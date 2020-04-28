Pure Cycle: Dramatically Undervalued Water Rights And Growing Business

Pure Cycle (PCYO) is a water company with operations in the Denver metropolitan area. The firm has a few major sources of value: they own nearly 30,000-acre feet of water that is in close proximity to Denver area water consumption, and infrastructure to transport that water to clients. They can charge upfront payments for access to this water, which is necessary for developers to put up new buildings. They also own a master planned community that they are developing, where they sell lots to home builders (and eventually those developing commercial property). Finally, they charge usage fees as part of their water utility business. There are a few miscellaneous items that add value, as they also have some small farming and oil and gas royalty assets, which were largely incidental to them acquiring their water supplies.

Home sales in their master planned community appear to be continuing even during the coronavirus pandemic, but I think it is reasonable to expect them to at least slow down. The company has a significant net cash position, and its long life water rights are unlikely to lose value even if development on their land is delayed.

Why this Opportunity Exists

In the coronavirus selloff, it appears the market has marked down the value of their future water rights dramatically. Given this is a very long life asset, I believe that is an illogical position to take. It will take the company decades to monetize their water rights (and the pre-coronavirus valuation accounted for that). Reasonable people can debate how long it will take the economy to fully re-open after the virus abates, and how long it will take after that for the economy to recover. However, I don't think anyone (or the market in general) is pricing in an economic shutdown that lasts for more than a few years, but that seems to be the market's position here.

I believe there is also a tendency for investors (like the old saw about generals) to "fight the last war." In the 2008-2009 downturn, the economic destruction was centered around housing, and the dramatic oversupply of housing from the previous boom meant that residential construction recovered very slowly. In many ways, the opposite is true right now. This downturn was caused by an exogenous factor that is keeping everyone in their houses, and if there was a bubble before the downturn it was more likely in equity prices than residential real estate. Thus, even if residential real estate sales drop dramatically in the near future, I think any reasonable scenario has them recovering quickly, as opposed to the long recovery time the market appears to be pricing in here. I will include a "worst-case" scenario that includes a 7-year time frame for residential lot sales to resume on their land, and that produces less than 10% downside.

I also think it's possible that suburban houses will re-take popularity from downtown multi-family development in a post-coronavirus world, as people (perhaps even subconsciously) decide they want more space. That would be bullish for both their land and water rights portfolio, as it would push construction to the edge of the metro area where both are relevant.

Master Planned Community

The company's biggest near term asset is a master planned community in a nice location. It is straight east of downtown Denver, adjacent to the interstate highway system, and only 4 miles south of Denver International Airport. There is also a large Amazon facility just down I-70. This is largely the direction new development is going in Denver.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company has pre-sold its first phase of lots (roughly 10% of the development) to three separate home builders. All three have been selling homes above their expected pace, and have accelerated lot deliveries. I would expect that should give the company leverage to increase prices on their subsequent phases. It also provides demand for the interstate-adjacent commercial/industrial space they expect to develop next, as all those homes will need an adjacent grocery store and other supporting retail.

We estimate that the total capital required to develop lots in the first phase (506 lots) of Sky Ranch will be approximately $35 million, which includes estimated reimbursable costs of approximately of $29 million that will be reimbursable to us by the CAB, and that lot sales to home builders will generate approximately $36 million in revenues

Source: Fiscal 2019 10-K

The company sells the lots to builders and is reimbursed by the quasi-government organization it established in the area for the cost of developing the land (roads, sidewalks, etc.). That organization has taxing and bonding power, so it can tax the sold houses and issue bonds based on the tax base to repay PCYO. The money advanced for the infrastructure accrues interest at 6%, so even if it takes some time for them to be repaid I would say any receivable is likely worth par.

The master planned community has approvals for 3500 single family homes and 2.3 MM square feet of commercial/retail space. Assuming they sell the subsequent phases for the same net price as phase 1 (which I think is conservative even post coronavirus given the speed they sold phase 1), they should net approximately $177 MM from the residential portion of the site in subsequent phases. Plus $13 MM for the remainder of phase 1 land sales that are sold but haven't been paid for yet. That money should arrive within the next year to 18 months.

The commercial/industrial portion is harder to price, as they haven't sold any yet. The best comparable I could find was some industrial lots in Parker, CO. These are not on the interstate and are further south (so further from the airport) and are likely less valuable. They had been selling well at prices from $300,000 to $500,000 per acre. The $500,000 per acre is for frontage on the primary road, which is much, much less busy than the Interstate PCYO's land fronts. I'm going to use a net price to PCYO of $450,000 per acre, which I think is conservative. They should be able to recover their development costs through the tax rebates the same way they have on the residential portion. In fact, because commercial properties generate higher tax rates, developing the commercial will get the residential portion repaid faster. With 160 acres that works out to $72 MM for the commercial portion. That gets us to $249 MM for the master planned community.

Water System - Tap Fees

The company estimates they have water resources for 60,000 single family equivalents, and that the master planned community above will allow them to use approximately 5,000 of those. However, the usage of the water is NOT included with the sale of the land. Rather, when the buyer of the lot gets a building permit, they need to demonstrate that they have water access. That requires them to pay the tap fees for both water supply and sewage removal to PYCO. They charge $26,640 to connect to their water supply and $6,400 to connect to their wastewater for a single family home equivalent.

