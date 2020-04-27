Global Markets And The Pandemic (A 2-Front War)

The world, global markets and the Coronavirus Pandemic

Two weeks ago I wrote about the possible outcomes we might face after the Coronavirus crisis. In the next few weeks I'll write an update about these scenarios, but today I will mainly focus on an update on the facts surrounding the Coronavirus itself including some pretty astonishing numbers, an overview over market technicals and an overview over market fundamentals. I warn you ahead of time it isn't very good news but as they say don't shoot the messenger, I am just trying to stick to the facts and I just want to highlight some risks that are becoming very apparent right now.

The Coronavirus Pandemic (some numbers)

So let's go back and look at where we are. Science predicts if the virus were completely unchecked it could double (at least in extremely highly populated areas like New York or Chicago for example) every three days.

The black straight line that goes from lower left to upper right represents the doubling of the virus every three days. It represents what happens if nothing is done and no social distancing is put in place. With social distancing a success can be seen if the curve falls below the black line. It has to do with how long and how strict the social distancing has been put into effect.

What you see here in the chart below is the number of new cases in some selected countries all starting after they reached the first 100 cases. In China that was in January, in Italy, Spain and Iran that was in February and in the US and the UK it was in March.

The blue line in the chart above is the US. It doesn't matter that the US number is higher, that's also because the country is larger than Italy or Spain for example but you can see the pattern. You can ignore the red line which is China. You can clearly see that the Chinese didn't report their numbers correctly, they probably still don't even know exactly what their own numbers are or they are trying to hide something. No other line but the Chinese (red line) fluctuates by several standard deviations each day - that's simply not possible - so it's a statistical proof that they don't give us correct numbers.

The curve stays flat for a long time

Now let's focus on the important part, the actual numbers. Social distancing did exactly what it was predicted to do, it flattened the curve, but here is the problem…

In the next chart you can see the black line which first goes up for 50 days and then comes down for 50 days (looks like a roof), if the virus is left unchecked and no social distancing is put into place. The Chinese made us believe that numbers will come down quickly, but we now know that we cannot trust those numbers. We can see from all the other cases in Italy, Spain, Iran and so on that started earlier than the US that the numbers really don't come down very quickly, as a matter of fact the trajectory seems to project a slowdown even with social distancing in place not for at least another 50-60 days (see red arrow projection). So the curve stays flat for a lot longer than originally anticipated.

Social Distancing and the 'two front war'

So as the graph below shows, social distancing did what it was supposed to, it saved the healthcare system from overload especially in major metropolitan areas which would have caused tens of thousands to die in addition to what we see now, perhaps even from other causes than the Coronavirus because the healthcare capacities would not have been able to handle the rapid surge in cases. The problem we face now is an economic one, which is why I call it a 'two front war'. The economy needs to stay shut or at least partially shut until cases come down to acceptable levels. Even if they would begin vaccinating everyone tomorrow (which is not possible since vaccines first need to get tested for at least 3 months - typically much longer) it would probably take 2-3 months to get everyone vaccinated.

The dilemma is that we are now forced by mother nature to put an economic price on the lives we save. It is purely our own fault as the human race, that these viruses keep coming faster and faster. There are simply too many people on this planet and because of that we see more and more virus outbreaks and the Coronavirus won't be the last one.

But let's talk about the Coronavirus some more before we move on.

Here is what we know according to the latest news.

A Lab in Wuhan

The Coronavirus seems to have come and emerged from a Laboratory in Wuhan, China. The particular lab in question in Wuhan, China has the highest security level, which is Biosafety Level 4. The lab happens to sit in the center of Wuhan, the city where the newly identified coronavirus first appeared, according to the Hindustan Times, an Indian news outlet. The facility, known as the Wuhan National Biosafety Laboratory, is housed within the Chinese Academy of Sciences and was specifically designed to help Chinese scientists "prepare for and respond to future infectious disease outbreaks," according to a 2019 report published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Chinese government moved to construct such a lab following the 2003 SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) epidemic, during which more than 8,000 people caught the infection and more than 750 died worldwide, according to the CDC. Laboratories that handle pathogens receive a rating of 1 to 4, depending on what class of microbe they can feasibly contain, with 1 representing the lowest risk and 4 representing the highest risk. Designated at Biosafety Level 4 (BSL-4), the Wuhan lab can hold the world's most dangerous pathogens at maximum biocontainment levels, at least that's what they thought.

