Understanding Complex Strategies With FoxForce5

Strategic decisions should not be the responsibility of the strategy algorithm.

Market probabilities are best understood using computational techniques such as logic gates.

My analytic focus is more concerned with how and why things behave as they do as opposed to finding a process that makes a lot of money and whatever else that implies.

In early 2019, I started a retirement project to build a software solution to support objective stock market analysis. I've been writing occasional articles for Seeking Alpha to document my work, while simultaneously suggesting how the information might be useful in investment and trading decision making.

In this article, I will demonstrate a simple complex strategy analytic engine and show how some of the negative effects of the recent apocalypse could have been mitigated by paying attention to technical details revealed by the engine in conjunction with an appreciation of the market environment.

Data Science and Statistics

The emerging field of data science is the most important academic discipline for finance.

Data science is an interdisciplinary field that uses scientific methods, processes, algorithms and systems to extract knowledge and insights from [data].

There is an argument about the relevance of statistics:

Many statisticians, including Nate Silver, have argued that data science is not a new field, but rather another name for statistics.[12] Others argue that data science is distinct from statistics because it focuses on problems and techniques unique to digital data.[13] Vasant Dhar writes that statistics emphasizes quantitative data and description. In contrast, data science deals with quantitative and qualitative data (e.g. images) and emphasizes prediction and action.[14] Andrew Gelman of Columbia University and data scientist Vincent Granville have described statistics as a nonessential part of data science.[15][16]

Despite being a Nate Silver fan, I agree with the nonessential view of statistics, at least in the financial domain. Statistical probability theory is of doubtful validity explaining stock price movement; maybe statistics is great if you are a buyer for a grocery store. The subject is complex, but it is useful to understand the general contours of the debate.

Needless to say, there is a bit of good-natured animosity mixed in with the legitimate academic issues; this is reminiscent of the football cliche:

The two teams just don't like each other.

Most of my research is part of the sub-discipline of Computational Finance.

Computational finance is a branch of applied computer science that deals with problems of practical interest in finance.[1] Some slightly different definitions are the study of data and algorithms currently used in finance[2] and the mathematics of computer programs that realize financial models or systems.[3]

It is interesting that the definition is quite flexible. The emphasis is on applied computer science. This orientation is comfortable for me because I have a learning disability that makes it difficult for me to absorb information in a classroom or by reading. Generally, I work by creating or interpreting concepts and afterward go back and try to determine what the result quacks like.

Traditional technical market analysis rightly deserves its dubious academic reputation. The most reasonable way to make it at least borderline respectable is to change the orientation away from quasi statistics and more towards computational finance.

Data science and its sub divisions should be an exciting field in the future.

The First Thing They Teach You

Binary

The modern binary number system, the basis for binary code, was invented by Gottfried Leibniz in 1689... Leibniz's system uses 0 and 1, like the modern binary numeral system. Leibniz encountered the I Ching through French Jesuit Joachim Bouvet and noted with fascination how its hexagrams correspond to the binary numbers from 0 to 111111, and concluded that this mapping was evidence of major Chinese accomplishments in the sort of philosophical visual binary mathematics he admired.[2][3] Leibniz saw the hexagrams as an affirmation of the universality of his own religious belief.[3]

The theological issues are profound and fascinating but are too interesting to be dealt with in this article.

Binary to Hexadecimal

The conversion of binary values to hexadecimal is one of the pillars of modern civilization (Linear Algebra might be another one).

Hexadecimal is a base/positional number system used in mathematics and computer science. It has a base of 16 and uses 16 unique alpha-numeric symbols with the numbers zero to 9 to represent themselves and the letters A-F to represent the values 10 to 15. Hexadecimal is an easier way to represent binary values in computer systems because they significantly shorten the number of digits, as one hexadecimal digit is equivalent to four binary digits.

Saving a little space was critical in the good old days. A more important theoretical advantage is that hexadecimal operations can both simplify and enhance program logic.

Information is encoded by assigning a value to each of the four binary digits (bits). The rightmost bit = 1, the next one = 2, next = 4, and the leftmost = 8. Personally, I start at the left when evaluating these, which might be normal, but the numeric values remain the same.

