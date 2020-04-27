Electronic Arts: Recent Surge, But Growth Could Moderate

Moreover, a delay in the release of FIFA 21 could hurt revenues in the short to medium-term.

Electronic Arts has seen recent growth in price as a result of increased gaming demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investment Thesis: While Electronic Arts has been seeing growth as a result of greater demand for gaming services during the COVID-19 pandemic, discretionary spending could slow going forward and a FIFA 21 delay could result in a short-term hit to revenues. I rate the company a hold until the future environment becomes more certain.

For all the market contagion that has been a by-product of the COVID-19 pandemic, one emerging winner appears to be the gaming industry. With societies under lockdown around the world, consumers have turned to gaming outlets for recreational purposes. The industry has seen its best March sales since 2008.

In July 2019, I made the argument that Electronic Arts (EA) has significant upside due to continued growth in the live services segment, even in spite of growing competition from Ubisoft (OTCPK:OTCPK:UBSFY).

Since 2019, we can see that the stock has grown by over 46%, even outpacing Ubisoft which had up till recently been seeing a quicker pace of growth than Electronic Arts:

Source: investing.com

Comparing the EV/EBITDA for these three companies, we can see that Electronic Arts is trading at a significantly higher valuation than that of Ubisoft, but just slightly lower than Activision Blizzard (ATVI):

Source: ycharts.com

The EBITDA margin of the company’s competitors remains slightly higher, but we do see a steady dip in margins for Ubisoft while that of EA and ATVI remain more or less stable.

Source: ycharts.com

Electronic Arts also had a strong quarter for Q3 FY20, with digital net bookings up by 15% year-on-year, with the same now representing 77% of total net bookings.

Particularly strong titles included FIFA Ultimate Team matches which were up by 40% year-on-year along with The Sims 4 surpassing 20 million unique players worldwide.

Additionally, Live Services continued to perform strongly as expected, with year-on-year growth by 41% to $677m in the most recent quarter:

Source: Electronic Arts Q3 FY20 Financial Results

As I previously alluded to, live services represent a valuable recurring revenue stream for firms in the gaming industry, given that the purpose of such a service is to encourage continued engagement on the part of players by offering optional extras or “micro-transactions” that unlock specific features of gaming. While I had previously warned in my last article that increased competition from Ubisoft could place pressure on revenue growth for EA’s live services, this does not appear to have been the case and the company has continued to perform strongly.

Moreover, when taking a look at digital net bookings by composition, we see that live services comprise the majority of bookings, with full game downloads and mobile occupying a smaller portion:

Source: Electronic Arts Q3 FY20 Earnings Slides Final

In spite of strong performance up till now, it may well be the case that Electronic Arts does see at least somewhat of a slowdown should economic conditions worsen materially, with economic growth set to decline by 3% by the end of this year – which would mark the worst performance since the Great Depression.

In this regard, it is highly possible that a drop in discretionary spending would also affect gaming sales – even if we are seeing a current spike in gaming revenue.

For Electronic Arts in particular, the company has been highly dependent on the FIFA gaming title to bolster overall game sales. However, with major sporting events such as Euro 2020 having been cancelled and uncertainty regarding when the world of sport can resume some form of normality – this greatly reduces EA’s ability to promote the FIFA title, and overall game sales could suffer going forward as a result.

FIFA 20 itself received positive reviews of 4/5 on GamesRadar and Trusted Reviews, and may well continue to see demand in spite of sporting restrictions due to the current pandemic. However, there is also the possibility that FIFA 21 could be delayed if the current environment does not prove conducive to effective marketing and uptake of the game title.

Granted, EA has also released a broad array of other popular titles that could mitigate the effects of a FIFA 21 release delay, but there still is the possibility that revenues could take a hit under this scenario.

In this regard, while the gaming industry has been a beneficiary of the current pandemic, future growth is not guaranteed and in the case of Electronic Arts, a FIFA delay could mean a significant short-term hit to revenues. I remain long the stock, but would not add more shares until the future environment for the gaming industry starts to look more certain.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.