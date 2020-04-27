Home Depot: Priced For Unexceptional Forward Returns

Investors buying Home Depot shares today can expect mediocre returns at best, and negative returns at worst over the next few years if they buy at current prices.

Introduction

Home Depot (HD) shares currently sit around 15% off the all-time highs, recovering somewhat after a large downturn that sent the market plunging along with Home Depot, which declined more than 40% at the lows from peak to trough. The question now becomes what sort of returns can investors reasonably expect going forward? I attempt to model and answer this question in the ensuing article.

Data by YCharts

Historical Valuations

Taking a look at how the stock has traded over the last decade will give one an idea of ranges that the stock could continue to trade in. Below I have selected a TTM PE Ratio and TTM PS Ratio. Home Depot has very consistently traded between 15 and 25 times trailing twelve month's earnings, and more recently between 20 and 25 times TTM earnings. The PS Ratio has tended to drift upward over the last decade as the company has become more efficient at converting revenue into profits, but it's safe to say this ratio has and will likely continue to stay between 1.5 and 2.5.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Taking a look at margins over the last decade illustrates gross margins around 34.0-34.5%, while Operating and Net income margins have steadily improved from around 8% and 4% to 14.5% and 10.2%.

Source: TIKR.com

Current Valuation and Possible Forward Returns For Shareholders

The above information is backward-looking and thus serves only as a base through which future scenarios may be analyzed. An investor must analyze forward-looking information and assess possible return scenarios under multiple circumstances. I have attempted to do this here.

Source: Author

The above image forecasts the next five fiscal year's income statements for Home Depot and determines where the price could trade in that year, based on that year's forecasted EPS number and a PE Ratio lining up with the historical range of 15 to 25 times earnings. I have used my own estimates for the model, which I will point out are less aggressive than some analyst's projections for Home Depot.

There are several assumptions in this model that require an explanation. The first involves the forecasts. I have forecasted a revenue decline in fiscal 2020 of -5%. Most analysts have the company increasing revenue between 1-2%, but I believe this is aggressive for a company that will likely see a very rough fiscal Q1 in 2020, as the effects of COVID-19 limit the number of customers in the stores and make people more cautious about going out for unnecessary trips. It appears that social distancing efforts will persist for some time, thus it could be two quarters before Home Depot sees any foot traffic increase year over year, if at all this year. I do, however, have revenue rebounding in 2021 with 8% growth, as delayed projects and home improvements rebound with economic conditions. I then used revenue growth rates of 5%, 4% and 3% for the remaining years. I have gross margin, operating margin, and net profit margin all decreasing in 2020, then rebounding in 2021 and 2022, where they hold steady for the remaining years. I have also forecasted share buybacks of 40 million shares per year.

The second and third sections of the model shows the share price based on 15, 20 and 25 times that year's projected EPS number or 2 times that year's sales number. These line up with the company's historical trading multiples.

Finally, the last section shows what a shareholder's return would be (NOT including dividends) if my assumptions are correct, and the stock trades at 15, 20 or 25 times earnings based on a starting price of Friday April 24's close of $212.18. For example, if a shareholder were to buy at $212.18 now, and hold until the end of fiscal 2024 (for simplicity, I have rounded this to 5 years), and the stock traded at the end of fiscal 2024 at 20 times fiscal 2024 projected earnings, the stock would trade for $300.13. This would result in a compound annual growth rate of 7.18% for the shareholder.

Thus we can examine what sort of returns an investor could expect, holding Home Depot stock with this PE ratio based model. In the best-case scenario, an investor would earn 12.07% compounded annually (this would occur if the stock traded at 25 times projected 2024 earnings at the end of 2024), while the worst-case scenario would be a -6.75% return (this would occur if the stock traded at 15 times projected 2020 earnings at the end of 2020).

Conclusion

I am of the opinion that Home Depot's stock price is currently quite high after examining my model. Dividends could add a few percentage points to the returns, but overall, at 20 times earnings, which I consider the most likely scenario, the stock would put up mediocre single-digit percentage annual returns from today's price. Let's examine what returns could look like at different prices though.

At $150 per share, returns have significantly more potential with double digit percentage returns more likely. I have also included price points at $180 and $240 for reader's enjoyment.

As I'm a growth investor looking for significant returns, shares of Home Depot will remain off my radar, unless shares get under $150 like they did earlier this year, where it may begin to get interesting. I'm not outright bearish on the stock, but I am certainly not buying here. For this reason, I am rating the stock neutral for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.