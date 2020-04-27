Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (GLPEF) CEO Carlos Gomes da Silva on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTC:GLPEF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2020 6:30 AM ET

Carlos Gomes da Silva - VP & CEO

Filipe Silva - CFO

Thore Kristiansen - COO

Otelo Ruivo - Head, Investor Relations

Biraj Borkhataria - RBC

Thomas Adolff - Credit Suisse

Flora Trindade - CaixaBank

Michael Alsford - Citigroup

Matt Lofting - JPMorgan

Alwyn Thomas - Exane BNP Paribas

Sasikanth Chilukuru - Morgan Stanley

Jon Rigby - UBS

Jason Kenney - Santander

Oswald Clint - Sanford

Mehdi Ennebati - BofA Merrill Lynch

Michele Della Vigna - Goldman Sachs

Ladies and gentlemen good morning and welcome to Galp's First Quarter 2020 Results and Certain Outlook Presentation. I will now pass the floor to Otelo Ruivo, head of Investor Relations.

Otelo Ruivo

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Galp's Q1, 2020 results conference call. I hope all is well with you and your families in these challenging times. By now I guess we have all adapted to these new way of working. As always the IR team continues to close to you and here to help.

We look forward to seeing you soon, as soon as we are all safe. Today, Carlos will provide us with an overview of the recent developments and only a short term outlook given the current volatility. Filipe will then take us through the quarter results. At the end we will be available to take your questions when Thore will join us as well.

As always I would like to remind you that we may be making several forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ due to factors included in the cautionary statements available at the beginning of our presentation which we advise you to read.

Thank you. Carlos, please go ahead.

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Thank you Otelo and good morning. I hear to find you all and your families safe and healthy during these unprecedented times which are demanding the very best of us both as human beings and as professionals.

Before starting let me welcome Otelo to his new position and also thanks Pedro Dias for all his dedication as head of strategy and investor relations over the last six year. It has been a great journey and I'm sure Pedro will continue to give the best of him, acting now as the new CFO of our upstream business.

Now starting on slide 4. The extension and the full impacts of the current health crisis are still to be understood. Resilience, flexibility and also adaptation capacity are critical. Oil prices are currently 60% below their average of first Q level at just above $20 per barrel and foreseeable demand drop due to the pandemic emergency measures and the high levels of supply has led to very high crude and product inventory levels which will put pressure on prices over the next several months.

Such environment has an obvious impact on our upstream performance, as we were planning on oil prices of around $65 per barrel as we have shared with you during the Capital Markets Day.

On the product side, we demand at risk and the inventory is increasing globally. Cracks are truly constrained for the upcoming months and signs pointing to further declines before stabilizing. Future contracts are still showing weak price levels and we need some more signs of recovery for this to normalize. In Iberia, where we have our commercial activities we are being significantly impacted by the economy slow down and the driving restrictions. Oil products demand is expected to be down over 50% year-on-year during these months of April. In what respect to gas and power markets are also being it even if to a lower extent.

It is too soon to anticipate the demand behavior once the lockdown periods end. All in all uncertainty is given and whether recovery is faster or slower we are focused on protecting our people, adopting a flexible and efficient business continuity according to the required utilization levels and market conditions during each phase of this crisis.

Moving to Slide 5, as a first step to provide a response to this situation, our main priority has been to safeguard the health and safety of our people and customers. We have been also determined to provide social support to the communities where we operate having deployed a package the of measures in coordination with several national health entities which included the donation of ventilators and promoting free virus testing where it was needed, providing also energy solutions to new emergency facilities, while helping where we can but at the same time we remain focused on ensuring the company's operational continuity, asset integrity and cash preservation.

On the upstream, the operations are quite in line with our production plans. We have adapted our commercial activities and prepared ourselves to increase the flexibility of our refining and midstream operations. We must be ready to react promptly and to any disruption or rapid degradation of market conditions.

In our refining systems, we had slowed down our operations given pretty full inventory levels. We are also prepared for the post lockdown designing and exit strategy to allow us to respond quickly once the economic picks up. We have also adapted our short-term plan, stress tested kit to different macro merits to evaluate financial impacts which may result from this crisis.

I'm now on Slide 6. In all scenarios, Iberia demands will be substantially weaker that initially expected for this Q2. We could have a potential impact of over €1 billion in our 2020 cash flow from operations under a pessimistic scenario and have now in place measures to protect the company's financial position under such circumstances. A part of adopting and adapting our operations we are preparing a set of initiatives and preserving the company's liquidity and financial strength, started to implement internal measures and are preparing others alongside our upstream partners.

As a result and as announced earlier this month we are now expecting a substantial reduction in the group's cash spending during 2020 and 2021 when compared with what we have presented to you all at the capital market study.

So CapEx and OpEx are now expected to be reduced by more than €0.5 billion per annum over the next two years. So in 2020 and also in 2021.

These initiatives include the deferral of some of the investments across the value chain targeting our future growth such as early stage or pre-sanctioned projects, as well as some project optimization and non-essential short-term spending adjustments.