This lab was visited by US officials two years ago who warned at the time that the safety precautions and the training of the people handling these viruses were not adequate.

You can paint your own picture based on what we know but the other thing we know by now is that the numbers that China published were not correct.

The virus is a global phenomenon. It started in January in Asia, it then spread through Europe in February, then it went through the US in March and now in April it seems to hit Russia, India, Bangladesh and the Middle East where the outbreak is starting to accelerate (see all the charts of daily new cases below from April 19th). Unfortunately it seems to also be coming back to parts of Asia like Singapore for example, meaning it went all the way around the globe and is now coming back despite all the precautions, and that should be a major concern. Again you can see that for yourself in the charts of Singapore, Russia, Saudi Arabia and India from this week below.

The coronavirus is a global phenomenon, which is appearing with increasing frequency.

Why Coronaviruses pose several challenges

In recent years we had seven other coronaviruses known to infect humans: SARS, MERS and SARS-CoV-2, which can cause severe disease; along with HKU1, NL63, OC43 and 229E, which typically cause just mild symptoms, researchers wrote March 17 in the Journal of Nature Medicine. Problematic is that Coronaviruses tend to mutate and that can make potential vaccinations even more difficult. Of course from an economic standpoint every vaccine producer in the world is now saying that they have a vaccine for the Coronavirus, whether it is a vaccine for tuberculosis or polio or Ebola or whatever. They all have vaccines laying around on their shelves and on top of that they stand to significantly increase their share price but at the end of the day no one can say if any of them will work. Here are some of the other unique problems that come up with this Coronavirus:

there are now a number of reports from China, South Korea and Italy that after over 4 weeks patients that were initially declared 'virus free' are all of a sudden infectious again and they test positive for the virus again (very strange!). No one knows yet if these patients got re-infected, or if the virus just broke out again or if all the tests don't deliver reliable results (all three scenarios are troubling)

a lot of patients show signs of oxygen deficiency in the blood. This shows up in some patients getting darker skin, others get black toes, and yet others have kidney or liver failure. It points to the virus attacking or attaching to red blood cells so that there is not enough oxygen in the blood. This could mean that ventilators won't help and that researchers need to look in a totally different direction. There are also signs of blood clots which increase the risk of strokes and perhaps blood thinners instead of ventilators may be an answer to fight Coronavirus but let's see what the researchers come up with.

the virus is starting to mutate as some researchers have reported. We know that flu vaccinations are only about 30% effective because the pharma industry doesn't always catch the right strain, so it's a roulette game for those vaccinated. If the same is true for COVID-19 and first indications are that this is the case, then we may never be able to completely get a handle on the virus.

for drugs to be effective in treating the symptoms of the virus it may take many years of testing and development. For AIDS it took somewhere around ten years for the first effective drug combination to be developed, it may take time.

So at the end of the day we will have to be patient and we will probably have to get used to a life with the Coronavirus around us. Social distancing may become a part of daily life for many years to come.

Here is the next piece of bad news as I mentioned above. See below how the virus is starting to explode in a next wave in countries like Russia, India and the Middle East.

The next wave is starting now…

The bottom line economically:

The bottom line of the 'new normal' under the Coronavirus is that our lives will completely change for a long time to come. Several restrictions especially in travel between countries will probably stay that way until 2022 and air travel may have to reinvent itself yet again. The reason is that even once a vaccine is finally available (if it works and if it is effective) by sometime in 2021, it will take several months before all countries can actually get everyone vaccinated, so the rollout of a vaccine is not everywhere the same. The second problem is that the next virus will come for sure, and then we cannot afford to let it break out again, which means certain rules will probably have to stay in effect forever.

Another problem is globalization. All countries globally face the same threat as long as one country is infected. Countries and perhaps even major cities with large metropolitan areas will probably enforce enormous travel restrictions for years to come. To put just this one point into context please look at the following statistics:

New York airports had -95% travelers (passengers) in the last month according to the Port Authority of New York compared to the same days last year

the worldwide airline capacity decline as of April 8th was -73% and falling

worldwide airline fleets completely grounded 60%

of 242 Airbus 380 that were still flying globally at the beginning of the year, only six A380s were still flying in March

90,500 people screened by TSA on April 12, the same day the year before 2.4 million people were screened

the number of airline tickets sold is down -94% and that includes tickets for a future date