For example:

1111 binary = F = (8 + 4 + 2 + 1) F is called Fox if you use it in a conversation.

1100 binary = C = (8 + 4) C is called Charlie.

0011 binary = 3 = (2 + 1) 3 = F - C

0000 binary = 0 = F- F

The names of the number letters follow the names of the phonetic alphabet used by the US Military during WW2, as opposed to the current NATO standard.

Probabilities

A single hexadecimal character encodes all the possibilities of flipping a coin four times. Market strategies are based on one or more binary (true/false) conditions. It makes sense to use the probability structure responsible for modern civilization to analyze strategies.

If probabilities act normally (like flipping a fair coin), every possibility (every hex character) will appear regularly within a reasonably large data set. That doesn't happen with stock prices. In the FoxForce5 logic described below, sequences like tails heads heads tails and heads tails tails heads very rarely happen; while sequences like tails tails tails tails and heads heads heads heads are quite common.

Perhaps, most of this behavior is a result of the indicators tending to move the same way because they are all based on price. Stock price probabilities are best studied using Logic gates.

A logic gate is an idealized or physical electronic device implementing a Boolean function, a logical operation performed on one or more binary inputs that produces a single binary output

Finite state accounting is an abstraction of the academically well-known concept of Finite State Machines. Finite state machines are involved specifically in defining logic gates. For example:

FSM is one of the most important topics in digital electronics. It provides a formal methodology for a designer to translate specification of a digital control circuit to actual circuits.

Strategy Engine

A strategy engine for Excel in VBA that can handle multiple binary decisions was described most recently in Peak and Trough Analysis. This article discusses modifications to the engine that not only simplify the coding but also enhance its power and sophistication.

Nested For Loops, Arrays, and Strings

Grid-based programming requires skill in manipulating rows and columns. This, in turn, requires mastery of nested for loops. Nested for loops provide the indexing logic to manipulate data in rows, columns, strings, and arrays. Usually, arrays are one dimensional, this is the first development effort I've had where two-dimensional arrays seem necessary. Row and column logic is two dimensional. There is a large number of decent YouTube videos on these subjects. The secret for getting good is practice.

Price History Data Structure

Price history is stored in a spreadsheet that has the same name as the security symbol. It looks like this before conditions are calculated:

SPY - Created by the Author with data from Norgate

The table shows price history for SPY for 10 recent days, I generally download the last 2000 trade days for multiple symbols every day and analyze a bunch of them simultaneously.

Retrieving the data is called the load. Since the data gets rebuilt daily, there is no clear need for a database. The data gets rebuilt because it is best (best is another word for easiest) to use dividend and split-adjusted prices. That annoying step is done by NorgateData in this case.

Norgate keeps current end of day price data on the user's computer. It is possible to get data for free, but Norgate costs about a cup of coffee a day. If you're not living in the street, it is worth it.

Norgate provides the data through the Close column. WPrice is a weighted price (Open + High + Low + Close + Close) * 0.2. N01 is the natural log of the daily return.

Condition columns are calculated after price history is loaded, in what is called the build.

SPY - Created by the Author with data from Norgate

Some of the columns are hidden for readability.

The table shows 8 different lengths of Exponential Moving Averages (E) and Simple Moving Averages (M). After the given indicator is calculated, it is transformed to a positive or negative number by the formula:

(WPrice - Average) / WPrice * 100

A positive number shows that the current weighted price is above the average, negative numbers or zero are considered below.

Building the Hex Framework

The most obvious way to analyze these in a hex framework is by length. If we analyze a single length at a time, there are at least 2 types of situations that are worth looking at:

Current price above or below the average

Current average above or below the previous average

That comes out to 4 possible outcomes for each length.

The previous strategy logic could handle this but each different decision type adds to the complexity of the strategy algorithm. That may seem trivial, but the extra complexity sort of increases exponentially. Good technique requires controlling complexity. That is the issue that the Hex solution is designed to address.