For this year, around 90% of this reduction relates to CapEx with some measures already in place which will also drive reductions well into 2021. So the cut next year will depend on the evolution of the demand recovery and the global market conditions.

As you can see, Galp has a very high flexibility to adopt its investment plan to the current environment as most CapEx is geared towards our next growth cycle. So just you to know over 70% of our CapEx is uncommitted and therefore the adjustments are expected to be deferral rather than cancellations. We will not provide details on specific projects at this point apart from the information already made public around Rovuma LNG postponement in Mozambique.

However, we can say that the reductions will be felt across the different businesses and include exploration commitments adjustments, the re-schedule of upstream and committed development activities, the realignment of refining initiatives and commercial expansion projects, the phasing of maintenance of activities and also cost reduction initiatives which to some extent may become structural. Most of these initiatives can be resumed rapidly depending on market conditions evolution. As we said back in February, portfolio management initiatives are also part of our strategy and we will continue to pursue very creative opportunities.

Considering the short-term outlook, our results will be impacted versus what we anticipated during our February capital market site. However, at this stage we think it is too soon to provide a revised operational and financial guidance. Still the cash-spending reduction initiatives will increase the resilience of the company with free cash flow neutrality reachable with brand prices as low as $20 per barrel and that also assumes and I underline a significant deterioration of the downstream contribution and the prudent approach on the upstream production profile just to give you clear idea of how we have stress-test our operations.

I'm now on Slide 7, in this slide although adjusting to the short-term, our long-term ambitions remain in place. We rely on Galp's financial robustness to handle the adverse circumstances ahead of us where liquidity is fundamental. And for -- speaking on liquidity, the total liquidity was over €2.6 billion at the end of the quarter.

Our 2020 net CapEx has now been reduced from the range between €1 billion and €1.2 billion per year to a range of €0.5 billion to €0.7 billion. Our AGM last Friday approved the 2019 dividend of €0.70 per share, which is in line with what had been proposed. The 2019 dividend considered the performance during the year also the current financial position and we identified the initiatives to address the current circumstances. Going forward our capital allocation strategy including future dividend distributions shall be adjusted according to actual evolution of market conditions, the cash generation and also the protection of our financial position.

Finally on my side, I'm on Slide 8 to provide you an overview on what we expect for the very short term, I mean for the 2Q of [2019]. So starting by the upstream. In the upstream and although our operations have been going according to plan. We need to be prudent. So ensuring the safety of our people may lead to operational restrictions. The supply chain may be affected and inventories may cause logistic constraints. We are not in the position right now to maintain nor revise our production guidance for the full year, which is true just remember you are between 13% and 17% increase on year-on-year basis.

On the refining side, we have been able to find outlets for our products, mainly for those that are May delivery related. We had some slowdown in fuels production in our northern refinery, so at Petro already during this month of April and we are now planning to stop Sines refinery during May. This stoppage is the consequence of the low expected demand and the already high inventory level. Depending on how the macro environment progresses we would expect to start ramping up Sines in June.

In the midstream, our results should also be impacted while commercial, we are currently seeing significant sales drop in Iberia, mostly in aviation, marine and retail segments. On the renewables front the solar PV acquisition in Spain is going through the various closing procedures. We are also keeping our plants to share some of the equity with a partner which should lead to the deconsolidation of the business. We would like all this to occur during 2Q.

We will continue to monitor the evolution of the market environment over the next weeks or months and get back to the markets with an update guidance based on a more stable view of the short term and its implications for the long run.

So Philip will know will now go through the quarterly results and thank you, Filipe the floor is yours.

Filipe Silva

Thank you, Carlos. Good morning, guys. I am on slide 10. The Group EBITDA was €469 million in the quarter that's down 5% year-on-year. This is driven by the lower contribution from upstream. So the sharp oil price decline impacted the realizations during the quarter but we also had almost a €114 million in negative changes to our under lifting positions and over €70 million in revaluation of inventory in the quarter.

Upstream production in the quarter was €131,000 barrels a day and that's higher year-on-year but down quarter-on-quarter given the planned maintenance in two units in Brazil. Within refining and midstream, here we have different effects within refining itself. It's impacted by weak margins and the planned maintenance in the hydrocracker.

And within midstream, gas supply and trading suffered from the lower volume sold during the period but oil supply saw a positive swing in price lag effects. Now here we have also a base effect as the price lag had been negative in Q1 last year.

The commercial activity was stable year-on-year supported by the recent turnaround measures introduced in our commercial activities in Spain. Bear in mind, however, that's from what we saw during the second half of March and from what we are observing now in April Q2 should be weaker here.

Net income was down year-on-year driven by the weaker upstream performance and entries below the line. And here we had non-cash currency effects of €56 million due to the Brazilian Real depreciation impact in Petrogal, Brazil. We also had negative mark-to-market variation of €84 billion in open derivative positions and these are to cover natural gas price risks and this is recovered as the underlying gas volumes get delivered to clients over the coming months. And on the plus side, we have a positive cash contribution of €105 million from Brent derivatives, which we monetized in March.