Expect all these numbers to come down further because these numbers were from early April and with several new countries and major regions like India, Russia and the Middle East only starting their outbreak now, it will get worse before it gets better. Airlines will probably not return to before Coronavirus Crisis numbers for at least 6 years but perhaps for much, much longer. The reason is simple. Some airlines already put large parts of their fleet into permanent storage, mothballing those airplanes. And just for comparison, after 9/11 it took six years for airlines just to return to profitability. Cumulative net losses from 2001 to 2005 were $60.6 billion for US airlines alone. With new guidelines already emerging that middle seats on airplanes have to stay empty and single passengers may not have anyone next to them in the side rows, the global airline industry may have to change altogether and reinvent the layouts of airplanes. I would also expect ticket prices to increase significantly reducing passenger traffic for a long time to come. We will probably go back to the air traffic style of the 1970s for a while where you only flew if you had very serious business reasons or if you did a once in a lifetime journey.

This example I gave is just one. In one of the coming updates of this paper I will also talk about the other sectors. Just think about the oil industry, restaurants, hotels and sports just to name a few of those sectors that will not have any earnings this year, but potentially for several years.

As China emerges as the 'bad boy' of this pandemic many countries will very likely reduce trade with China. It's not so much the blame, but 'trust' and 'dependence' that are huge issues in global trade. People will quickly forget that it was China where the virus came from but as a country do you really want your industries to depend on China, especially when you just got burned? Do you really want to let Chinese travelers in if you cannot rely on their reports?

I will leave it at that so you can form your own opinion but what if China can't export half of its goods, it would surely have a large impact on the Chinese economy which relies heavily on a large export surplus.

And one more thing. What about the question to what is needed to at least partially reopen countries and states. For one sufficient testing and guidelines. Secondly, tracing of those that are infected. Thirdly quarantines for anyone traveling from one country to another as new cases in several countries erupt.

And lastly we need to identify what I call the 'infection zones' or some people call them 'death zones'. Examples for those zones are cruise ships where examinations have shown that the virus can survive 18 days on a surface because no light gets there and the temperature is perfect for the virus to thrive. The same is true for 'subways' and 'elevators'. As the world will emerge out of this pandemic I have a feeling that real estate prices in big city centers will get hit hardest as everyone is trying to leave since this virus is only one of many diseases that will surely come our way in years to come. The population density on planet earth is simply too high. We have reached the 'peak human population' scenario and for the last 20 years several viruses have been coming our way with increasing frequency, except that so far no one wanted to take notice. And nobody is talking about the deadly bacteria we are breeding in hospitals and other places yet because we use too many disinfectants and antibiotics, when a killer bacteria is set loose and becomes highly infectious then this COVID-19 will seem like a mild cough. Death rates for the bubonic plague were at 15 percent for treated patients and 40 percent in the septicemic plague for treated patients. The plague is a bacterial infection.

The most common cases of bacteria resistant to antibiotics are methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). The CDC has sent out several warnings in 2019 that this new 'superbug' is spreading in US hospitals and there are also antimicrobial resistant fungi which cause a problem as well. All these disinfectants we use because of the Coronavirus may make these bacteria even stronger as natural enemies in the form of other bacteria disappear. According to the CDC there are 2.8 million cases of infections by these new 'superbugs' and 35,000 deaths a year in the US alone. The Coronavirus currently has the spotlight but we shouldn't forget that the next super killer bug could just be around the corner and therefore all these new guidelines may be more necessary than ever. Welcome to the new normal.

Market Fundamentals

In order to get a reasonably good handle on the fundamentals let's look at this.

An old colleague of mine from Deutsche Bank and one of the most respected economists of our time Ed Yardeni regularly produces and publicizes one of the best overviews of stock market earnings, revenue and margin forecasts, which you can find here at this link: https://www.yardeni.com/pub/yriearningsforecast.pdf.

When you look at Ed's research you see that 2019 earnings were 163.0 in the forecast for 2019 and the analyst forecast was 162.97, these are earnings post tax cut. When you look at these you can now look ahead to their 2020 forecast. Ed Yardeni is currently forecasting 120.0 for 2020, while the analyst consensus is still at 149.05 only slightly lower than in 2019. So Ed is basically forecasting a -25% drop in earnings for the S&P 500 for 2020 while the IBES consensus of all other analysts forecast is something of a -8.5% drop in earnings. Now let's stop here for a moment before I go on. I don't care how bullish you are, even if you are the biggest bull on Wall Street I doubt that anyone believes that -8.5% is enough of a drop in earnings from 2019 to 2020, so the consensus is way too high just like the stock market as you'll see in a moment.