They spent $8.1 million in fiscal 2019 for the wastewater facility at Sky Ranch. From their investor presentation, they note that they will service 2000 single family equivalents. The same presentation notes they charge $4600 per wastewater connection, or $9.2 MM for 2000 connections. While they will likely have economies of scale (expanding the plant to double its size is unlikely to cost as much as the initial phase) they will also have costs related to installing sewer lines. Thus, I think the sewer connection fees are a wash, and I won't add anything to my valuation for them.

The water connections are another story. While they haven't disclosed their capex with enough granularity to figure out a cost per connection, the big capex items are complete here. The wells are drilled, and the water can be treated and transported via pipeline to the land they are developing using existing infrastructure. Eventually, expansions would require them to upsize these facilities, and they would need more storage/reservoirs. However, I believe the current project can be done with their current infrastructure. That means the $26,640 connection fee for water service is largely profit, or more accurately a monetization of their water rights assets.

There is also some pent up value here, as they have sold all 506 lots in phase 1. They have delivered 379 lots to their buyers, but only 217 water/wastewater connections. The builders pay them for the connection when they start construction as part of the building permit process, so it seems very likely that those incremental connections will become payable this year. Given the pre-building on the sewer side that revenue will convert to cash at a high rate.

The cost of connecting the 5,000 single family equivalents to their water system at the current master planned community will be approximately $133 MM. The first $8 MM of sewer capex is already spent, so while that isn't profit they will collect that money from sewer connection fees over the next few years. That means they should collect roughly $141 MM from the utility connection fees on the current master planned community.

After the current master planned community is finished, they will still have 55,000 single family equivalent taps worth of water rights remaining. That is about $1.5 billion worth of tap connection fees. Naturally, discounting for time value would be key here, as it can be reasonably be expected to take decades to monetize that. Also, as they use up their existing infrastructure, they will need to spend capital to access that water. Some of it will be expensive, as a large surface reservoir (for which they have dedicated land) would be required. They have a very high level estimate of $850 MM for complete system buildout. That would leave $650 MM of long term profits. Even if you assume that it takes them 50 years to use that out, that would be a long term income stream of $13 MM per year. Figuring a 10X multiple suggests a $130 MM valuation to their remaining water business. Now that Denver development is in their service area, I would expect they will be able to sell water to other new developers as well.

Water utility business

The company also services the water and sewer connections it sells, essentially operating as a private utility. They have found a back door to avoid being regulated as a private utility, where a very small municipality (that they own all the land in) is technically running a public utility servicing their customers. Then, that utility contracts with PYCO to provide the water and run the business for essentially all of the revenue. This reduces their regulatory burden somewhat.

A water utility is an exceptionally valuable business, simply because the revenues are so steady. As an example, Connecticut Water was sold to a competitor for roughly 10X revenues, 65x earnings, and nearly 3x book value.

Once the master planned community is built out, PYCO will have roughly 5000 connections there, and they charge roughly $1500 per connection per year. That will leave $7.5 MM in revenue from utility customers. The small current utility base would get them to $8 MM in utility revenue. Their current water delivery gross margins are very high, at 68%. Even assuming their new business does 40% gross margins and is worth a 15X multiple, that implies at buildout of the master planned community the utility operations will be worth $48 MM. Given that they have the water rights base to increase the size of these operations by a factor of 10, a 15X multiple feels very conservative to me. This is lower than comparables to discount for the fact that there is a lag prior to the utility getting to this level of profitability.

They also have historically sold approximately $4 MM of water per year to oil and gas companies for using in hydraulic fracturing operations. This is a higher risk/higher volatility business line. Oil drilling in the area will almost certainly decline going forward given the price of oil, so I'm going to value this line of business at $0. I mention it only as a source of potential upside to the current valuation, as they have generated millions from this in the past in short periods of time, so if oil prices snap back there could be some unexpected profits.

Combined Valuation (Base Case)

Given their significant growth, I'm going to assume their G&A spending doubles from its current rate of $3.7 MM (annualized from the last 6 months) to $7.4 MM. Then, I'm going to capitalize it at 15X (the highest value I used for any segment) and deduct the resulting $111 MM from my sum of the parts valuation.

They also have $17 MM in net current assets after deducting all liabilities which I will add to the valuation. Their cash balance is significant as the relevant government agency did a municipal bond financing which resulted in a $10 MM payment to the company.

There is a total of $390 MM from land sales after phase one and water tap fees in my valuation for future phases of the master planned community. I think it will take about 10 years to sell that, so I'm going to do a simple DCF with a 10% discount rate assuming the funds roll in equally over that time period. That results in a present value of $241 MM.

Adding up all of the segments gives us:

I think this is reasonably conservative. I deducted $111 MM for a G&A stream that is at a $3.7 MM run rate to provide a margin of safety. If they aren't able to continue growing the business my assumption that G&A doubles won't be necessary. I also used a relatively low multiple for the utility and a long payout period for the remainder of the water rights. Even with all of that the valuation I get is 40% more than the $10.17 they are trading at.

