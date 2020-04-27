New Oriental Education Charging Ahead Despite Pandemic

Add to that an iron clad balance sheet and the non-cyclical nature of its business, and the shares offer an opportunity at these levels.

Hence, the company is likely to emerge stronger out of the current crisis and its business model inherently generates a lot of cash.

This is likely to lead to market share gains as smaller competitors are less well positioned in this environment and can't keep up or might even go out of business.

While the company is suffering from the pandemic and the economic fallout, it keeps on investing and can easily afford to do so.

If you are looking for a company that is suffering from difficult market circumstances but keeping on investing to emerge stronger and can easily afford to do so, look no further than New Oriental Education & Technology (EDU).

We wrote glowingly early February about Chinese for profit education market leader New Oriental, and for profit it is indeed. Not even the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting school closures seem to be able to slow it down even if the share price has taken a hit since then:

However, our investment thesis remains simple:

The company is the market leader, with an enormous presence all over China.

Its business model is inherently very profitable and cash generating, and margins are till trending upwards, despite significant investments.

The company as a very strong balance sheet.

The fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to produce industry consolidation which will benefit EDU.

Growth

The company's growth path is really very impressive on all counts:

Data by YCharts

The company has a competitive advantage:

It's able to attract the best teachers, offering the best salaries.

Three-four years ago the company spend a lot on content development (and kept on doing that), which enabled them to move from offline to online instantly as the pandemic broke out.

Its balance sheet strength and cash generation allows it to expand fast, both offline and online, even under the current difficult conditions.

The industry has a lot of small players and given the difficult market conditions, management argues that this provides an opportunity for consolidation which benefits the big, well capitalized players like New Oriental.

This is the reason they kept on investing in new learning centers, adding (Q3CC):

we added a net of 110 learning centers in existing cities, opened 2 new training schools. Altogether, this increased the total square meters of classroom area by approximately 30%.

This happened in December of last year and January this year, suggesting the expansion could have even exceeded these numbers without the lockdown and travel restrictions which went into place late January. And the purpose (Q3CC, our emphasis):

And we believe the capacity expansion will support us to take more students from the market, especially from the small players and in the coming summer.. And more - one more thing is, I think, we feel confident about our business going forward. So we don't want to change our expansion plan going forward. I think the pandemic will pass away maybe next quarter. So next 2 years, we will still expand the capacity by 20% to 25%.

So they're not going to stop anytime soon. And what holds for their offline capacity certainly holds for their online capacity as well as the company also greatly invested in their online learning platform Koolearn.com.

This wasn't just a tactical taking advantage of the opportunity (as online learning demand shot up during the Chinese lockdown), but it's also driven by with the same long-term strategic goal of growth and taking market share.

Management did make it clear that whilst they keep on investing considerable sums in improving online education and had great success with moving their students to online temporary during the lockdown, offline is the mainstay of their business model as a survey from students in a big city indicated that 95% of the students prefer going back to the learning centers.

Management also put to rest any fears that the surge in online learning would cannibalize their offline investments by stressing the offline market is simply much bigger.

Q3 Results

Revenue was $923.2M, representing a growth of 15.9% in dollar terms or 18.7% in RMB. This was $7.52M better than expected.

GAAP EPS was $0.86 and non-GAAP EPS was $0.93 per ADS, coming in better than expected by 11c and 14c respectively.

Their per program blended ASP (cash revenue divided by total student enrollment) +2.7% (in USD) and hourly blended ASP (GAAP revenue divided by total teaching hours) +3% in RMB. Normally these price rises are a bit higher (5%-8%) but the company provided a discount in support of the migration from offline to online.

Cost of revenue increased by 18.1% to $398.6M

Non-GAAP operating cost increased by 15.4% to $788.4M.

S&M increased the most, at $35.2M to $118M in relation with the promotion of Koolearn and K-12 tutoring.

