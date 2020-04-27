Medical Properties Trust: No Longer A Viable Choice For A Long-Term Portfolio

I used to consider it to be a countercyclical bet and a nice way to play the aging trend in population: none of these assumptions turned out to be correct.

Last summer, I started to cover Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW). I was optimistic about the long-term perspectives of this healthcare REIT for a number of reasons.

First and foremost, I assumed that the business niche offered by hospital leasing (MPW is a unique pure-play hospital REIT) would guarantee a durable moat in a very lucrative segment, which will become increasingly relevant in the next few decades due to the aging population and the consequent, secular growth in healthcare assistance worldwide.

Recently, this thesis has been greatly challenged by the COVID-19 outbreak, which has resulted in a sudden spike in hospitalizations and intensive care assistance inside and outside the US. Contrary to my expectations, MPW's business didn't pass the test.

Shares plummeted by about 50% in 30 days, more than the broader market and mostly in line with other REIT classes. Some may argue that investors overreacted, but it's only fair to recon that there are a few good reasons to be cautious here.

Short and Long-Term Risks

The scenario is quite clear now: as CEO Edward Aldag stated, MPW's tenants are required by governments to contribute to the emergency by making their buildings available to patients from public clinics, in order to free up space in public hospitals. They will surely be reimbursed, but it's not clear when and how. Moreover, non-essential hospitalizations (which mostly include expensive treatments and surgeries) are being postponed or cancelled. Basically, a number of tenants (if not all) should temporarily exchange high-return occupancies with low-return hospitalizations or free beds. We don't know for how long this will continue. At some point, the trend will certainly reverse, but it could take many months.

On top of that, it's not clear what the contingency plan is for COVID-19 cases contracted in hospitals and clinics owned by MPW's tenants. What will happen to the patients and the medical staff? How and at what cost will the wards continue their operations?

This is definitely not an ideal situation.

Don't get me wrong, there are certainly some pros to consider, like the commitment of the US government to provide aid to hospitals and the mere consideration that MPW is not a hospital operator, it is a hospitals' land lord. That has huge implications, of course, like the fact that even if operators went bankrupt, MPW would keep the properties and would probably keep on collecting rents during a potential Chapter 11.

In any case, it should be noted that the company has quite a risky concentration of tenants:

And the undergoing plan to reduce dependence on its main tenants, by pushing its acquisition pipeline, which I outlined here, should be suspended now that raising capital could put MPW in financial distress, at least in theory. REITs should look at ways to servicing their debt at the moment, rather than issuing more.

Trying to shift to a long-term perspective, I must admit that this company's business model doesn't appeal to me.

MPW describes its modus operandi like this:

MPT focuses exclusively on providing capital to acute care facilities of all kinds through long-term triple-net leases. By allowing healthcare operators to tap the value of their real estate and channel that capital into facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and even new construction, MPT bridges the gap between the growing demand for high-quality healthcare and the ability to deliver it efficiently and cost-effectively.

In the SEC files, the business model description is a bit more technical:

We acquire and develop healthcare facilities and lease the facilities to healthcare operating companies under long-term net leases, which require the tenant to bear most of the costs associated with the property. We also make mortgage loans to healthcare operators collateralized by their real estate assets. In addition, we selectively make other loans to certain of our operators through our taxable REIT subsidiaries ("TRS"), the proceeds of which are typically used for acquisition and working capital purposes.

Now my question is: other than an operator in financial distress, which operator will agree to strip off its assets (like its buildings and other facilities) in exchange for liquidity just to rent out their properties back (with a triple net lease contract, which means the renter will also be burdened with all maintenance-related issues)?

Another reference from the company's website seems to confirm my view:

How do you give your hospital the financial shot in the arm it could use to finance growth without losing control of it? You've got to think differently. Creatively. Maybe even outside your traditional comfort zone.

In other words, it states that when you lack viable options, the only course of action is to step out of your comfort zone and take creative decisions. Well, creative people are usually blessed, but, unfortunately, financial creativity is often a road to hell.

This article (for example) doesn't bode well for Prospect Medical Holdings, which is the second largest tenant of MPWs total gross assets. It claims that Leonard Green, the private equity fund that owned Prospect, virtually run it to the ground with an expansion plan that was too aggressive.

This is what Moody's analysts had to say about the sale-leaseback deal with MPW (the negative outlook is unchanged):

it does not address the company's continuing operating challenges and lease-adjusted leverage will likely remain high.

Now, Leonard Green is actually selling its majority stake in the company for just a tiny fraction of what it spent to acquire it and the buyer will probably be Prime Healthcare, which is MPW's third largest tenant. Therefore, the portfolio's concentration will increase slightly, rather than decrease, at the very least.

Also, Steward Health Care, MPW's largest tenant, which is controlled by another PE fund, Cerberus Capital Management, has a recent history of operating losses.

There is enough to become suspicious about the long-term viability of MPW's business model, isn't there?

A Better Way to Play the Secular Growth of Healthcare Assistance

Of course, I could be wrong and, although I doubt it, it's very possible for MPW's future to be bright. But, let's call a spade a spade: we are in a worldwide health emergency right now. A good healthcare play should prosper in this environment or, at least, not struggle like the rest of the market. After all, that is the reason why you bought it, right? MPW should be a conservative choice for rainy days, not a pro-cyclical investment!

Instead, now consider a pharmaceutical giant like Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY): world's number 7 for revenue in 2019. Even in an unprecedented epidemic crisis like this one (and when I say crisis I am referring to governments' reactions of shutting down the real economy in order to limit the contagion), shareholders can sleep well at night.

I am not going to detail a full investment thesis about this French giant pharmaceutical firm, but nevertheless, I want to underline how SNY combines a pretty good operational performance (even if not excellent like other peers: see the picture below) with a solid balance sheet, just recently improved by a new favorable bond issuance, which enabled the company to lower its average cost of debt and extend the maturity.

Moreover, we can see a possible catalyst in the strategy that the new CEO Paul Hudson intends to pursue in order to stimulate the company's growth in the years to come.

Biggest Pharma Firms Gross profit Operating profit Price/FCF Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) 66% 25.6% 20 Roche (OTCPK:OTCQX:RHHBY) 70% 28.6% 16.7 Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) 80% 27% 20 Novartis (NYSE:NVS) 70% 18% 17.6 Merck (NYSE:MRK) 70% 26% 20.4 Glaxo (NYSE:GSK) 65% 18.7% 20 Average 70% 24% 19 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) 68% 20% 18.5

Bottom Line

The COVID-19 emergency forced me to review my whole portfolio strategy and, in some cases, change my initial assumptions.

As a long-term investor, these tough times can be useful to test the robustness of the companies I follow and, of course, discover their critical issues.

Medical Properties Trust was one of my favorite companies, but it didn't pass this stress test, due to some short-term issues (hospitals' emergency), as well as its long-term business model.

Sanofi has taken its place in my portfolio, which provides the countercyclical nuance and long-term stability I am seeking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.