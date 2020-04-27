Halliburton: Bright Spots In An Otherwise Dark Outlook

Last year was a tough one for Halliburton (HAL), the leading fracking services provider in the US, and things will get a whole lot worse in 2020. The plunge in oil prices and the resulting drop in drilling activity will push the company's earnings lower. Although Halliburton is facing a grim outlook, there are a few bright spots as well.

Halliburton's financial health is in decent shape and the company can withstand this turmoil. Moreover, I believe the company can also harvest significant cash by effectively managing working capital. The excess cash can help support dividends. Its balance sheet is looking much better now as compared to the last few years, thanks to the successful debt reduction efforts.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Last year, Halliburton reported a 35% drop in profits (adjusted) to $1.24 per share as oil and gas producers in North America, from where the company gets a majority of its revenues and earnings, reduced spending. The company initially expected continued weakness in North America in 2020 as shale drillers kept a tight lid on capital expenditures. The impact of weakness at home was going to get partially offset by the international markets where oil producers were ramping up exploration and production work. But now, following the historic drop in oil prices, Halliburton CEO Jeff Miller said that the company is entering what could be the most severe downturn "in a generation."

Halliburton has recently reported solid first-quarter results which also showed a glimpse of what's about to come. The company has reported a net loss of $1 billion, or $1.16 per share, as opposed to a net profit of $152 million, or $0.17 per share, in the first quarter of 2019. The loss came after the company reduced the value of its assets, particularly the pressure pumping equipment, by $1.1 billion in light of the current market conditions. Excluding one-off items, the company's adjusted profits increased by almost 35% to $0.31 per share. The company also generated free cash flows of $12 million, as opposed to a cash flow deficit of $481 million seen in the corresponding period last year.

But Halliburton's total revenues declined by 12.2% to $5.04 billion, with the drop being led by North America where revenues fell by 25% to $2.46 billion. This decrease was attributed to the reduction in activity and pricing levels in the North American land market. Halliburton has warned that the business environment is going to get worse in the future, which will likely push the company's earnings lower.

I think the current downturn, as Miller predicted, could turn out to be one of the worst we've ever witnessed. The oil prices have been highly volatile and weak, with WTI crude falling into the negative territory for the first time from more than $60 a barrel at the start of the year and then recovering to $17 at the time of this writing, this has forced all shale oil producers to aggressively cut spending and reduce drilling activity. Even the biggest and the most well-established energy companies in the US - Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), and ConocoPhillips (COP) - have made wholesale budget cuts of 20% to 35%.

The drilling activity in North America is in free fall, as evident from the sharp decrease seen in the US rig count. 378 rigs were operating in the US at the end of last week, Halliburton's rival Baker Hughes (BKR) revealed in its closely followed report, which depicts a drop of almost 50% since January. We haven't seen a decrease in activity of this magnitude, in a span of just a couple of months, in recent past, even though the rig count figure was already low at the start of the year and the oilfield service providers were facing pricing pressure from their clients. What also sets the current downturn apart is that there has been an across the board decline in rig count in all major basins, including the prolific Permian Basin which is the lowest cost US shale play. In the last week, oil and gas producers removed a total of 37 rigs from the Permian Basin, according to Baker Hughes. In other basins where production costs are relatively higher, such as the Bakken formation, the oil producers could be forced to shut-in production (a large chunk of Bakken oil production has reportedly gone offline as operators shut nearly 30% of North Dakota's wells).

Drilling activity in the international markets will also decline as the national oil companies shift their focus from growing volumes to preserving financial health. Halliburton's bigger rival Schlumberger (SLB), which holds a dominating position in the international markets, also recently talked about weakness in some key regions, such as China, Malaysia, Iraq, Nigeria, and Mozambique. Several national oil companies will also slow down drilling to comply with the OPEC+ agreement.

Halliburton is also focusing on drastically reducing costs and conserving cash flows, which will enable the company to navigate through this crisis. The company is reducing CapEx by 48% to $800 million in 2020 from $1.53 billion in 2019. The company will also reduce its overhead and other costs by $1 billion by closing and consolidating facilities, reducing and streamlining workers, eliminating all salary increases and reducing compensation paid to executives, slashing technology budget by 25%, removing a layer of management in North America, and taking other measures.

The reduction in drilling activity and increase in pricing pressure from the exploration and production companies will likely push Halliburton's cash flow from operations substantially lower from $2.6 billion in 2019 (ahead of changes in working capital) but its cost-cutting measures will protect the operating cash flows. Moreover, by cutting CapEx, the company will lower its cash outflows which will protect its free cash flows (cash flow from operations minus CapEx).

I also expect Halliburton to realize a large working capital benefit this year which will give a boost to the company's cash flow profile. The company has set improving working capital, including all of its three primary components (accounts receivable, accounts payable, and inventory), as one of its top priorities for the current year. We have previously seen how Halliburton harvests significant cash by managing working capital during downturns. In 2016, for instance, when Halliburton made a similar promise, it reported a $1.2 billion net improvement in working capital by the year-end. I think the company will deliver a similar performance in 2020 as well. This cash can help pay the dividends of around $630 million (annualized) and any excess funds can be used to shore up the financial health.

I believe Halliburton is entering 2020 with a better financial footing, marked by lower levels of debt as compared to the previous years. The company has managed to bring its debt down to $9.83 billion at the end of Q1-2020 from a peak of more than $15.3 billion at the end of 2015 and $10.3 billion at the end of last year. The company's debt-to-equity ratio still stands at a lofty 123% but has gradually moved lower from more than 140% at YE-2019. In Q1-2020, the company executed a debt issuance and a tender offer which enabled it to reduce near-term (2023, 2025) maturities by $1.5 billion. Now, Halliburton has just $1.3 billion coming due through 2024 and ample time to devise a repayment or refinancing strategy. Although the company still has to find ways to bring its leverage lower, in my view, the company's reduced debt levels and a favorable debt maturity profile have put it in a better position to withstand the turmoil.

Halliburton has also amassed robust liquidity of $5 billion, which includes $1.4 billion of cash reserves and funds available under the revolving credit facility. If the company were to face a cash flow shortfall, then it can use this liquidity to meet its funding requirements. But I expect Halliburton to either preserve or further grow its liquidity as it gets a cash infusion by effectively managing the working capital.

Shares of Halliburton have fallen by 63.8% this year, in-line with the broader oilfield services industry (OIH) which tumbled by 63.6% in the same period. I think Halliburton appears well-positioned to weather the storm, particularly after the latest update. But the worst is yet to come for Halliburton as well as the oilfield services industry whose earnings and cash flows will come under pressure in the coming quarters as we head deeper into the downturn. Therefore, Halliburton stock will likely remain subdued. I suggest investors should stay cautious and avoid Halliburton stock for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.