Deferred revenue increased by 15.4% to $1,375M

By segment:

K-12 after-school tutoring courses (their main revenue driver): +24% (+27% in RMB),

U-Can middle school/high school all-subjects after-school tutoring business: +23% (+26% in RMB).

POP Kids program revenue: +26% (+29% in RMB).

The overseas test prep revenue: -14% (-12% in RMB).

The consulting business revenue: +27% (+30% in RMB).

VIP personalized classes business revenue: +10% (+13% in RMB).

Covid-19 impact

From the earnings earnings PR (our emphasis):

From the end of January, we stopped the operation of all learning centers nationwide and effectively moved our offline classes to small size online live broadcasting classes through the self-developed OMO (online merging offline) system, which has played a fundamental role in cushioning the impact on our service and operation. We estimate that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted our top line growth by 8% to 10% for this quarter, as we experienced higher-than-normal refund rates from cancellations and deferments in enrollments for the winter classes from registered students in February.

They immediately transferred more than 1M students to online education programs (which required a $40M investment in IT). But their pure online portal Koolearn thrived on the pandemic and a promotion (Q3CC):

Koolearn did a large-scale market promotion by offering free large size online live broadcasting classes to the public and attracted several times more traffic than normal times.

And they kept on investing heavily in the platform, including sales and marketing, content development, teachers recruiting, customer service representatives, and R&D, enabling the platform to reach lower-tier cities. These investments are set to continue in Q4.

For clarity, the Koolearn platform is where the online part of their after-school K-12 classes are hosted, so was instrumental enabling the company to switch at speed (although additional IT investments had to be made), providing a level of flexibility that some competitors might not enjoy.

The theme seems to be to keep on investing when circumstances are difficult when some competitors might struggle, then appear to take advantage when the market recovers.

On the other hand, the area that suffered most from the pandemic are their overseas test preparation business, and this is likely to continue as the most relevant markets here (US and UK) keep suffering in lockdowns, from the Q3CC:

Overseas test prep program is expected to decline around 45%. And overseas study consulting business is expected to grow 12% to 13% all year-over-year in R&D terms. We expect the significant decline of the overseas test prep business and slowdown of the overseas study consulting business is due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic around the globe, starting from March, with the cancellation of the overseas exams, suspension of the overseas schools and restriction on travels.

But here as well shifting students to their online platform helps mitigating the impact and management was keen to point out that competitors also suffer from declines in their overseas markets as well as the favorable conditions in the domestic market (relatively, with 30 provincial governments, 88% of the total having announced a public school resumption plan).

Guidance

From the earnings PR:

New Oriental expects total net revenues in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 (March 1, 2020 to May 31, 2020) to be in the range of US$774.0 million to US$806.2 million, representing year-over-year decline in the range of 8% to 4%.

Their mainstay business, after school K-12 tutoring, has reduced guidance for Q4, growing 10-11%. There is actually two parts of that:

The small-size class business will grow 18%-19% (in RMB)

The one-on-one business will decline 5%

The reason for this is that recruitment is complicated during the lockdown, but there is some good news (Q3CC):

But the problem we are facing is the acquiring of new student enrollments. China has been locked down for 2 to 3 months. So it's really hard for us to acquire new student enrollment for the second half, the Q4 and even for the summer. So it's a hard time. But the good news for us is we are happy to see the schools in China. What I meant is the public schools in China are going to reopen gradually in this month or in early May. I think we are optimistic towards our K-12 business for the summer classes.

The overseas test preparation usually has its peak in the summer, but given that the US and UK (where most of this business is generated) are still in lockdown and the summer season has been shortened by one or two weeks this business might suffer a bit.

Expectations in US$ terms are based on an exchange rate of RMB 7.07 for fiscal 2020.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Margins were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, with Gross margin down 80bp to 56.8% but non-GAAP operating margin still up 30bp to 14.6% on better leverage in classroom rental and non-GAAP net margin up a bigger 240bp to 16.1%.