On the IFRS basis, net income was the negative €257 million and this is considering the post-tax inventory effect of €278 million.

And this takes me to slide 11 and cash flow. Here on the left hand side bar, we have effectively EBITDA under IFRS and this includes a large negative inventory effects and this accounting effects leads to a large release in working capital as the mark-to-market value of the capital tied up in inventories is also reduced. As a reminder under IFRS, EBITDA is also negatively impacted as IFRS considers the last three months average high price for the refinery index.

Taxes seems high given the context today, but these reflect payments related to previous periods when earnings were of course much higher. And net CapEx also includes payments from the previous quarter and the balance is way more elevated than what you see on our Q1 economic CapEx. So in a nutshell, cash flow from operations was €244 million Euros which after operating leases, interest, CapEx and derivative cash gains this left us with €63 million in positive free cash flow. And distributions to our Sinopec partner in Brazil were €108 million.

The balance sheet on Slide 12 was quite stable compared to December 31. The inventory markdowns under IFRS reduced working capital and this adjustments flows through the P&L and hence impact our equity as well.

Net debt was also stable at around €1.5 billion and net debt to EBITDA unchanged at €0.7 times. Debt redemption for the remainder of 2020 are now only €50 million and the average debt maturity has been extended. Our liquidity is high at over €2.6 billion and we are negotiating additional funding and liquidity facilities and this is mostly to pre-fund our 2021 maturity.

As alluded before, given the announced CapEx reductions our free cash flow pre-distribution should remain positive as long as rents stays at over $20 this year and next. And this is very important for our creditors as well.

So I will stop here and we are happy to take your questions.

Biraj Borkhataria

Biraj Borkhataria

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. Biraj Borkhataria from RBC. Two questions please. The first one in the upstream, we're seeing some very significant burdens on the very various crude benchmarks. I was wondering if you could comment on what you're seeing in April and what you're achieving on your Brazilian crude sales versus normal benchmarks like Brent and maybe you can comment on Angola too.

And then the second question is on the $20 per barrel breakeven. Carlos you mentioned you stress-tested with a significant deterioration, please just give some details on what refining margins you're using and what utilization you assume? Thank you.

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Hi Biraj, good morning. Good to hear you in these challenging times to you all. So in terms of our upstream crude benchmark. So what I can share to you is that we are still continuing to reach our Asian markets. Clearly, the differentials over benchmark has slightly improved in the first Q. During this second Q, the challenging is more better. We were looking at the different alternatives outlets that we have been fined. So far, I think, we are acting pretty well, under the circumstances because the key point is the price levels that we are experiencing and our upstream operations and behavior quite well during the period and still up. So we are still slightly above what we have in the first Q.

Relating to the assumptions let's say to stress our -- to do our stress-test -- we are not releasing or disclosing to the market for the time being, but just to tell you just a couple of principles. So we are looking at refining margins close by to zero. We are looking at demand decreasing that is more than 50%. So we have been really stressed tested and that taking in consideration the constraint then the consignment to the circulation that the emergency states have been imposing during the last couple of weeks.

So effectively you may trust that the $20 per barrel is one of our views and as I mentioned during my intervention that are under pessimistic market conditions as someone used to say, we have to prepare for the worst and hope for the best. Thank you.

Biraj Borkhataria

Thank you very much.

Oswald Clint

Oswald Clint

Thank you and good afternoon to all four of you and I hope you're all well. First question at Carlos, please -- I just like to see if you could give us a bit more granularity around each of the product categories that you're experiencing imports or least Iberian Peninsula so far in April perhaps by in terms of demand, gasoline and diesel and I see you producing quite a lot of VLSFO in the first quarter. So perhaps you just talk around each product specifically.

And you mentioned that you're still exporting or you're still getting an outlet for most your products. What about your exports, things like x surplus gasoline that you would normally have put over to the U.S.?

And then second question just obviously a lot of discussion around Petrobras closing fields and platforms obviously and other basins Campos Basin, onshore; any discussions or anything going on around the Santos Basin, please. Thank you.

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Oswald, good morning. And good to hear you. So from the demand side and this is pretty aligned not only in Portugal but these Portugal and Spain. So Spain has started before Portugal and this crisis migrated from East to West, so what we have done or what we have saw during -- especially during April because we had slightly being affected during March. So January and February were completely good months I would say.

So what we are seeing is the diesel being affected all around 50% in order to it relates to gasoline is above 60% and what is more challenging is what relates to jet fuels which are above 90% reductions.

So clearly that's where we see less room space to recover it but in the opposite side we are looking to the LPG for instance that has increased and it is behaving quite well and the impacts of the middle distillates it's quite flexible for us because we can do what is -- the migrations from jet to diesel and therefore we are less concerned about that because we can produce full diesel and less jet and the portion objectives is relatively small in our P&L.

