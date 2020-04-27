Adobe: World Class SaaS

On a valuation basis, Adobe trades below fair value and now is a good time to start a long-term position in the stock.

Adobe is a world class SaaS play and a broad play on digitization in the early innings of advertising and at the center of creativity.

Thesis

Adobe is a balanced growth play in the SaaS sector and a recognized name in digital collaboration. Its recent foray into digital advertising will be hit by coronavirus, but I believe its collaboration tools may benefit. Net/net, given the recent market sell off, I believe it is a good time to start a position in one of the best balanced SaaS plays in the market.

Source: Microsoft

Defensive Play

Adobe offers a balanced growth and profitability profile that few SaaS providers have today. Historically, the stock has performed well and has been a steady grower.

Here is a five year graph:

Source: Koyfin

As the market has come to realize Adobe's profile it has also grown more expensive. However, every few months there is an opportunity to buy in big. You can see the quick rebounds in the EV/S ratio here. We had one in summer 2019 and one in March 2020.

Source: Koyfin

However, if we dive in deeper into the trailing P/E ratio, we see a curious trend. The earnings power of the business is growing faster than the value the market attributes to each dollar of earnings. It is getting cheaper on a P/E basis, which leads me to believe Adobe's earning power is still underappreciated in this five year view.

Source: Koyfin

This led me to build up my own valuation models, which suggest that now is a good time to start a position and in the volatility ahead to add significantly to a world class SaaS name.

Valuation

Digging deeper into valuation, I took a series of valuation approaches to better understand the fair value of the business today. Looking at analyst estimates and my own haircuts to those, I come to a fair value of $390/share, a slight premium to today's price.

Waiting for market sell-offs is a good time to add to positions, along with adding today at a discount to FMV.

Across a variety of valuation metrics, one can see that Adobe trades at a discount. Here is the dashboard:

Diving into comparables, we can see that Adobe trades at a premium on a P/E basis and a discount on a few metrics. Looking at a DCF, you can see my model below which shows a fair value near to current prices:

Upside Case

Long rumored, we could see Microsoft (MSFT), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), or SAP (SAP) coming in to buy Adobe if the price really deteriorates. This essentially creates a floor on valuation and how much the stock can drop. Further, given the cash positions of many of the listed potential acquirers, it would not be surprising to see them acquire Adobe at a premium to the fair value.

I see this outcome as a non-zero possibility, and one to seriously think about as you build a position in the name. Adobe sits at the intersection of advertising, creativity, and collaboration, key trends that will continue for the foreseeable future.

Risks and Considerations

As with any investment, we must also consider the risks. Given Adobe's exposure to advertising revenue, it may take a hit from a lack of demand and dampened global spending.

Some good statistics are coming out on the changes due to Covid. Although these are short-term headwinds, they could present good dip-buying opportunities.

Source: Hub

Another consideration is valuation for Adobe. We can see that the market has started to approach its shift first to SaaS and then its foray into digital experiences. The market may sell-off around the board and multiples may compress in mid-growth technology for some time. This trend could affect Adobe as well.

Third, we have to consider execution. Digital ads are a competitive space with many major players at scale. Collaboration is an exciting play with many startups and emerging companies like DocuSign (DOCU) and others. I believe in Adobe's management and their track record speaks for itself in this avenue. It will be able to use its brand and existing assets to continue driving market-beating returns for shareholders in my view, but execution is always a risk.

Conclusion

Overall, on a variety of tests, Adobe trades slightly below fair value. A market pull back, as we saw in March 2020, presents a good opportunity to really build into a position. In the meantime, it is a good time to start a position at slightly below fair value. Looking at the upside case, one can view a position today as having significant upside potential combined with downside protection, making it a safer play than many other players in SaaS.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRM, ADBE, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.