Most developers (even good ones - might be all other developers) don't think this way. That is, faced with the design flaw of the extra complexity; they will choose to ignore it. That is understandable of course, but sometimes the easy way out isn't the best way to go.

True false decision-making is removed from the strategy algorithm and placed in the build step. The build step determines the true false status and passes the results of its calculation to the strategy algorithm in a Hex framework.

Technical Issues with the Hex Framework

The spreadsheet columns are arranged by Indicator type and then Length, i.e. E3, E7, E16... M3, M7...

We want to build a hex character for each length. For example, if the length is 3:

8 bit = E3A - Price is above E = on

4 bit = M3A - Price is above M = on

2 bit = E3U - E is Up compared to the previous day = on

1 bit = M3U - M is Up compared to the previous day = on

Once that is solved, the same routine has to be done for the next length, etc.

One solution is to change the numbers to 1 or 0 for each of the two conditions. There are 8 different lengths for 2 indicator types. 8 * 2 = 16. We are looking for 2 conditions (above/below and up/down). 16 * 2 = 32. 32 binary characters can be encoded in 32/4 = 8 hexadecimal characters.

This operation is easiest to do with the existing order, that way binary answers for the first 2 questions for all the lengths are loaded without the potential drama of a nested For Loop:

xwa1 = "00000000" & "00000000" & "00000000" & "00000000"

For xw = 1 To 16

If Worksheets(Symbol).Cells(x1, xw + x11) > 0 Then _Mid(xwa1, xw, 1) = "1"

If Worksheets(Symbol).Cells(x1, xw + x11) > _Worksheets(Symbol).Cells(x1 - 1, xw + x11) Then _Mid(xwa1, xw + 16, 1) = "1"

Next xw

x11 is a constant that contains the offset to the first data column. The more complex part is doing the length shuffle after the binary load:

For xw = 1 To 8

For xw1 = 1 To 4

xw2 = (xw1 - 1) * 8

xwaX = Mid(xwa1, xw + xw2, 1)

Mid(xwa2, xw1, 1) = xwaX

Next xw1

xwa3 = WorksheetFunction.Bin2Hex(Arg1:=xwa2)

xEM = xEM & xwa3

Next xw

xwa1 is the 32-character binary number string. xwa2 when xw = 1 is the binary string for length = 3. That gets converted to a single Hex character with the Excel Bin2Hex function. That stores all the above/below and up/down information from the 16 columns.

It took me a few hours to code and test this, but it was a considerable amount of effort to get to that stage. Simplifying code is worth a little trouble I guess.

The routine is a few statements longer than it should be, at least some of it because of VBA string handling deficiencies. The Mid statement is important for string handling, as it lets us treat a text string as an array. The VBA implementation of string handling (including formatting) is a little awkward but not too bad.

The strategy engine can generate performance analysis from just the following input:

SPY - Created by the Author with data from Norgate

After the x in the column xEM, the hexadecimal characters show the various technical positions for the corresponding length. For example, on 4/3, the 7 after the x is the status of the 3-day averages. 7 means that price is below the 3-day EMA, above the 3-day SMA and both EMA and SMA are up compared to the previous day.

The algorithm doesn't care what any of the numbers mean, or even whether the conditions are true or false.

Single Hex Column

A glance at the data above shows that Fox and Charlie appear the most often along with their 1's complements; 0 and 3.

Complements are used in digital computers in order to simplify the subtraction operation and for logical manipulations. The 1's complement of a number is found by changing all 1's to 0's and all 0's to 1's.

The table below shows the YTD performance of 3 major ETFs.

Created by the Author with data from Norgate

Current xEM readings are added. It takes a little practice to read xEM, but it is worth some effort because it contains 32 relatively important facts about current market status. This information is too complex to understand visually if it is displayed on a chart.

The more important issue is whether a computer can understand the information. There is no doubt that a computer can deal more easily and effectively with xEM than a visual display. In some ways, the problems of measuring the current position of a price resemble quantum mechanics.

The 3-day FoxForce5 numbers are shown below.