You have also referred the variables of low sulfur fuel oil. We have only produced very low sulfur fuel oil during the Q. Actually we will not producing almost any lower high sulfur fuel oil but what the market is, again surprised everyone was to see the cracks of high sulfur fuel oil and low sulfur fuel oil, not so negative as it was anticipated.

So it is a more or less what is happening. In what relates to the United States. United States, our components -- our heavy components are quite important to blend the American gasoline and we still see room space. So we were exporting in the first Q in regular condition. So we were above 140,000 tons during the Q.

During April, we have been observing the gasoline demand in the United States to decrease to around 50%. If you ask me, do we continue to have room space to continue to export gasoline to the United States, yes, the answer is yes, because we have a grade, we have a component that is highly evaluated but to our decisions, I have to do with all the inventory levels that we have today and the global economic optimization and therefore we have taken decision that I have shared with you.

In what respects to the Petrobras, curtailments or the global, the world wide curtailments and Brazil has committed also to contribute for that. So far we don't have any impacting our operations and we hope it won't be the case, but as I mentioned to you during my introduction it is important that we take into consideration that curtailments could be impacting everyone not only due to the OPEC Plus agreement but also because we are still managing pandemic crisis that puts people and people's safety on top of priority. That is set of safety rules and procedures that have been implemented that protects and anticipates the safety of the production, but so far nothing else to help you. Thank you, Oswald.

Oswald Clint

Thank you.

Thomas Adolff

Thomas Adolff

Good afternoon. I've got two questions, please. Just firstly, I think you do have a net debt to EBITDA healing target of two times or that ratio shouldn't exceed two times. So would you cut or suspend your dividend only when that level is reached to breach or would you consider doing so much earlier than that? Secondly, just on your solar business, I might have misunderstood you during the presentation, you expect the deal to close in the second quarter but did you also say that you expect to announce a partner to the solar venture in the second quarter and does your net investment guidance of 0.5 to 0.7 includes some proceeds from the farm out of the solar business or anything else? Thank you.

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Good morning Thomas. Also good to hear you. So in what relates to the dividends, I think that has to do with global capital allocation and of course our capital allocation that includes the future dividend distributions as to taking in consideration everything. So the actual evolution of the market conditions also our ability to generate cash and also to protect our financial position.

So clearly it is too soon to make any further questions rather than this one. I think it is proven not to go ahead but clearly we will put the dependence of future dividend distributions on these three elements.

In what respects to the solar acquisition. Yes, we are preparing ourselves to conclude to complete the deal during the second Q and simultaneously we are also working in a way to find out the partnership that allows that we can have the full deconsolidation of the business from our balance sheet. And yes the net CapEx includes equity cash needs. Thank you.

Thomas Adolff

Okay and you accept this partner to, I mean this farm-out deals to happen in 2020 and the feedback you're getting so far is that positive?

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Thomas this is not in 2020, it's in the second Q of 2020, which is our expectation.

Thomas Adolff

Okay thank you.

Carlos Gomes da Silva

So what I am trying to tell to you is that we are working hard to align the completion of this deal in one single shot.

Thomas Adolff

Okay, that's great. Thank you.

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Thank you so much.

Michael Alsford

Michael Alsford

Hello and good morning. I hope you're all well. Just a couple questions from me. Just you mentioned cash neutrality of $20 per barrel pre-dividends. I just wanted to if you can give us indication of what you see the neutrality to be when you think about the current dividend policy and also the payments to minorities during 2020.

Secondly, on the upstream. I think, clearly you announced your [indiscernible] exploration well in Brazil recently. I think from memory at the Capital Markets Day, I think Thore had said that this could prove up around 2.5 billion barrels of oil. So I just wanted to whether those expectations are still valid. And then sorry just to confirm what you said on the previous question, are you assuming in your CapEx guidance other disposals to get you into your net 0.5 to 0.7? I'm thinking of the natural gas business. Does that include [indiscernible] potential disposals in the business? Thank you.

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Thank you Michael. So basically you asked three questions. I have already addressed the net cash flow neutrality at $20 per barrel, but I would like now to compliment me on that and Thore to also to address exploration well. Just in what respects to the other disposals, inward relates to other disposals we are not considering that in what we have presented, even though what we are working is looking to be optimization of our, optimization of our known core assets. So you may see that natural gas regulated infrastructure is one of the assets that we clearly are putting on top of the priorities to be one of the candidates for that. So I will pass now to Filipe.

Filipe Silva

Good morning, Michael. The cash neutrality as you say is pre-distributions and as Carlos says it's too soon to tell what the board will decide over the next few months. The integrity of our operations and our cash flow rank at the very, very top of our priorities. I will also add that if you look at our balance sheets, we have almost no goodwill, our assets are booked up quite low historical devalued levels. We have a fully funded pension liabilities. We have no reserve based lendings or no redetermination there.

The visibility that we have is really driven by Brent and the guidance of $20 gives you the comforts that as a management team and the board will see, can we continue to generate cash in over $20 and then how it’s distributed depends on how long this will take and how, what the Brent levels will be? That's how and that applies to both the Sinopec distributions and Galp distributions. Thank you. Thore?