The main cause was the 8%-10% revenue shortfall as a result of Covid-19 and the additional ($40M) IT cost of shifting 1M students online and allow teachers to stream classes. But the damage seems to be limited and one-time (Q3CC, our emphasis):

I think the worst-case of the whole year margin or the non-GAAP operating margin will be flattish year-over-year. But we've got the VAT exemption. This is a benefit from the government new policies. So we reported the VAT exemption in the other income and also we recorded the MI, the NCI, non-controlling interest in the - below the operating level. So I think the net - non-GAAP net margin of the whole year will be still extended in fiscal year '20. But anyway, it's onetime impact from pandemic.

However, margins will be under pressure in Q4 as the company guided revenue flat in RMB terms while they have to absorb a rather substantial increase in cost like rent for the expansion of learning centers and there is also an increase in G&A and S&M.

But management argues this is just a one time event related to the pandemic and they are confident they will be able to resume increasing margins after the pandemic subsides and management expects margin expansion for fiscal 2021 (starting in June) and their long-term (non-GAAP) operational margin target is still 17%.

In addition, a long-lasting effect of the pandemic might be that the company will shift more to its OMO (online-merger-offline) model which has a positive effect on margins as well as it saves on classroom space and helps with student retention, according to management.

And management kept margins up (relatively) by cost cutting, from the earnings PR:

In order to minimize the negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on our bottom line, we actively adjusted our operational strategy and made more efforts on cost control and reducing expenditures, especially for business lines facing bigger negative impact in the near term.

Cash

Despite the difficult market and additional costs, the company still enjoyed a net positive operational cash flow of $39.7M (which happens to be almost exactly like the amount of stock based compensation in the quarter). CapEx of $103.2M took free cash flow into negative territory (-$63.5M).

Investors shouldn't be alarmed by this, the company has an iron clad balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents at $1,057.1 million (down from $1,414.2M as of May 31, 2019) and $269.2M in term deposits and $2,241.0M in short-term investment. The company has no debt.

With a balance sheet this strong, dilution is really quite minimal:

Data by YCharts

We also bring into focus the amount of cash from operations from the last several years and provide CapEx figures as well:

2016: $524.3M (CapEx: $64.4M)

2017: $622.7M (CapEx: $105.7M)

2018: $781.1M (CapEx: $214.3M)

2019: $805.6M (CapEx: $269.1M)

Bringing home the ample cash generating nature of their business, together with their iron clad balance sheet and the non-cyclical nature of their business this is something that investors are likely to appreciate in this environment (or at least they should, in our view).

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Valuation is considerable (although these are GAAP figures and backward looking), but given the market leadership, the cash producing qualities, the strength of the balance sheet and the non-cyclical nature of the business we don't consider it as excessive. This is a secular growth business.

Conclusion

We think there are numerous strengths for investors to focus on:

The company is the market leader

Their business is non-cyclical

The business generates large amounts of cash

Their balance sheet has iron clad strength

The size, financial an digital advantages enable the company to keep on investing which is likely to lead to increased market share as smaller, less well endowed competitors struggle to keep up or might even falter

Against that one could argue that the shares are not cheap and the company is quite effected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic fallout. However, while the company is taking a hit from the pandemic at the moment, for investors able to look beyond that this provides a considerable opportunity.

The company is able to keep on investing heavily while some of its smaller competitors are likely to struggle to keep up or might even fall by the wayside, setting the New Oriental up for gaining market share in what still seems a secular growth industry to us. We think it's likely the company will emerge stronger from the crisis.

One minor reservation might be that management argues that offline classes will remain the main part of their business model. Given the uncertainty about the virus (we read stories that there is no proof that you can't get it twice, stuff like that), we're not convinced this level of commitment is warranted.

But we say minor reservation because the company proved the past quarter that it is flexible and can adapt rapidly to changing circumstances, having shifted 1M students from offline to its online platform near instantly. This level of demonstrated flexibility is a strength, actually.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EDU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.