Next let's look at the revenue forecast and the margin forecast for 2020, Ed is forecasting 1200.0 in revenue forecast (the Consensus is 1417.20) and a 10% margin (the Consensus sees 11.26%).

And let me add for 2021 the Consensus is currently at 177.04. You can see above what it was for 2019 and that would be a +8.5% increase versus 2019. What am I missing? How can 2021 be a higher earnings forecast than the level we had in 2019 when the economy was called way too expensive and was firing out on all cylinders in 2019, and now we are stuck in the biggest recession caused by the pandemic any economy has ever seen. Every doctor or viral expert tells us that the only time you can fully reopen is when everyone is vaccinated, which means that the economy can only operate at a fraction of what it was before. What that fraction is who knows, but I cannot see an increase in earnings in 2021 versus 2019 which the market is currently pricing in. The other point is that 'reopening the country' doesn't mean getting back to 100% unless we have a vaccine that works for sure and also as long as the virus doesn't mutate. We are probably lucky if we can get back to 60% capacity, but that reopening is still weeks if not months away. And in order for any of these numbers to work we need the whole world to reopen and to let people travel, because a large part of all companies in the S&P 500 or the Dow or the Nasdaq are global companies, and I think people forget that. As an example Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) already had a reduction in sales in January 2020 because they had to shut down their Chinese and South Korean stores, so you cannot get back to 100% unless they all open all around the world.

So now let's look at where the market should be if Ed Yardeni's forecast is right, which I think is still on the bullish side. If you look at the research link I gave you above, then you can see that his 2020 forecast for S&P earnings, revenue and margin puts us where the S&P, Dow and Nasdaq were in 2014. The Dow was on average at 17,000 (we are currently at around 23,500 so way too high) or in the S&P 500 we were on average at a level of 2,000 in 2014 (we are currently at 2,750). And I say that because last year many analysts already said that markets were way too expensive and completely overvalued, and now they are at or close to historic highs. So be careful when you think you are buying stocks at a bargain right now, perhaps that bargain may turn out to have been extremely expensive. If we cannot get everybody back to work, and I mean 100% of the workforce, in the next 4 weeks, then all these forecasts including Ed Yardeni's will have to come down, in turn making the market even more expensive than it already is.

Just to give you an idea. In 2006 S&P earnings were 104.48, two years later during the financial crisis S&P earnings came in at 18.31. If we face a similar earnings drop as in 2008, then the Dow could come in at a level of around 6,500, at least that's a real risk.

Market Technicals

Most people are not too fond of technicals because they are not an exact science and they are not, but in times like these they do present an overview of possible scenarios, which most other methods don't, so bear with me as we go through a couple of interesting charts.

The most spectacular of all charts of the last few months is probably oil (see chart below). Oil went from over $65 in January of 2020 to $15 at the start of trading in Asia on April 19th, 2020.

Oil Price

The total collapse of the demand in oil coupled with a bunch of producers like Russia, Saudi Arabia and Mexico fighting for more market share led to a historic record setting selloff in oil. Just like the pandemic this is worse than anything we have ever seen before. It's unbelievable and one of those stories you can tell your grandchildren someday. The oil glut led to the April oil future for the first time in history going into negative territory. If you bought an oil contract today you received $39.55 for a barrel of oil.

I captured a screenshot of the WTI Crude Oil Future the moment it hit -$39.55 below.

The next chart shows what that means in the 150-year history of the price of oil. You can see that it never even got close to the current level, which may indicate what's ahead for the stock market and inversely for the price of gold as people look for a safe heaven. These are not 'normal' times.

Gold Price

The price of gold is typically a fever thermometer for the 'trust' people put into the global monetary system. Many people only think of gold as a measure for inflation but studies have shown that gold does well in inflationary and deflationary environments. Other than by supply and demand in the metal, it is mainly driven by a fear that the global monetary system will collapse. And currently we are seeing those fears take over again. Of course trillion dollar aid packages do the rest. Look at a 50-year chart of gold below. You could however argue that the aid packages are not nearly enough to stem the deflationary pressures resulting from unemployment, salary cuts and from a real estate market collapse. But think again. The social security system is currently taking the brunt of the heat. It is by far the single biggest source of federal spending and currently it is paying out a lot more than is being paid in, by a huge margin. Since 26.4 million people are unemployed they are no longer paying in. Estimates have calculated that the Trust Fund could run out as early as 2033 and someone will have to refill it, at least partially, by printing more money. People don't think about the enormous money printing that will be necessary to fill the gap when the Trust Fund is wiped out and even if that time is still some time in the future, many people will start to worry about their cash now.

