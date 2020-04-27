64% Downside For Enphase Energy - It's Not Always Sunny In Solardelphia

Future growth in solar capacity is concentrated in price sensitive emerging markets where Enphase will be unable to compete.

Executive Summary

We are short Enphase Energy with a target price of $13.82, yielding a target downside of 64% based on the current share price of $38.96. Our thesis consists of (1) Enphase's accounting technicalities driving one-time success in 2019, (2) Enphase's inability to capture incremental global capacity growth, and (3) the diminution of Enphase's competitive advantage.

Business Overview

Enphase is a global energy technology company founded in March 2006 in Fremont, California. Enphase designs and manufactures software-driven home energy solutions that span solar generation, home energy storage and web-based monitoring and control. Enphase was the first company to successfully commercialize the microinverter on a wide scale and remains the market leader in their production. To that end, Enphase has shipped more than 25 million microinverters, primarily into the residential markets in North America, Europe and Australia. Microinverters convert the direct current power from the solar panel (DC) directly into grid-compatible alternating current (AC) for use or export.

Industry Background

The problem that the solar energy industry is solving is the provision of clean, safe, and cost-friendly electricity. The global solar energy market was valued at $52.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $223.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2019 to 2026.

To convert the DC output of a solar panel into the AC electricity used in your home, you need a microinverter. Prior to Enphase, residential solar systems used a technology known as the “string” inverter. String inverters operate by connecting a series of solar panels in parallel and feeding the aggregated voltage to a large central inverter (Exhibit I). However, string inverters faced several design and performance challenges:

Productivity limits : If solar modules are wired using a traditional string inverter, an entire string’s output is limited by the output of the lowest-performing module (Exhibit II). Because of its string design, there is a single point of failure risk with the traditional central inverter approach.

: If solar modules are wired using a traditional string inverter, an entire string’s output is limited by the output of the lowest-performing module (Exhibit II). Because of its string design, there is a single point of failure risk with the traditional central inverter approach. Reliability issues : Traditional central inverters are the single most common component of solar installations to fail, resulting in system downtime and adversely impacting total energy output. As a result, central inverters typically carry warranties of only 5 to 10 years.

: Traditional central inverters are the single most common component of solar installations to fail, resulting in system downtime and adversely impacting total energy output. As a result, central inverters typically carry warranties of only 5 to 10 years. Complex design and installation requirements: The central inverter-based solar PV installation requires greater effort on the part of the installer, both in terms of design and on-site labor. Central inverter installations require string design and calculations for safe and reliable operation, as well as specialized equipment such as DC combiners, conduits and disconnects.

The Enphase Value Proposition

In the late 2000s, Enphase pioneered the development of microinverters. A microinverter is a small inverter installed right on the panel site (Exhibit I). Enphase’s value proposition addressed the pain points of string inverters for both installers and system owners.

Installers : Installers only need to secure a panel to the roof of a home and link the panel to the grid to finish the installation process. Microinverters thus offer simpler installation design, faster installation times, and maximum system performance predictability.

: Installers only need to secure a panel to the roof of a home and link the panel to the grid to finish the installation process. Microinverters thus offer simpler installation design, faster installation times, and maximum system performance predictability. System Owners: With microinverter based panels, each solar panel has its own inverter, and panels in a series will continue performing efficiently even if one module isn’t producing electricity (Exhibit II). Microinverters thus offer higher energy production, lower maintenance requirements, and reduced fire risks.

For a ~15% premium to string inverter products, Enphase significantly reduces lifetime maintenance costs, installation costs, and repair costs. Enphase’s value proposition is enhanced by its industry leading supply chain management, 25-year warranty for consumers, and complementary product suite of energy storage and performance monitoring solutions. The global microinverter market is projected to reach is projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 27.3% from 2016-2022.

Why We Are Short Enphase

1. Pre-buying and Enphase's treatment of tax valuation allowances drove one-time record operating performance in 2019.

Prior to 2019, Enphase was struggling. Price competition from Chinese imports compressed ASPs by 31% from $146 (2010) to $100 (2019). Gross margin averaged 27% and operating margin averaged -7.3% over the same time period. Keep in mind these operational outcomes occurred when Enphase had dominant market share in microinverters.

In 2019, Enphase experienced a remarkable rebound in profitability and unit volume, with operating profit rising from $1.5mn to $102.7mn and unit volume jumping from 2.8mn to 6.2mn. Why did this happen? Evidence points to believing the 2019 gains were largely due to pre-buying.

