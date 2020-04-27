Caterpillar Is Heavily Exposed To A Coming Decline In Capex Spending

Yet the stock price is trading within 20% of where it was when the S&P 500 peaked in mid-February.

It receives the majority of its revenues from industries likely to suffer deeply in this recession including oil & gas, commercial construction and mining.

Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) is mostly dependent on capex spending by its customers. In this article I plan to show that Caterpillar is more vulnerable than most to what I expect to be a significant reduction in capital spending worldwide. It also gets the majority of its revenues from some of the most impacted industries such as oil & gas, commercial construction and mining. The company has historically been very cyclical yet its still trading like there is no recession.

Background

Caterpillar, based in Deerfield, Illinois is one of the largest industrial companies in the world. It is worldwide in scope. Historically it has been very cyclical. Caterpillar categorizes the three markets it serves as; construction, mining and energy. Most of its products are capital expenses for its customers. I have today also published a related article titled How To Play A Coming Era Of Significantly Reduced Capex Spending. This article is on overall worldwide capex spending which I expect to get cut deeply for the next several years. Shorting Caterpillar is part of my overall thesis of playing lower capex spending for an extended time. The following is two paragraphs are an excerpt from that article.

“Many corporations will incur large losses this quarter while their businesses are partially or fully closed. In some industries, the losses will pile up quickly as expenses such as rent, IT, overhead, contracts and many salaries still need to be paid while they are closed. Others will be stuck with inventory that is now obsolete. These companies will have as a first priority conserving cash, often by adding debt. The next priority once the immediate pandemic danger passes will be repairing their balance sheets. That will mean paying down debt and deferring discretionary expenses. Highly leveraged companies in particular will be forced to pay down debt significantly by the bond market, banks and shareholders.

Capital expenses are the largest discretionary cash use for many companies, making it the easiest to cut. Capex for expansion won’t be needed and capex for maintenance can be deferred. Marketing and R&D would be the next areas cut. Numerous large capex reductions have already been announced totaling tens of billions of dollars. They are especially large in the oil & gas industry. Recent announcements there include a $10 billion (30%) reduction by Exxon and a $5 billion (25%) cut by Shell These are by the strongest players. The smaller oil & gas companies are cutting capex at even higher percentages. Capex spending cuts are also highly likely in the restaurant, sports, hotel, industrials, mining and commercial construction industries. New construction of hotels, restaurants, retail and office space are likely to be cut drastically. The impact will go well beyond the most obvious industries listed above. For example hospital operator HCA just announced a $1-1.5 billion capex cut in 2020. “

The following quote from Caterpillar’s most recent 10-K indicates how cyclical the company is.

“The demand for our products and services tends to be cyclical and can be significantly reduced in periods of economic weakness characterized by lower levels of government and business investment, lower levels of business confidence, lower corporate earnings, high real interest rates, lower credit activity or tighter credit conditions, perceived or actual industry overcapacity, higher unemployment and lower consumer spending.”

Caterpillar is impacted by a decline in commercial construction in more ways than one. Not only does it reduce the need for construction vehicles it also impacts the price of commodities. Less iron ore, copper, met coal, aluminum and various lesser metals are needed. All of those I just mentioned are already at depressed prices.

Financials

Caterpillar’s revenues and operating income by segment over the last two years is shown below.

Source: Form 10-K

Construction is relatively concentrated in commercial construction. A breakout is not given between commercial, residential and government because the same customer may use the equipment for all three. Commercial construction is likely to be the most impacted of the three followed by residential construction. Government work may actually expand though that may not be as much as some think. There is so much being spent to help businesses and consumers during the pandemic that there will likely be stimulus fatigue. They did give a breakout for energy. It is as follows.

Source Form 10-K

Of these, oil & gas is seeing drastic cuts in capex spending. Industrials like Caterpillar will suffer from lower capex spending and reduce their own capex budgets. Transportation saw a brief surge as people stocked up but trucking, railroad and air freight are all now declining significantly.

If you add it all up, the overwhelming majority of Caterpillar’s markets will face significantly lower capital expense spending over an extended period of time.

Caterpillar was already facing less demand prior to the pandemic. Their backlog was $13.7 billion December 31, 2019, down from $16.5 billion one year earlier. Revenue growth was only 1.7% last year. It got worse as the year went on and actually declined 8.4% in the fourth quarter. The Construction segment in particular was down 12% as dealers reduced inventory. Resource sales were down even more at 14% for the same reason. Caterpillar attributed it to global uncertainty. Remember, this was all before COVID-19.

In the third quarter of 2019, Caterpillar lowered 2019 guidance from a midpoint of $12.56 to $11.15. In the fourth quarter earnings it initiated 2020 at a midpoint of $9.25. Earnings will be out Tuesday and I expect that guidance to be withdrawn.