There are also some significant potential catalysts here. Once they start announcing deals to sell land in their second phase the market will be more certain about their value. The pre-building of the sewer infrastructure also means that the next few phases of development will be much more cash flow positive. Finally, I think it is reasonably likely the price of water in fast-growing Denver continues to rise, which will benefit the company as they will be able to charge more for connections.

Downside Valuation

Protecting the downside is just as important in investing as achieving maximum upside gains, so I'm going to complete a downside valuation here as well. For this one, I'm going to assume that the coronavirus and associated economic downturn lasts for a full 7 years. That seems reasonably punitive to me and essentially assumes an economic depression follows this virus. This affects the value of the master planned community dramatically because I have discounted the expected cash flows at 10% per year, so a 7-year delay drops its value by more than half.

I'm also discounting the future water sales by 25%. That effectively discounts the near term sales from the excess water portfolio. Finally, I used a 10X multiple on my water utility income forecast instead of a 15X multiple to account for the delay there.

The only positive change to this valuation was I capitalized their run-rate G&A at 15X instead of assuming it doubles. If they effectively stop selling things for years as I have assumed for this case, it is pretty unlikely they will dramatically grow SG&A during that retrenchment. I didn't haircut the current assets (mostly cash) or the sold lots, which are already contractually sold and are scheduled for delivery over this year.

Alternative Valuation Method

An alternative valuation method for the firm would be to try and value the water by itself. Because they own all the water in their system, it doesn't have a publicly traded value. However, there is a nearby water system that has traded shares. You can see the price performance of Denver area water below.

Source: How Water Is Raising Home Prices In Greeley, Fort Collins And All Of Northern Colorado

This chart shows huge increase in value of water in CO. Political pressure against bringing new water from the next closest supply in the Arkansas valley (and the huge cost of transporting it) means that the supply cost curve is very steep, while the demand curve isn't. Ultimately water is a human need. While conservation can reduce use, new development needs new water.

The recent price is $58,000 per acre feet for Colorado-Big Thompson water project - this is in the same area and has an active market. This is a 2018 number and has probably gone up since, but using it for the company's water holdings gives a value of $1.565 billion, of which they estimate $850 MM of reservoirs/infrastructure would be necessary. The infrastructure will be back end loaded because they can sell the "easier" groundwater first, and then build the reservoir to capture the surface water at the end. That improves the NPV materially because the highest margin sales are first.

While this probably isn't a "sell today" number, I think it does provide some comfort that there is an asset value backing this firm. That works out to over $30/share in water value as an "upside" case.

Other Notes and Risks

Additionally, the Company holds approximately 13,900 acres of mineral interests in Southeast Colorado in Otero, Bent and Prowers Counties and has valued these mineral interests at approximately $1.4 MM. They have a few farm properties as well, and some outstanding preferred shares with a $0.4 MM face value. They also leased the mineral rights under their master planned community and received $0.7 MM in income from that last quarter. I think on-net these items are a net positive but won't add any value for them as they are small.

There are two big risks here. The first is that water sales (and land sales) are always to developers of new buildings. In the short term, the pandemic is likely to slow the pace of new construction. That will hurt their ability to monetize both their land and water in the near term, and would likely hurt the market price of their stock as well, as the income would be pushed out in time. The bigger risk is if this results in a long break in construction from a deep recession. I think that is less likely, and while delaying the cash flows would reduce the NPV, the thesis would be intact. Even a very long delay on the scale of the great depression results in a value only slightly lower than the current price.

The second big risk comes from conservation. Denver area municipalities have engaged in significant water conservation efforts. If they choose to use the saved water to compete with the company for new developments, the short term price of water hook-ups could decline. I don't think this is likely, as their municipal competitors are more likely to want to focus on their own citizens as opposed to competing for new areas outside their boundaries.

Finally, much of their water asset base expires in 2081, when many of their rights revert back to a public entity. This doesn't seem like a big risk to me, as the tail value past 2081 is minimal from a present value point of view, but I mention it for completeness.

Conclusion

PCYO is trading at a 40% discount to what I conservatively consider its value. That valuation had a significant margin of safety in it. Even with punitive assumptions in a downside case, the sum-of-the-parts value was still only 10% lower than the current $10.17 share price. The firm isn't especially large, but there are nearly a million dollars in average daily volume, so it should be investable for most. As the size increases, they should be more attractive to both institutional investors and indices, both of which are potential sources of demand for shares. There is also the possibility that (if the economy recovers reasonably quickly) that consumers begin exhibiting a stronger preference for suburban homes for the greater personal space. In that case, their sales could actually accelerate meaningfully.

Most of my best ideas are not released to the public and are instead exclusive for members of The Microcap Review. Members get value stock ideas, plus net-net ideas, plus multiple special situation ideas every month. The special situations include merger arbitrage, liquidations, tenders, and more. I am currently offering a two-week free trial for new subscribers. That free trial allows you to check the service out, and those who sign up now will get a 20% discount off the regular price!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCYO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.