Thore Kristiansen

Yes. And with respect to Uirapuru, what I can tell you is that we have made a discovery, but it's very early days. We have now collected a huge set of data which is now being very carefully analyzed and before we have analyzed these thoroughly there is, we are not in a position to give you any further information.

Mehdi Ennebati

Mehdi Ennebati

Hi, good afternoon everybody and thanks for taking my questions. So two questions, please. One regarding asset disposals, so you highlighted that regarding solar activity you might find partner in the second quarter and regarding GGND you said that this is noncore. I'm making some progress here. You were pretty, let's say optimistic during the Capital Market Day, should we consider that asset disposal, actually might be made in 2020 or do you think that the current macroeconomic environment is probably pushing forward any GGND asset disposal, first question.

Second question regarding the refining, so you announced one month maintenance of Sines refinery in May. Can you please tell us what level of cash cost should we expect in the second quarter on your refinery and what utilization rate are you targeting in the second quarter? And maybe one question, the high sulfur fuel oil. So you said that if I understood well that your output of hydrogen fuel was relatively low in the first quarter, the market totally changed. Do you intend to increase your high sulfur fuel oil output in the coming months. Thank you.

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Hi Mehdi, good morning. So in what respect to disposal. So we don't, we tend not to disclose any potential divestment. But that GGND is one of the candidates that's the only thing that I can tell you and if and when we consider that should be at the right price. What relates for the cash costs for our refineries and utilization rate it's too soon. I gave you just a flavor of what is going on. So our fuel plant in Matosinhos refinery has been suspended during April. We intend to suspend our Sines refinery during May and hopefully we are expecting that we can ramp up during June. So the average utilization rate is quite in line with these approaches.

From the cash cost of the refinery and if you look at what happens in the first Q, the first Q was impacted by a planned turnaround in our hydro cracker, which is if we normalize the costs, you should consider that we will stand between $2 and $2.2 per barrel. I'm not sure I follow your third question if it was related with variable sulfur fuel oil, can you --

Mehdi Ennebati

High sulfur fuel oil, not low sulfur fuel oil, but high sulfur fuel oil margin improved quite significantly and I just wanted to know if you are able to increase your high sulfur fuel oil output. If I remember well, around 10% of your output could be high sulfur fuel, so just wanted to know if you intend to increase it and if there is a demand for that product currently.

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Okay. Thank you for clarifying that. So that decision is always based on at value-driven optionality. So we normally look at this in a permanent way. We are quite flexible on these respect and we can change for high sulfur fuel oil or keep on very low sulfur fuel oil depending on the cracks. And we will do what it will maximizes our P&L that's what I can tell to you. So flexibility is part of the game. Thank you Mehdi.

Mehdi Ennebati

Thank you.

Flora Trindade

Flora Trindade

Yes. Hello. Thank you. Good morning. I have two questions if I may, the first one on cash flow. You paid over €100 million to Sinopec this quarter but from what I could see, results from Brazil seem to have been very low. So can you just help us understand what kind of or what the level of dividends could be for Sinopec in the full year. And the second question on upstream, very low production cost in the quarter. Can you give us also reference for the full year? Thank you.

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Hi Flora good morning. Thank you for your two questions. So I think I will ask Filipe. So this is a minority payments -- I will ask Filipe to address the question to you. Thank you.

Filipe Silva

Good morning, Flora. The dividends to minorities are based just like the dividends for Galp shareholders is based on the balance sheet and the cash flow rather than the earnings that you see and we don't decide on dividends based on a quarterly hit. So the decisions that will guide our future decisions will be based on our longer term use on the integrity of the balance sheet and the cash balances and our views on the severity of the current crisis. So I would not read much about the Q1 payments that is related to 2019. Thank you.

Thore Kristiansen

Good morning, Flora. What I can say with respect to upstream cost is that we expect that we will be running more or less at the same rate as we have done in the first quarter namely around $2.5, $2.7 per barrel. And that is also the outlook for the rest of the year. That's the best guidance we can give at this stage. Thank you.

Flora Trindade

Thank you.

Alwyn Thomas

Alwyn Thomas

Hi, good morning gentlemen. Couple of questions from me. I just wanted to ask going into 2Q and perhaps looking at 3Q maybe 3Q earnings, given some of the measures you have taken and obviously some of the working capital benefit we got in the first quarter. What perhaps -- what downside protection to cash flows and earnings, do you see happening in the second quarter from what you have whether it's hedging or on cash taxes? Are there any sort of mitigating affects we should expect in the second and third quarter that might help you out?

And my second question little bit more perhaps longer term. Perhaps, Carlos, if I could get your thoughts on what you think this crisis might do, the longer term impacts on oil and oil products demand? Maybe does it accelerate your desire for low carbon ambitions or are you actively looking at M&A opportunities as a result?