Caterpillar was significantly impacted by the last recession. Revenues dropped 28% from $45.0 billion in 2007 to $32.4 billion in 2009. Earnings per share declined more from $5.37 to $1.43 in the same period. Neither period had a lot of non-operating items. This shows that Caterpillar has a lot of fixed expenses causing earnings to drop faster than revenues. While this recession overall may not be as bad as the last one, I expect it to hit capex spending harder for the reasons I gave earlier. Caterpillar is completely exposed to the hardest hit sectors this time.

On April 13th, Bank of America cut CAT from buy to hold

For the following reason “Energy and mining stocks are signaling another severe capital spending downturn in two of CAT's most important end markets”.

Financial condition

Caterpillar currently has strong liquidity. As of December 31, 2019, it had cash totaling $8.2 billion and $10.1 billion available on it credit lines. Working capital on that date was $12.5 billion. In addition to that liquidity, as revenues drop, Caterpillar will benefit from inventory and receivables converting to cash.

The company is highly leveraged. Liabilities were 9.3x tangible net worth on December 31, 2019. That number is a little misleading as some of the liabilities are loans secured by equipment they have financed. The underlying loans can be sold. Excluding those loans, the leverage ratio was 6.8x, still quite high. Long term debt (excluding those financing loans and leases) was $9.2 billion on December 31, 2019. Moody’s currently has an A3 rating on that debt which indicates they are comfortable the current cash flow and liquidity is sufficient to handle that debt. That will likely change if earnings drop significantly.

Headwinds

The following is a summary of the headwinds Caterpillar faces over the next several years.

1. Exposure to the oil & gas industry – About 10% of revenues are from sales or service of equipment to this industry. Capital expenses are currently being cut between 25% and 90% this year by most of the companies in this industry. There are likely to be many bankruptcies if oil stays below $30 for several months. That means 100% cuts in many cases.

2. Exposure to the commercial construction industry – While a break out is not available, this is likely 15-25% of revenues. Commercial construction is directly impacted by the pullback in capital expenses of businesses outside of oil & gas. These include hotels, restaurants, event centers, transportation, industrials, retail and office buildings. Residential construction is also likely to decline. That is probably a similar percentage of revenues.

3. Exposure to mining – This was 20% of revenues in the last two years. Mining is driven by commodity prices many of which have fallen significantly. Well, there’s always gold…

4. Large financial division – Cat Financial had $22.4 billion of loans and leases to borrowers on December 31, 2019. Most of these customers would be construction companies, mining companies and oil & gas companies. It has an allowance for loan loss of under 2% of that total. Charge-offs, net of recoveries, were $237 million for 2019, an increase from $189 million for 2018. Areas causing the increase were mining, Caterpillar Power Finance and Europe/Middle East/Asia, partially offset by a decrease in Latin America. There is likely to be a lot of oil & gas bankruptcies and most of Caterpillar’s end user industries are likely to be hard hit. Losses here will likely be much higher than in the last recession.

5. Currency risk – The majority of their revenues are overseas in foreign currency. Caterpillar has hedged some of currency risk but does business in so many countries it does not appear to hedge all of it. The dollar is currently rising against many emerging and frontier market currencies. That is a negative to earnings.

6. Pension – The pension and post-retirement health care shortfall was $6.6 billion on December 31, 2019. With the decline in the stock market and lower interest rates on bonds, this shortfall is likely to expand. Lower interest rates both lowers interest income and requires a lower discount rate, which itself increases the shortfall. The situation here is not as bad as it looks, since the majority of the shortfall is non-pension, and only about 1/3 of the pension assets are stocks.

7. High fixed expenses – Earnings dropped about 3 times faster than revenues in the last recession due to high fixed expenses. These include things like the pension, management, accounting, insurance, utilities, rent, IT contracts and much more.

Tailwinds

Caterpillar will have some tailwinds. These include the following.

1. Commodity prices are down – Steel in particular is a major input cost. Steel prices have dropped considerably.

2. Cash converted from receivables and inventory – Caterpillar is a highly capital intensive business. But as revenues decline, less inventory and receivables are needed. Those balances as they shrink convert to cash.

3. Government construction – Government infrastructure spending may increase as a stimulus measure. However, according to Barron’s, public construction was 24% of total U.S. construction in February, 2020. Overseas is probably similar.

Valuation

Caterpillar stock is trading like we are still near the peak of the economic cycle. Profit margins at a historical peak. Reality is, that was so three months ago. Actually, more like nine months ago as revenues were already declining in the second half of 2019. Normally to determine valuation I estimate forward earnings and then apply a P/E ratio based on comparisons to peers. Most companies are removing earnings guidance right now due to poor visibility and I will not try it either.

In the last recession Caterpillar stock was cut from a peak of $85 in 2007 to as low as $22 in 2009. Based on Caterpillar’s three largest customer industries facing significant recessions I expect a similar decline. The stock is currently trading for $115 with a brief peak of $150 last December. My price target is $57, which is a 50% decline from here, and down almost two thirds from peak.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.