 days left in the quarter and has typically posted results near its top end guidance range. Therefore, a midpoint guidance assumption used in my estimates would not be entirely extreme either.

Second Through Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings

Although it would still be too early to accurately predict Daqo's earnings for the remaining three quarters of 2020, we can revise previous estimates based on the recent drop in polysilicon spot pricing. Assuming polysilicon ASPs hold steady for the remainder of the year and assuming Daqo averages the same ASPs relative to spot market pricing, the remaining three quarters should yield revenues close to the figures below.

Sales Volume [MT] Price per KG Revenues Mono-Grade 50400 $7.88 $397,152,000.00 Multi-Grade 5600 $6.21 $34,776,000.00 Total 56000 $7.71 $431,928,000.00

(Data compiled using polysilicon ASPs quoted on 4/22/20 by PVInsights and assume Daqo averages a 3% pricing premium for mono-grade and 3% pricing discount for multi-grade polysilicon. Shipment volume based on annual production guidance less first quarter midpoint shipment guidance.)

Q2-Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate

Revenues: $431.9 million

Gross Profit: $94.1 million

Gross Margin: 21.8%

Operating Costs: $32 million

Net Interest Expense: $11.5 million

Tax (16%): $8.1 million

Net Income: $42.5 million

Diluted Share Count: 14.5 million shares

GAAP EPS: $2.93

Non-GAAP EPS (excluding share-based compensation): $3.86

While Daqo could top first quarter expectations based on my estimates, earnings for the final three quarters of 2020 could potentially be less than half Wall Street expectations of $7.99 in GAAP EPS. It is clear that analysts have not yet taken into account the recent spot market drop in polysilicon pricing. Since the start of 2020 and through the end of March, average analysts' estimates were raised by almost 8% perhaps due to the company's better than expected manufacturing cost target.

If polysilicon pricing does not rebound and Daqo cannot reduce blended manufacturing costs below $6.00/kg, annual GAAP EPS could be reduced to $4.75 which is well below current Wall Street estimates of $9.60. This compares to my previous and more conservative 2020 earnings estimate of $6.53 in GAAP EPS which was used to rank potential share returns for US-listed solar manufacturing companies. While I did mention an annual GAAP EPS of $4.00 was possible under a weak pricing scenario, I did not take into account the possibility of mono-grade polysilicon pricing dropping below $7.50/kg. If coronavirus-induced shutdowns push installations forward into 2021, the potential for sub $7.50/kg mono-grade polysilicon could be a very realistic outcome.

Final Thoughts

The market has seen time and time again commodity producers live and die by the sword, whether it's made from steel, aluminum, or polysilicon in Daqo's case. Unlike its downstream peers, Daqo's main product offers the company almost no branding power. The only premium to spot market pricing Daqo can command has often been limited to long-term contracted pricing. Contracted pricing has allowed Daqo to post mono-grade ASP about 3% above spot market averages during the past few quarters even as prices steadily declined.

On the positive side, Daqo has most of 2020's shipment volume secured. According to management statements during its fourth quarter earnings conference call, 72% of 2020 volume is locked in. The company is also in the process of signing three additional customers to long-term contracts which could lock up 90% of this year's volume. Of course, even with long-term contracts, history has shown nothing is absolutely set in stone. Contracts could get adjusted to push volume forward to extend the contract length. If global solar demand falls off a cliff in the second half, it would be very likely Daqo revises its annual shipment guidance lower.

As one of the lowest-cost producers of mono-grade polysilicon in the world, Daqo should be able to maintain positive margins in a rational market. I stress rational because the global shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic has been an extraordinary event. As mentioned above, global oil demand has been severely impacted and without a major production cut, prices temporarily went negative which was previously unthinkable. Similar scenarios in other commodity markets including polysilicon cannot be ruled out. Obviously, an industry-wide panic would affect all companies but as an unbranded commodity producer, Daqo would be disproportionately negatively impacted relative to downstream branded solar module manufacturers.

While all these factors sound extremely negative, they represent a worse-case scenario investors should understand especially during this period of heightened uncertainty. As long as the markets remain mostly rational, Daqo could still in my opinion maintain high enough margins to produce $3.00 to $4.00 in annual GAAP EPS. Under this scenario, mono-grade polysilicon cannot drop below $7.00/kg which I estimate is the cash cost of production for over half of the world's production. As we've seen with oil, temporary production below cash costs could occur but should not be able to be maintained indefinitely.

In the mid-$40s per share, Daqo is trading anywhere from 15x, 10x, or 5x this year's GAAP earnings depending on whether polysilicon prices drop by another 10%, remain stable, or rebound back to levels averaged during the first quarter, respectively. Considering downstream branded peers have also witnessed share price declines, DQ's valuations have moved to the higher end of the sector's average. Thus, in the near term, Daqo shares may under-perform its peer group. The company's ability to leverage an industry rebound after the resolution of the coronavirus pandemic still offers longer-term investors a reason to remain invested in its shares despite near-term uncertainty and volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.