Apple Earnings Preview: 3 Crucial Discussion Topics

To justify buying AAPL at current levels, one must look well past the near-term troubles. When I do so, I remain bullish for the long run.

Apple is gearing up to report fiscal second quarter results, and the numbers will likely not look very pretty.

Brace yourself for an action-packed, complicated quarter for the iPhone maker. Apple (AAPL) will report fiscal 2Q20 earnings on April 30, after the closing bell, and the numbers will likely not look very pretty.

Analysts are expecting to see Apple's top and bottom lines drop between 2% and 5% in the first period of the year, although I believe uncertainty makes the projections highly unreliable this time. Instead of paying much attention to the headline numbers, I will be focused on a few key topics of conversation that may provide a glimpse into what the balance of 2020 will be like for the tech company.

Three front-and-center topics

When Apple reports earnings, I will be paying attention to three key topics of conversation. First, I will be interested in learning more about iPhone sales dynamics, particularly in the first few weeks of fiscal third quarter.

I have often defended that smartphones, already in a secular decline before the COVID-19 crisis (see table below), will slowly but surely become a less significant business segment for the company over time. But for now, the iPhone will remain a hot item in every investor's mind, as the product still accounted for 61% of total revenues in the most recent shopping season.

I also have pointed out that the launch of lower-priced devices could be the key for Apple to jumpstart sales in developing countries and better compete with the likes of Huawei and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), both of which tend to command a larger share of these markets. Given the worldwide economic deceleration, this product category can become even more important at keeping smartphone sales afloat in the foreseeable future. Therefore, the timing of the iPhone SE launch in April could not have been better, although the success of the new model remains to be seen.

Second, I will be curious to see how service revenues will be impacted by the health and economic crisis. As a reminder, services have become not only a pillar of Apple's growth since 2016, but also a key tenet of my investment thesis on the stock.

I have generally considered the segment highly important due to, among other reasons, the "stickiness" of the revenue model. While some services are subscription based, others (including the crucial App Store) are dependent on users' willingness to spend on the platform. So far, the macroeconomic forces have been highly favorable, and the increase in service revenues (orange line below) have been exceeding my expectations (blue line) set a few years ago. But the dynamic could shift quickly due to the expected drop in excess income and discretionary spending.

Lastly, I will be listening attentively to the management team's plans for the company's cash and liquidity. As the chart below depicts, Apple is the best capitalized company among an already well-positioned peer group made up of Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL).

To be clear, I have no concerns over Apple's balance sheet. Quite the contrary, I think the company could be one of the few to afford dividend payment increases and further shareholder support through stock buybacks during a time when so many names in corporate America will depend on painful cost cuts and even government assistance to survive. Should the company commit to these capital allocation initiatives, Apple stock could react positively.

Bullish, despite short-term challenges

Despite having been an AAPL bull for the past few years, I will not pretend that Apple will have an easy time facing the short-term challenges of the upcoming recession.

Logically, discretionary purchases in general should take a hit from a weakening macroeconomic environment: Substantially higher unemployment, potentially lower household incomes, etc. Not even Apple's strong brand and customer loyalty will prevent the company from seeing revenues and earnings fall off a cliff in the foreseeable future. Any attempt to foresee demand for Apple's products and services in the near term may prove futile in the face of a "sink all boats" backdrop.

Therefore, to justify buying AAPL at current levels, one must look well past the near-term troubles. I continue to believe that, in a steady-state economy, Apple will be able to thrive, supported by the eventual device upgrade cycles and continued growth in service revenues. Between now and then, the company has a pile of cash (see my recent FAAMG article) that it can deploy to offset the sharp decline in cash flow that seems inevitable.

I continue to think that an investment in AAPL makes sense, but only to long-term investors whose risk tolerance is high enough to endure short-term volatility and possible corrections. The stock is still not cheap, given the modest peak-to-trough decline that followed the doubling of the P/E multiple between January 2019 and February 2020. But I believe the higher price reflects the quality of the company and its balance sheet, which are important considerations during times of distress.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AMZN, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.