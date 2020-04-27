Why This AT&T Bear Loaded Up On Ma Bell Stock

The yield hovers near 7% while the forward PE is near 8.

There is a significant percentage of the investment community that questions the safety of the dividend.

In November, when AT&T (T) shares were flirting with $40, I wrote an article predicting the stock wouldn’t see much upside. Here is how I summed up Ma Bell’s prospects.

I consider T a hold. I wouldn't be surprised to see the share price increase over the short term, but I believe that we will see the stock settle into a trading range in the not too distant future. I wish I could say otherwise, but the company's track record, combined with the opaque nature of AT&T's prospects, don't compel me to buy at this point.

I’m not always right, but that summation was dead on. The day the article debuted, the stock hit $39.50. In late February, the shares traded between $38 and $39.

In February, I penned a second piece on AT&T revealing I had sold my shares in the company. This excerpt is one of many reasons I provided for ditching the stock.

Consider this: Since the current CEO gained the helm in 2007, AT&T's stock is down roughly a dollar a share. During that same time period, Verizon shares increased by roughly 50%, and the S&P 500 more than doubled. Verizon is the closest one can come to finding a twin for AT&T. Management's subpar performance combined with subscriber losses and fierce competition steers me away from AT&T.

I argued the company lacked financial flexibility due to the debt load. My position was misinterpreted by several readers, and I addressed that in the comments section.

Yes, the company has burdensome debt. No, I don’t believe the debt imperils the dividend, nor does it present an existential threat.

Since those articles appeared, the stock has fallen dropped roughly $10 a share. AT&T has a number of headwinds, and I don’t anticipate robust long term share gains; nonetheless, today I hold a full position in the stock.

Addressing The Elephant In The Room: DEBT

I’m seeing commentary on SA regarding AT&T’s debt levels and the safety of the dividend. The following chart provides a picture of the company’s debt load and the progress AT&T made whittling that burden down.

Source for 4 charts: Metrics Macrotrends/chart Author

Some argue the company may cut the dividend. However, I’ve seen no claims that Verizon (VZ), a company with $100 billion in debt, might suspend its dividend. Since Verizon is the closest comparison to AT&T, I find it instructive to compare the two. These charts highlight the firms’ debt to equity ratios.

Verizon has a much higher debt/equity than AT&T. Now compare a well-known company with a strong financial foundation: Microsoft (MSFT).

AT&T compares favorably with Microsoft in regards to debt to equity. Obviously, debt/equity ratios are but one measure of a company’s financial position.

These comparisons use different metrics.

Current Ratio Long Term Debt/Capital

AT&T Verizon AT&T Verizon

.76 .84 40.92 63.96

I am not claiming AT&T is in an enviable position. I’m noting the company has manageable debt levels.

The company held $10 billion in cash in Q1, and this month AT&T received a $5.5 billion loan to be repaid at year’s end. Like many businesses facing this crisis, the company is seeking an added cushion.

Another source of cash stems from the firm’s decision to suspend the stock buyback program. This means $4 billion intended for buybacks can buttress AT&T’s finances.

I say good riddance to the share buybacks. In 2019, AT&T repurchased $2.1 billion in shares, 7% of the company’s FCF. In return, the firm retired 56 million shares, just 0.4% of the share count. I believe the money would be better spent addressing debt.

Here is what matters. AT&T's FCF in 2019 totaled $28 billion, with 51% of that devoted to the dividend. As noted below, the debt payments are in manageable tranches.

Source: Q1 2020 Earnings presentation

Questions Surrounding The HBO Launch

In roughly a month, AT&T launches the HBO Max streaming service. The company planned to debut the service with a great deal of new content; however, COVID-19 stalled TV and movie production. When one adds the loss of sporting events, the crisis provides an inauspicious beginning.

With Disney+, pushing 50 million subscribers and Netflix (NFLX) counting 167 million global subscribers, AT&T faces tough competition for an offering that, at $14.99, costs more than rivals’ services.

In an effort to provide premium content, WarnerMedia signed J.J Abrams Bad Robot Productions to a $250 million multiyear deal. While I consider the deal a positive, it highlights the sums AT&T must invest to succeed with HBO Max.

Aside from the debt load associated with the WarnerMedia, that segment withheld content from rivals, resulting in $1.2 billion lost in licensing fees. Furthermore. HBO’s content budget will increase to $2.5 billion in 2020 versus $500 million in 2019.

Although HBO Max is a cornerstone of the bull’s argument, management doesn’t see that initiative turning a profit until 2025.

Source: AT&T

This is the question investors must ask: will the COVID-19 inspired streaming boom bring a wave of new customers to AT&T, or will problems associated with this crisis hamstring the firm?

On one hand, home bound audiences are feasting on TV. Meanwhile, AT&T suffers from truncated advertising revenues, the shuttering of over 40% of the company’s stores, production delays and theater closures, and an inability to provide installation technicians for potential customers.

However, there is a glimmer of hope in the company's AT&T TV streaming service. Launched last month, subscribers can access 40,000 on-demand programs and 500 hours of DVR storage. Customers don’t need smart TVs or third-party streaming, SInce AT&T TV is self-installed, management claims customer acquisition costs are 50% lower.

In a world where technicians can’t enter customers’ homes, this could make a difference.

Is This A Game Changer?

5G is the second pillar supporting AT&T bulls’ argument. Management claims 5G will bolster future revenues, but specifics regarding the boosts are seldom offered.

While it’s likely 5G will increase revenues via a new generation of phones and 5G plans, the capex required for 5G will soak up much of those revenue gains.

There are claims the Internet of Things will result in revenue boosts, but I look to management’s 3-year guidance of 1% to 2% CAGR for revenues as my guidebook.

Why I Loaded Up On AT&T

You may be wondering why I am reinvested in AT&T after selling in early February. After all, the facts presented in this article aren’t a strong endorsement of the stock. Furthermore, my two referenced articles provide reasons to steer clear of the company.

My answer is straightforward.

The shares are undervalued, the yield is enticing, and the cellphone side of the business is a safe source of revenues. I’m taking an opportunity offered in a difficult investing environment.

The stock trades for a forward PE of 8.86 versus a current PE above 15. Some will protest the PE does not reflect the current business environment. I will argue that it’s in the ballpark, and that’s good enough for me.

Let’s not make investing difficult. While searching for multibaggers, don’t discard the plodders that provide solid returns. I contend that the dividend is safe, and in this market (let me change that to any market) a safe 7% yield is hard to find.

I believe the likely long-term path for AT&T is to inch along, just as it has for decades. However, throughout this crisis, AT&T will offer a degree of safety few companies can match.

I acknowledge AT&T faces headwinds. Meanwhile many companies are enduring virtual tornadoes. I’ll add that the handful of companies doing well in this environment aren’t selling at a discount

As previously noted, roughly half of FCF is devoted to the dividend, leaving substantial room for error. I will add management will move heaven and earth to preserve the dividend, as that is the primary reason most invest in this company.

Although I have 3% of my portfolio devoted to Ma Bell, I would be willing to increase my position by 50%, should the shares fall markedly.

As I write these words, AT&T trades for $29.71 a share. The average 12-month target price of 27 analysts is $36.40. The average of 10 analysts rating the company over the last two weeks is $35.00.

I rate AT&T a BUY.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.