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Good morning Alwyn. I will address the second questions and I will ask Filipe to help me on the first one. So looking to more to the long term. So I think it is still soon but we have ambitions in the middle of a storm it's quite difficult to anticipate what might happen but there are things that we will not spend like they were before and I think the world will have to endow with many, many consequences from this crisis that open clearly new business areas. We are seeing that for instance, digital commerce and last-mile logistics are becoming more and more relevant. So there are things that even for our legacy business will requirement adaptation and a fast change.

From the product demands point of view there are products that for sure they will stay. They will see requiring more time to recover and I'm speaking about for the international travels. But they are all in the other side, others that it might be covered more in a more fast way due to the fact that the people to gain confidence into the interest, they will use public transportation with less people in the same vehicles, which means that we have to have more vehicles running in the streets.

If these will fasten or not, the low-carbon emissions, I'm not sure. I don't have the crystal ball. What I can tell to you is that as we are adopting flexibizing our short-term operations. We keep our lighthouse, our strategy into the future and our ambitions are untouchable because we will think that sooner or later the world will move in that side. It could be more difficult due to the fact that we will be more focused on handle things that were more that becomes more priority in our lives as never saw.

I think we are fighting, we are in the middle of a war as un-precedence as our generation that not lived since the Second World War and therefore I think it will be quite complex to manage with the next coming years and the location of the difference priorities it will be still difficult to see the fog that is in the horizon.

So Filipe can you go through the first question please?

Filipe Silva

Good morning Alwyn. Unlike Q1, where we had the drag of CapEx and cash taxes coming from Q4 last year are going forward the cash flow statement will or should look much better. So CapEx, cash CapEx goes down in line with the revised guidance we have provided you with. Clearly taxes go very materially down going forward assuming Brent is as low as we've seen today and we will have a real working capital effect and I say real because that's opposed to what we have seen in Q1.

In Q1 we have accounting markdowns in balances, balance sheet balances of certain items such as inventories. That's not the real cash savings. That's a release of working capital but it's effectively just a mark-to-market and against and that's also booked under IFRS EBITDA.

From now on we are saying already that we are buying crude at the fraction of the price that we used to. We are still getting money from clients at over invoice levels and clearly we will have less help from suppliers balances but that's less than what we gain on inventories and on the client side. So we should see working capital release on a cash basis going forward. Thank You.

Alwyn Thomas

Thank you Filipe. And if I could just quickly touch on something else on that and then, for the second maybe the second is most important here, but just on that, on the physical crude prices you were receiving in the moment from your upstream operations in Angola and Brazil, are you actually able to get cargo the way and perhaps what discounts you're seeing on recent cargos or future ones? Have you protected that in the next quarter?

Filipe Silva

So Alwyn, we are not doing protection on that because the full integrated profile of Gulf and somehow self edging our position and therefore it's important is looking at what I have already mentioned. It's how we are selling our Lula and Iracema oil in comparison with rent. In that respect we are making outlets that are evaluating it more than our whole refining system. I think that responds quite well to your concern. Thank you.

Alwyn Thomas

Thanks.

Michele Della Vigna

Michele Della Vigna

Hi, thank you very much for taking the time for my question in this difficult times. [indiscernible] Two quick ones. First of all, I wanted to ask you, if you've already received the request from Angola to cut down some of the production in block 32 on the back of the OPEC cut decision? And then second, I was wondering if you could expand a bit more on the potential impact of COVID-19 on your supply chain, particularly in Brazil and which parts of that chain you find most at risk. Thank you.

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Hi Michele. Good morning. So answering to your both questions, the answer to the first one is no. I think it's a clear point, in relation to the supply chain, COVID-19 actions, I think Thore could help us because there's a set of action that the operators are being implemented in order to guarantee that we have safe operations that could clearly protect our production. So Thore can you please share with Michele some thoughts and some actions that we have implemented in this case?

Thore Kristiansen

Yes. Thank you Carlos and Michele, what I can share with you is that there is put in place quite rigorous systems including quarantining of personnel before they go offshore in order to try to minimize the chances that there will be a COVID situation offshore. There is also ongoing measures being taken offshore in order to see if any of the personnel is being affected. So far that has worked well. We have minimized exposures as much as possible. That means that non-critical maintenance has been delayed. So maintenance activities that is now is taking place is really focused on safety and maintaining production i.e. so that the personnel that goes offshore is also being minimized. So far that has worked quite well but we all know that this is a tricky virus. So we will have to monitor that on a daily basis. Thank you.

Michele Della Vigna

Thank you.

Sasikanth Chilukuru

Sasikanth Chilukuru

Hi, this is Sasikanth Chilukuru from Morgan Stanley. Most of my questions have been answered but I had one quick clarification, please. I just wondering if you can provide details of the hedging program in the upstream and in the downstream divisions are particularly in 2Q and the rest in 2020?

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Sorry Sasi, can you repeat the question? Can't hear you very well. Thank you.

Sasikanth Chilukuru

Sorry. I was just trying to understand, if you could provide the details for the hedging program of – in the upstream and in the downstream for 2Q and 2020?

