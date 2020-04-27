The World's Biggest Game Of Chicken

“How can the stock market and the economy continue to move in separate directions?” That’s the question investors are asking right now as rising unemployment levels stand in stark contrast to rising equity prices. Here I’ll argue that the coming days will answer the question as to whether or not the market has fully discounted the economic damage from the coronavirus lockdowns. The weight of evidence, as I’ll show, favors the bulls.

It need scarcely be said that these are “interesting times” (in the words of the famous Chinese curse). Despite the self-inflicted wound of the U.S. economic shutdown, equity prices as measured by the S&P 500 Index (SPX) have staged a remarkable recovery in rallying 27% from its March lows. The dramatic turnaround in the SPX in the past month has further resulted in the large-cap index recovering half of its losses suffered during the panic sell-off.

Depending on how you define a bull market, the 27% recovery in the SPX and other major indices could qualify as the start of a new one. Given that the traditional definition of a bear market is a 20%+ decline in the market, surely the same rule must apply when gauging the strength of a rebound (for logical consistency sake if nothing else). And if you believe that we have indeed begun a new bull market, then the March collapse would qualify as one of the shortest bear markets on record.

Yet despite the resurgence in equity prices, things couldn’t be more different for the economy. Last week, for instance, it was announced in several mainstream media outlets that the U.S. has surrendered all jobs gains since the Great Recession, with the number of Americans filing for unemployment over the last five weeks totaling over 26 million.

As if that’s not enough, economists are projecting that things will get much worse for the domestic economy before they get better. While governments have largely avoided the layoffs created by their own response to the coronavirus pandemic, experts have predicted that extensive layoffs and pay cuts are likely to hit state and local governments in the coming weeks and months, especially as states were largely passed by in the latest Congressional relief package.

Yet despite being faced with “going broke” (in the words of an April 24 The Hill article) due to collapsing tax revenues, many states are doubling down on stay-at-home orders. Just this week, several U.S. states extended lockdowns beyond the original end dates, led by New York and Michigan, each of which extended their shelter-in-place orders until May 15. Many other states followed their lead, with some extending the end date to May 8 and others to May 15.

If some of the country’s largest states are serious about continuing the economic shutdown, the question must be asked: at what point does the stock market continue to ignore the obvious peril to local, state and national economies?

If one accepts the proposition that equity markets are forward-looking by nature, then a case could be made that Mr. Market has already discounted the worst-case-scenario and is looking already beyond the lockdowns to when the national economy will open back up again. If this interpretation is correct, and the market has already discounted the bad news, then a continued upside move in the major indices from here would suggest that states will be forced to soon back down on their continued attempts at “moving the goal posts” and postponing the re-opening of business. Or to put it another way, states would be forced to back down in their colossal game of “chicken” versus business owners and workers.

However, if the states are dead-set on continuing the coronavirus lockdowns well into May (or beyond), it’s admittedly hard to see the stock market continuing its impressive rally much beyond the immediate term. Lest you think I’m falling victim to the temptation to try and out-think the market, I readily acknowledge that using logic to predict market moves is almost always a fool’s errand. At any rate, it’s well beyond my breadth of knowledge to parse the myriad variables involved in predicting whether or not the market can continue ignoring the ever-weakening economy.

That said, it’s fairly obvious by now that the market has reached a critical juncture. The next few days will likely reveal whether or not the bulls can maintain their grip on the market’s short-term trend, for a key trend line (the 50-day moving average) is being tested as of this writing. This widely watched—and psychologically significant—trend line can be seen in the following graph of the SPX. A decisive upside breakout above the 50-day MA would be a promising sign, especially if the breakout is confirmed with concomitant strength in the financial and energy sectors—both of which have outsized significance right now, as mentioned in my previous report.

Another important chart to watch is the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA), which reflects the fortunes of the companies that keep commerce moving in the U.S. A breakout in the DJTA above the 50-day moving average (below) would add some additional credence to the bullish case for stocks since it would suggest that the major transporters are looking ahead to better economic times in the foreseeable future.

As I mentioned previously, the important financial sector—more than perhaps any other market segment—needs to break out from its recent doldrums soon and start showing persistent strength. Consequently, I’d view a failure of the PHLX/KBW Bank Index (BKX) to rise above its 50-day moving average in the coming days as a concern; it would certainly cause me to question the prospects for a continued stock market recovery in the 3-6 months ahead. But BKX has at least shown signs of latent strength lately, as the recent pattern of higher lows (below) suggests. There’s still hope for the bank stocks, but the breakout needs to happen fairly soon in my opinion.

A final consideration is that new 52-week lows on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq are still below 40 on a daily basis. This implies that there’s currently no selling pressure plaguing the broad market, and this definitely the bulls. If the new lows rise above 40 in the coming days, it will be time to pull in the horns and embrace a more defensive stance, but for now the 4-week momentum of the NYSE new highs and lows (below) is still in a rising trend. As I’ve emphasized in recent reports, as long as this indicator is trending higher the near-term path of least resistance for stocks is considered to be up.

A final consideration is that retail investor sentiment as measured by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) poll spiked to a 50% bearish reading in the latest week. That’s really quite remarkable given that the major indices have held their gains and are well above the March lows. Historically, a 50% or higher bearish reading in the AAII poll is a sign that there is far too much negative sentiment toward equities and that short interest levels are likely too high, which in turn can pave the way for another short-covering rally in the SPX. From a contrarian’s perspective, it’s certainly comforting to know that there are far more bears out there than bulls.

All in all, the proverbial game of chicken between governments and the private sector needs to be resolved soon. Indeed, a failure to end this exceedingly damaging game in May would greatly decrease the odds of an economic rebound this year. A continued rally in the major indices from here, however, would definitely provide a ray of hope that the economy can still be saved before things get completely out of hand. The market has a way of looking ahead at final outcomes, so if the SPX breaks out decisively above its 50-day trend line and continues rising, it would favor a constructive outcome to an otherwise destructive situation. Nonetheless, the weight of evidence discussed here continues to support a bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) outlook for equities.

