Zoom's Dominance Is Secure

In this article, I will address why I believe Zoom Video Communications (ZM) will maintain its dominance in video communication despite multiple competitors entering the market recently.

(Source: Adweek)

The TAM is Everyone

On 4/23, Zoom announced that the video service surpassed 300 million daily users, up 100 million from just a month early earlier. The vast majority of these users are likely non-paying users, but it is nevertheless a truly a staggering number. Even more incredibly, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoom's previous daily record was only 10 million in December 2019. In other words, the company just experienced a 30x increase in users year-to-date.

Back in October 2019, I wrote an article titled Zoom: Great Company, Valuation Still in Fantasy Land. In that article, while I recognized Zoom's greatness, I underestimated the company's TAM. As I witnessed the company's name become a verb - "Let's Zoom", "I'll Zoom you" - and everyone from grandmas to CEOs using the platform, I realized that the TAM is every human being in the planet.

Big TAM Means Big Competitive Advantages

This is an important realization because in software, the competitive landscape usually ends up being "winner takes most", so the bigger the landscape, the more money the winner stands to take. I believe that "winner takes most" will almost certainly play out in the video conferencing space for the following reasons:

People don't like installing multiple video conferencing software on their devices when one - Zoom - is capable of doing almost everything. I believe the biggest reason is that redundant software takes up valuable graphic user interface space as well as storage on devices with limited memory such as smartphones. People don't like learning how to use multiple software. My time and mental capacity are limited, so why would I want to learn two different ways to draw on a virtual whiteboard or to share my screen? Video conferencing is often highly sensitive and mission-critical, elevating the importance of reliability. When pitching to the boss or client, most people want to use something that they have experience using and not take the risk of using a second product. In addition, we all know that deep down inside, you are fearful that you will accidentally share inappropriate or embarrassing information. The individual network effect is strong. If 3 out of 5 members of your team or family member are using Zoom, one is using Webex and one is using Google, and all five agreed to video conference, which platform do you think will win out on average? The right answer is Zoom. The organizational network effect will be even stronger. COVID-19 is training people to conduct business over video rather than in person. Many companies have reported large SG&A savings due to a reduction in travel and entertainment. Given the weakening economy, companies will likely continue to stick to conducting business through video conferencing. This means video conferencing with many suppliers and clients. Rather than debating about which platform to use for every conference, the majority will determine the default video conferencing tool. In other words, defaulting to Zoom will significantly lower the transaction cost of video conferencing for business.

For all these reasons, I believe Zoom's dominance is secure.

Why Zoom is Better Than The Competition

In the previous section, I discussed why Zoom should hold on to its competitive advantage. In this section, I will discuss how Zoom became dominant in the first place.

First, the company's flagship product, Zoom Meeting, is way better than the competition in terms of ease of use, reliability, performance, and cost. The original product was designed in 2011 as a video-first and cloud-native tool to enable frictionless video communication. This compares to Cisco's (CSCO) Webex Meetings which Zoom alleges still rely on a 20-year old source code (source: CNBC).

Second, Zoom is easy to deploy due to its full-feature freemium version that is hardware agnostic and comes with a low learning curve, making it easy for anybody - large enterprises or grandma - to adopt. With a net promoter score of over 70, Zoom essentially became a product that sold itself and benefited from viral adoption - the Holy Grail of software.

Third, Zoom stays ahead of the competition by closely listening to customer feedback and rapidly innovating, releasing over 200 new features every year. While this sounds expensive, Zoom only spends 10% of its FY19 revenue on R&D.

The fourth factor that contributes to Zoom's dominance is that it has "a high concentration of research and development personnel in China" (source: S-1). My conversation with industry sources suggests that 80% of Zoom's R&D employees are based in China. This allows the company to tap into top tier engineering talent at the fraction of the cost of its competitors.

Next, let's look at two recent competitive announcements.

Verizon BlueJeans: Who Is Afraid of Dinosaurs?

(Source: Pinterest)

On 4/16, Verizon (VZ) announced that it will acquire BlueJeans, a Zoom competitor with a mere 15,000 customers. When I read this news, my first thought was, "Oh God, another $400 million down the tube." I've been in this investment business for too long not to be cynical about Verizon's ability to compete with Zoom. Too many bad memories come to mind - where do I even start?

Remember Verizon's failed acquisition of AOL and Yahoo!, resulting in massive write-downs? Crossing the street to Verizon's neighbor, remember AT&T's (T) failed acquisition of DirectTV and highly questionable acquisition of Time Warner? These are only the big failed acquisitions that people remember, how about the countless tuck-ins that people forgot, for example, this random AR/VR company?

I like Verizon. I think they are doing a good job managing the wireless business, and the stock offers an attractive dividend. But when it comes to diversifying into new technologies, old Verizon and AT&T have some of the worst track records on Wall Street. Furthermore, BlueJeans is way too small to matter. Don't overthink it - Zoom is going to crush BlueJeans without even realizing it.

Facebook: Zucked

On 4/23, Facebook (FB) announced Messenger Rooms, a Zoom competitor. As I watched Zoom shares go from up 4% to down 6% on Friday, I thought it was an absurd move for two reasons.

First, Facebook doesn't offer an enterprise video conferencing solution, which gives Zoom the advantage of having a bigger network. Remember, Facebook is banned in China, which I heard is a very important country for global businesses. Enterprises with China operations, suppliers or clients will unlikely Messenger Rooms.

Second, even if FB, ultimately, rolls out an enterprise solution, who would trust Facebook with mission-critical video conferencing? I'm reminded of a book written by one of Mark Zuckerberg's mentors called Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe, and thought "Zucked" is a great way to describe Facebook users. Discussing Facebook's trust problem is beyond the scope of this article, but the book referenced above and this article are good places to start.

Conclusion

With over 300M daily users, growing 50% a month, Zoom is clearly the dominant video conferencing platform. As the company grows, it will enjoy a massive network effect. As a Zoom investor, I am not at all worried about the new competitors entering the video conferencing market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.