And in the next picture below is a 100-year inflation adjusted chart of gold. Even adjusted for inflation we are getting back to the all time top. If we were to break through that resistance, there is no telling where the gold price may end up.

US Equities

Earlier we looked at the market fundamentals for equities and you saw that it is extremely challenging to justify stock markets at current levels unless you believe that we will have a full return to 100% of previous levels, a V-shaped recovery in the next 4 weeks, and even then markets would be extremely expensive. So I believe that we are looking at a U-shaped recovery or at least I hope that it won't be an L-shaped recovery, but we'll look at that a little further down. Currently the momentum of the stock market recovery from the first selloff still carries the market but eventually that momentum will fade away and then it will get interesting.

One of Warren Buffett's favorite metrics to value whether stock markets are at a bargain or expensive is the US stock market cap versus US GDP. The next two charts show first of all the Wilshire 5000 (yellow line) which is one of the most comprehensive stock market indices versus the GDP (which is the mean average - horizontal line). As you can see according to this metric we are pretty much at the same level as we were at the top during the Dot.com Bubble in the year 2000. We have a long way to go down to get to the GDP and that's not factoring in that the GDP may be falling now.

Another way to look at it, which was Buffett's original way of looking at it (next chart below in purple), is corporate equities versus the GDP. And even here we are a long ways away from the mean and completely overvalued.

To put it into a technical perspective, the next chart below shows the Dow on a 110-year chart in logarithmic form. It is amazing how much the last 20-years and the 20-years leading up to the Great Depression look alike (formation '1' and '2' in the chart). If history would repeat itself which we don't hope, then the Dow would end up around a level of 6,500. In that case oil prices were only a warm up for something much bigger to come. If the Coronavirus comes back in a second wave after the initial reopening of businesses, that scenario could become a reality as no government has enough money to support another round of financial bailouts. Surely some banks would then fail too, which would endanger everyone's deposits.

Let's hope that it won't come to that and that by some miracle the virus can be contained and slow re-opening and new guidelines will work.

As an indication if the Dow closes on a monthly basis below 20,800, then it's time to get concerned. I believe the most critical months for that to possibly happen are between June and December 2020. I'll send more updates in the coming weeks and months.

The Recovery

Finally in the end a few words to the type of recovery we may experience and why it matters. There are essentially three possible scenarios right now. The V-, the U- and the L-shaped recovery.

A V-shaped recovery is quick and swift and most of the time associated with a downturn in the middle of a bull market. The part about the bull market before the selloff would fit but that's where all comparisons end. Typically the damage of a V-shaped recovery is very small and normally there is no recession, but a recession is certain this time. I personally think that even if a vaccine was available tomorrow, a V-shaped recovery would still be questionable simply because it takes some time for the economy to get rolling again after this unprecedented full stop of the economy. Under this scenario the Dow would end up in a year from now where it is right now because at current levels it is priced for perfection, there is little to no upside because the recovery has already happened. Dow targets between 25,000 and 20,000 in a year from now. Probability less than 5%.

A U-shaped recovery or recession, which seems like the most likely right now takes a long time (1-5 years to recover) but we will eventually get back to the pre-crisis levels once the economy can run at 100% capacity again. There are a lot of sectors in this scenario that will make losses initially but then learn from the crisis and find ways to re-emerge. Unfortunately history tells us that it typically takes five years for those sectors to be profitable again, which will drag the overall economy down.

Dow targets between 20,000 and 15,000 in a year from now. Probability somewhere around 60%.

An L-shaped recovery or also called a depression, basically means that for the foreseeable future we will not get back to pre-crisis levels. So much capacity is destroyed that the economy and our future path changes forever. Under this scenario we can estimate that 30-40% of the economy gets destroyed directly or indirectly and that the economy will shrink for 2-3 years. The global economy will shrink even more. Even under this scenario the economy will eventually recover and come out stronger than ever before but it takes a lot of time, probably over ten years to get back to pre-crisis stock market levels.

Dow targets between 6,500 and 15,000 in a year from now. Probability around 35%.