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Okay. Good morning Sasikanth. So the hedging program that we have in force, it's a related to the refining margins what we can say that we have around 10% of our throughput hedged in a yearly basis with refinery margin of about [$4] per barrel that's more or less where we are in. In the upstream we don't have anything for the time being. Thank you.

Sasikanth Chilukuru

Thank you.

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Can I just, there is one point that I might, it might be interesting to also and I'm sorry for complementing what you have asked because you asked the hedging program in force and I didn't mention and I think none of us, neither me nor Filipe has referred to that but we had put option programs for Brents that we have monetized during the Q1 that is in the accounts of the Q1. So just for sake of clarity and to guarantee that answering with full information to you. Thank you.

Sasikanth Chilukuru

That's quite helpful. Thank you very much.

Matt Lofting

Matt Lofting

Two questions if I could please. I mean firstly just on the impact of the cost reduction initiatives implemented for 2020 and 202. If you put near term operational uncertainties to one side, could you share a sense of Galp's normalized ability to mitigate the impact of lower CapEx on early 2020s production underlying cash flow linked, for example to its high investment bias to longer-term growth and remind us of if you could have the sort of the starting point breakdown of your CapEx mix and then secondly if I could just come back to and expand on the earlier points on cash flows, I think Filipe you've intended to refer in the past to the embedded cash flow hedge, the minority dividend stream might assign a peck in Brazil brings in particular we've probably not seen that yet in the first quarter owing to the time lag.

So when we look forward to the second quarter and beyond could you just elaborate on the duration attached to each of the key cash flow time lags that have weighed on Q1 particularly the Sinopec payment and cash taxes and whether any of them extend into Q2 and beyond. Thank you.

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Hi Matt. Good morning. I think a good question. They are quite related and I let the floor to Filipe to address those questions. Thank you. Keep safe.

Filipe Silva

Matt, if I understood your question was on the Brazilian distributions to Sinopec and how that interrelates with our CapEx cuts. Is that correct?

Matt Lofting

Yes. The first question Filipe is the extent to which you can manage or mitigate medium-term production in the context of the CapEx cuts that you've implemented for 2020 and 2021. In other words, the extent to which those CapEx cuts could impact not 2020 production but when we think about ‘21 and 2022 absent of operational uncertainties, I put them to one side and then secondly the duration of the time lag on the cash flows related to both Sinopec payment and the cash taxes. Thanks.

Filipe Silva

Got it. Well, it's given where we are at Galp, as you know, we can cut CapEx big time without compromising production over the first few years and until 23, 24 and that's just a way where we are in the cycle. We have most of our CapEx going to growth CapEx i.e. new project. So most of Brazil is getting completed.

So it's a recent portfolio. So Brazil was starting to have much-much lower CapEx before Bacalhau kicks in and Mozambique was delayed as you know. So it just so happens that from a production, we are going to ride the wave of past CapEx for quite a while until we have differences in production profile.

And as you know Galp does not need to replenish reserves anytime soon given our production profile. On, yes some of the CapEx we're cutting is also related to Brazil. We won't go into details but a lot of it is Mozambique driven and some in Iberia as well. So we would expect the ability of distributing out of Brazil to remain relatively strong for the foreseeable future. Thank you.

Matt Lofting

Thanks.

Jon Rigby

Jon Rigby

Hello, hi. Thank you. Two questions. The first is on Brazil. If you look at the next nine months, obviously you are also, I guess somewhere aligned on contractors supporting Santos operations. So I just wonder whether you could elaborate on whether there's any new wells, workovers or planned maintenance on any of the FPSOs due over the course of the nine months that might be compromised as a result of COVID. And then the second question just to go back to the option that you cashed in on the Brent contracts. What was the genesis of that what? Why are you carrying that derivative in the first place? Thanks.

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Hi Jon good morning. I would let the first question to Thore and try to answer to the second one. So the derivatives that we have it basically it makes part of our risk management program. It's a kind of insurance. So we have set up these based on our assumptions that was released to all of you. We were expecting $60 plus to barrel across this year but at the same time we have buys some puts in order to protect ourselves and fellowship below a certain level of oil prices. So what we have analyzed these puts across the time we will lose money, we will lose value.

And during this process we have realized that this could be an important moment to cash-in and to increase the cash position of the company. So contrarily to the insurance program that normally these should be used, this is one of decision that we have taken to reinforce our cash position. So Thore, can you help me on the first question? Thank you.

Thore Kristiansen

Thank you Carlos. Hi Jon. What I can do say is that and I alluded to that in my previous intervention as well as it is that we are minimizing maintenance activities to really focusing on safety and production, in order to try to reduce exposure versus COVID. So far that has been worked out well. So it is no major impact on our operation and actually as a matter of fact in Mozambique in connection with the Coral project, we had drilled six of the top holes but decided to postpone the remaining of completing those wells until next year which then leads to saving this year and is then reducing also the possible COVID impact on it. So this has been an ongoing effort in order to try to optimize operation. Thank you.

Jon Rigby

So this is just, to round off, it's fair to say you're trying to minimize the reliance on third parties through this year?