Created by the Author with data from Norgate

Natural log of the return for each condition is in blue. The pink is the number of days each condition lasted. The reason the algorithm is called FoxForce5 is that there are 5 hexadecimal conditions that are analyzed: F, C, 3, 0, and M. M stands for Miscellaneous.

This routine calculates returns based on a single xEM code column. Naming conventions are critical. Naming conventions get changed as the developer's understanding of the application changes (improves). They change slightly between the above display and the more advanced routine that will be shown below.

Strategy names start with X followed by the hex character analyzed. This is followed by an L (for length) and then the length. The total of the blue rows is exactly equal to LogRet, but since decimals are dropped, checking these manually could be off by 1.

The pink columns show the total number of days for each condition, the numbers crossfoot to the 78 in the top left corner.

The poor performance of X3L13 is notable. XFL13 and X3L13 are the two strategies of the five shown that lost money this year. I don't recommend going extra long the next time X3L13 appears.

Shorter lengths of XF show a YTD profit. In this case, the extra length caused it to remain long a bit later than the shorter term averages.

Multiple Hex Columns

Since there are 5 buckets (FC30M) for a single column, combining 2 columns will require 25, while 3 columns are 125. That type of analysis requires presenting results for one security at a time. That is a human issue, it is hard to teach a computer if you don't know what you are doing.

If we had to be concerned about every possibility 2 columns would require 256 (16 * 16) and 3 columns 4096 (16 * 16 * 16). The reduction in the practical number of probabilities is a substantial advantage.

The table below shows two-column analysis:

Created by the Author with data from Norgate

Note that the naming convention had to change because the data is presented vertically instead of horizontally.

The column lengths represented by the numbering is a variable, in this case, the lengths used are:

3 7 13 21 31 43 57 73

Using the actual length starts to take up too much space for the heading, so the column headings define the column numbers analyzed. For example, #12 means that columns 1 and 2 of xEM are used.

Instead of a single hex character, there are now two.

Column totals cross foot to the totals at the top. That is, LogRet = -13 and Days = 78. Several columns are totaled in the table to show this.

The evil of x33 versus the good of x00 is a bit exaggerated in this short-term table. x33 is the major state that happens after x00. Similarly, xCC is a common major state appearing after xFF. xCC is, generally, bullish because the market has pulled back but not enough for prices to go below the averages. x33 is the opposite, as it happens on a rally from a more severe downturn that does not advance enough for prices to cut above the average.

Also, note that some combinations do not happen, and some are very rare.

Part of that is the pairing choice. I decided to pair averages that are next to each other. That is simpler than other 2 column choices because it is just x and (x + 1).

The Bear Market of 2001-3

Created by the Author with data from Norgate

2001 through 2003 was the last long bear market. Losses were concentrated in x33 like in 2020. Number of days for x33 and x00 were greater than xFF and xCC.

Financial Crisis 2008-9

Created by the Author with data from Norgate

2008 shows a somewhat similar return distribution to 2001 and 2020. A very weak xFF, usual weak x33, and a good showing from x00.

2019

Created by the Author with data from Norgate

The final table show returns from a non bear market environment. x33 seems a little weaker than usual for normal environments. Buy and hold could be beaten by avoiding x33 and investing during x00 xCC and xFF. That is a bit unusual.

Comments

The Hex structure appears to be an excellent analytical tool. The original issue of finding a way to display current market status in a small space, rather surprisingly was easily adaptable for computational uses.

Some thought has to go into the selection and sequencing of conditions. It was fortunate to have the moving averages handy, as they seem to fit the 8,4,2,1 mapping structure quite well.

Conditions do not have to be technical, any defined binary conditions can be analyzed.

FoxForce5 is a prototype meant to illustrate advantages of a computational market orientation.

In the negative market action of late 2018, x33 did reasonably well and serious losses were taken with x00.

Current market action looks similar to early 2019:

The March and April 2020 candles look like the December 2018 and January 2019 candles on steroids.

290 or so is the 61.8% Fib retracement and that sort of lines up with the 13-month simple moving average. My guess is that the 39-month moving average would be decent support around 265 if things go south but upside potential to offset that risk is a little sketchy.

