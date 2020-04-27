SGOL Weekly: Enjoy The Bull Market

But gold’s price seasonality tends to be negative in May and June before turning positive gain from July onwards. We, therefore, keep some dry powder available to deploy.

Investment for gold has been largely boosted by a significant decrease in long-term US real rates. Negative US real rates now produce an opportunity gain for holding gold.

SGOL has rallied to its highest since December 2012, driven by a remarkable increase in investment demand for gold in the current challenging macro environment.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Share (SGOL).

SGOL has rallied to its highest since December 2012, driven by a remarkable increase in investment demand for gold in the current challenging macro environment, fuelled by uncertainty about the virus, the re-opening of the economies, and the full economic impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

Investment for gold has been largely boosted by a significant decrease in long-term US real rates. Negative US real rates now produce an opportunity gain for holding gold.

Source: FRED, Orchid Research

Technically speaking, the gold spot price is on track to close the month above the 61.8% Fibo retracement of its 2011-2015 downtrend, boosting our long-held view that the yellow metal is in a long-term bull market.

We expect investors to continue to buy gold, albeit for the wrong reason, which is its positive price momentum.

We caution that gold’s price seasonality tends to be negative in May and June before turning positive gain from July onwards. As a result, we believe it could be a good idea to keep some dry powder to reinforce long positions in gold on a potential dip in the next two months.

Long term, we remain very constructive on our outlook for gold prices.

We expect SGOL to reach an all-time high by year-end.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SGOL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of gold prices, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Share (SGOL) is, in our view, a great long-term investment vehicle, with a small expense ratio of 0.17%.

The average spread over the past 2 months is at 0.07%, suggesting that the ETF is also well suited from investors with a short-term horizon.

Further, the legal structure of the Fund prevents trustees from lending the precious metal held in the Fund.

The Fund physically holds gold bars in vaults based in London (UK) and Zurich (Switzerland) custodied by JP Morgan.

SGOL’s assets total $1.75 billion.

Importantly, SGOL, which was launched in September 2009, tracks closely its benchmark - the London PM fix for gold, as the chart below shows.

Source: SGOL

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community cut only slightly by the equivalent 9 tonnes its net long position in COMEX gold in the week to April 21. This was exclusively driven by long liquidation (14 tonnes), though partly offset by short-covering (4 tonnes). The COMEX gold spot price registered a loss of 2.3% over the corresponding period.

Since the start of the year, speculators have liquidated the equivalent of 244 tonnes of net long positions in COMEX gold, representing about 6% of annual supply.

Given the friendly macro environment for alternative safe-havens to the dollar and the positive momentum in gold prices, we think that the speculative community could jump back in on the long side of COMEX gold.

Implications for SGOL: A return of speculative fresh buying would push the COMEX gold spot price further higher, which, in turn, would push SGOL higher.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought gold at a large clip of 47 tonnes in the week to April 24, the 6th consecutive week of inflows. The COMEX gold spot price registered a gain of 1.3% over the corresponding period.

We think that some ETF investors are buying gold for the wrong reason, namely that its price is rising. There tends to be a strong positive relationship between the gold price and net investment physical demand for gold, as Jeff Christian, Founder & Managing Director, CPM Group, illustrated in his recent presentation for the World Gold Forum.

Source: CPM

In any case, these ETF inflows into gold, either coming from long-term investors or macro tourists, are currently supportive of gold prices. We expect investment for gold to continue to grow in the current fragile macro environment.

Implications for SGOL: Strong ETF demand for gold exerts upward pressure on the COMEX gold price, which, in turn, lifts the value of SGOL.

Weak seasonality in May/June

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

While the seasonality of gold prices is positive in April, it tends to be negative in May and June, as our box plot above shows. The median performance of COMEX gold is negative for both May and June. The volatility on the downside is the greatest for June.

This chart induces us to stand ready for potential dips in gold prices. Any sell-off would be viewed as an opportunity to reinforce our long positions in gold. As a result, we keep some dry powder available to deploy in case of a surge in volatility.

Implications for SGOL: The slightly negative seasonality of gold prices over May-June suggests that SGOL could enjoy some temporary weakness in the near term, which would constitute a great buying opportunity in the long run.

Closing thoughts

We are constructive on SGOL for 2020 as a whole, expecting strong investment demand for gold. Although some investors are buying gold only because its price is trending higher, we argue that the macro environment is fundamentally conducive for firmer gold prices.

That said, it’s worth noting that gold’s seasonal patterns tend to be weak in May-June, which could suggest some temporary weakness in the near term, especially considering the excessive bullish sentiment for the yellow metal.

As a result, we keep some dry powder on the side, which we would deploy in case of a sudden sell-off in the gold prices over the next two months caused by the "flush-out" of weak hands/macro tourists.

Long term, we are bullish on SGOL and expect SGOL to record an all-time high by year-end.