Thore Kristiansen

I would say it is more that you're trying to optimize operation and reduce exposure as much as possible. That is really it is not per se a desire to minimize the usage of third parties but it's a question of reducing risks related to the operation and that implies as well as some of these operations that are non-critical that are being delayed also because of the focus on cash preservation in these sort of turbulences that we are in right now.

Jon Rigby

Correct. That make sense. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, this is [indiscernible]. Just I would like to come back one second on the put options. Can you give us a feel for the sort of old price at which you unloaded those products and just to make sure I got it right, were those products initially supposed to be unloaded more smoothly over the year, was it purely opportunistic to unload them in one go?

Carlos Gomes da Silva

[Foreign Language] Now this is as I am trying to explain to you this makes part of our risk management strategy. So this is more like an insurance program to protect our position in global hedging strategy and this is one of initiative and it was related to reduced market volatility. So we didn't mention for instance that we are in a contango position in the markets. We have several initiatives that we have set in place. We did contango related that we will capture in the coming months not only Qs but months because logistics today and tank farms today is a luxury. So effectively it was one of initiatives. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Jason Kenney

Jason Kenney

Hi, there and I just wanted to say thanks to Galp for all the commitment you put into Portugal for the frontline workers in particular, I noted some of the first commentary on that very supportive of what you've been doing inside Portugal. I do have a question on the new commercial division and I know in the trading statement you're splitting out volumes oil versus gas versus electricity but I'm trying to get a sense of where the margins split will be on a normalized basis.

I know we're not normal period at all but it's obvious that we want to focus on the renewables business going forward and the way that divisions have been reset will help us understand the contribution of renewables. But in commercial, I think the three different volumes oil, gas, versus electricity still difficult to understand how better to model that really and then secondly on the liquidity business in €2.6 billion, I think you mentioned how much of that is undrawn credit facilities currently and will you be looking to extend your debt at that and that liquidity position at similar levels going forward. Please.

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Hi, good morning Jason. Good to hear you and thank you for your sympathy. So I will address the first one, the first question and later we will go to the second one. So the commercial division has been set up based in a way that we can have a one-stop shop for all of our customers and consumers. The way we optimized the business in any case is in an integrated way. I think independently also where the margin is played we always take in consideration the global Galp optimization.

That said of course, you have referred the cases of renewables and we have referred the cases of the gas, our native markets are the are the regional markets and clearly the optimization between for instance the sourcing of these markets as to taking consideration looking at the full entire supply chain. So there is a rule play in every single business line that is quite important to guarantee that at the same time that we are doing our commercial activities not only in Portugal, in Spain but overseas in Africa.

We are doing it, maximizing the value for the company. So sometimes you will see part of that in the commercial terms. So in the commercial P&L. Sometimes part of that is also related with the midstream activities. In any case, it will be so the internal transfer price is something that we don't speak about because makes no sense.

It's always market related, so it's in a way that we guarantee that we are optimizing our commercial activities. Like we have today in our refining activities effectively, the decision to buy your produce, it's based on arm's length approach and the way we sold locally, regionally or internationally is always based on value optimization driven and on an arm's-length basis.

And I think the best explanation for that is that you see very few, very few cargos we are processing in our refining system due to the fact that we are able to maximize the value by selling in the international markets instead of processing in our refining system. So basically to give you the idea that the main point is guaranteeing that we touch the consumers and clients and customers in an integrated way which is important that we can have a portfolio that optimizes and that amplifies the cross selling and that we can have a single contact point with our clients in a way that we can provide a more, a better service to all of them. So Filipe liquidity please.

Filipe Silva

Jason, on our slide 17, you have the split of what is cash and what is undrawn credit facilities, so 1.485 cash and 1.16 undrawn credit facilities and you are absolutely right investors and creditors now should be focusing on financial resilience, liquidity and balance sheet. And on that front, if you look at our operations, we're not leading even at these levels which is quite shows how competitive our portfolio is. And more than looking at [indiscernible] changes in net debt. That’s at the end is where you see who is generating cash and who isn't. So 2.6 billion overall liquidity. We're working on 2021 redemptions ,so that would be debt to substitute all those debts. [indiscernible].

Jason Kenney

Okay. Many thanks. Maybe just one follow-up on the commercial division if I may. Is there likely to be any seasonality in that earnings profile for that particular division that we should be thinking about?

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Jason during the second Q it would be quite hard as I mentioned to you. We are still revising the numbers. So it's too soon to do to perceive it. It depends on how the market demand rebounds. So our previous guidance to all of you which was between €400 million and €450 million pre-COVID-19. So the second Q, it will be challenging. I think it is too soon. We will have to come to all of you possibly early in June or so to, or July I don't know, July at least during the second Q presentation but as soon as we will have a more clear view we will come to you and share our short term views. Thank you.

Jason Kenney

That's great. Many thanks.

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Thank you so much.

Otelo Ruivo

So thank you all. That concludes today's call. Please call the team if you have any further questions. Have a great day and keep safe.