The investment tax credit for solar systems is set to decline from 30% (2019) to 26% (2020). Per Enphase's 2020 10-K, this led "several of [Enphase's] customers [to explore] opportunities to purchase products in 2019 to take advantage of safe harbor guidance from the IRS published in June 2018, allowing them to preserve the historical 30% investment tax credit for solar equipment purchased in 2019 for solar projects that are completed after December 31, 2019."

Evidence for significant pre-buying can be identified by a comparison of Enphase's revenue growth and market share. Enphase's revenues jumped 97% in 2019 while domestic market share remained stagnant at 19%. The data implies distribution partners stockpiled Enphase microinverters in inventory that will eventually offset sales in future quarters.

Further evidence of pre-buying comes from comparing Enphase's domestic and foreign revenues. In 2019, domestic revenues grew 138% while foreign revenues grew 4%. Given that Enphase's products are homogeneous across geographies, the massive disparity between U.S. driven sales and foreign sales is likely driven by domestic partners taking advantage of the IRS's safe harbor provision.

To further overhype its expectations, Enphase released its entire deferred tax valuation allowance, nearly doubling net income. In 2019, the valuation allowance added $71mn of net taxes to $90mn of income before tax. Investors sent the stock jumping 476% in 2019 alone, and another 100.3% in 2020 to a pre-COVID peak of $59.09. The deflation of expectations as forward quarters fail to live up to 6.2mn in unit sales will likely be severe.

2. Enphase has lost its competitive advantage, pressuring ASPs and unit volume.

Enphase has steadily lost market share in the U.S. over the past decade. Upon its IPO in 2011, Enphase captured 34.4% market share of all residential solar installations. One year later, Enphase captured 53.5% market share for residential installations in the US, which represented 72% of the entire world micro-inverter market. Since then, Enphase market share in the U.S. has declined rapidly to 20%. Why? Loss of competitive advantage.

Enphase microinverters enabled panel-level monitoring and eased panel productivity limits. However, SolarEdge's Power Optimizer solution offers the same capabilities for traditional string inverters, and component manufacturers around the world are now offering their own microinverters. SMA America recently developed a 1,500 VDC inverter that can connect to the grid at 480 VAC without an additional transformer. Players such as Generac (coming out of Vietnam) will likely further depress industry prices. In fact, a recent review by Pacific Sun placed Enphase's hyperbolized "solar-plus-storage" system as dead last against an ensemble of competitors.

In other words, Enphase has lost its competitive advantage, increasing its reliance on economies of scale and distribution relationships to power growth. With microinverters becoming increasingly commoditized, competition will orient around price rather than proprietary technology. Which brings us to Thesis Point 3.

3. Enphase will be unable to meet expectations for incremental capacity expansion as global demand shifts to price-sensitive EMs.

In 2019, the "turn-around" year for Enphase, domestic revenues grew 138% while foreign revenues grew 4%. Unfortunately, incremental global capacity growth is in price-sensitive emerging markets. India and China will account for 56% of the 688 GW of solar capacity added from 2018 to 2022. In these regions, Enphase will face vertically integrated Chinese manufacturers with cheaper microinverter products. If Enphase relies on smaller European markets, ASPs will likely continue to be compressed as tax rebates and incentives for solar expire over the next 10 years.

Valuation

Let's recap: Enphase will experience pressure on ASPs from incremental competition on homogenous inverter products while unit volumes suffer from a decline in pre-buying highs. Our valuation reflects a decline in near-term volumes, while still growing Enphase's units sold in conjunction with global solar energy market capture over the long term.

Model Highlights

It is important to note that we account for the significant dilution from Enphase's employee stock option plans, warrant grants, and convertible bonds. Enphase's APIC issuance as a % of SG&A totaled 44%, 75%, and 90% in 2017, 2018, and 2019. The company has been aggressively using stock based compensation as a mechanism for avoiding even further pressure on operating margins. Accounting for technical elements including future dilution, the deployment of company NOLs, and tax credits, we arrive at a target price per share of $13.82, and a target downside of 64.5%.

Conclusion

Enphase is an admirable company. It's microinverter revolution made the explosion in solar energy based usage we see today possible. However, the company's inability to properly leverage its competitive advantage in early years has led to lackluster profitability and a reliance on accounting technicalities to insinuate growth. With an inability to compete at a global scale and hyper-extended investor expectations over the intermediate term, Enphase presents a unique short opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in ENPH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.