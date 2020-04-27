Sanofi Q1 2020 Earnings Call Key Takeaways

We are neutral on the stock, due to its historically rich valuation and potential downside. Vaccine capabilities (including for regular flu), could serve as a real upside catalyst in the mid term.

Despite a large number of industry-wide COVID-19 programs, Sanofi might be one of the very few that will be able to satisfy global demand for the vaccine.

2020 guidance was confirmed, but assumptions appear to be optimistic as it relates to the outcome of the crisis.

On April 24th 2020, SNY held its Q1 2020 call. We dissect main points and summarize key takeaways for investors. Company comments cited below are from the conference call transcript produced by Seeking Alpha.

Q1 Company Results

SNY performed strongly in Q1 2020. The company posted Q1 non-GAAP EPS of €1.63 per share (+15.6% YoY), driven by top and bottom line performance.

In terms of revenue, the company came in at $8.973bn (+6.9 YoY reported, +6.6% at CER). Half of the growth was the result of COVID-19 additional demand, normalized growth being in-line with company expectations.

Despite solid revenue growth Opex fell 2.9%, driven by R&D expense -4.3%. Business operating income improved 15.9% YoY to €2.659bn (29.6% margin, +220bps). As with revenue, half of the margin growth was a result of COVID-19.

COVID-19 activities and impact

Like a lot of other Biopharma companies, Sanofi is working on solutions against the virus. In terms of near-term treatments, the company has trials in process for anti-inflammatory Kevzara (sarilumab) as well as anti-viral Plaquenil (hydroxychloroquine). The company is committed to providing 100m doses of the latter. Sanofi is also working on an OTC Diagnostic smartphone-based rapid diagnostic test for COVID-19, which may be available in Q4 ‘20.

Source: Sanofi

There are two vaccine approaches (baculovirus and mRNA), both to start in Q4 2020, with earliest approval in H2 2021. The timeline is not as ambitious as with several peers. However, Sanofi is one of the leading vaccine companies and has a clear advantage in terms of scale and capacity. Having said that, there are already at least 76 active COVID-19 vaccine projections going on already, so competition is heating up.

Source: Sanofi

In terms of the financial impact, the favorable Q1 COVID-19 boost to sales and business EPS should be mainly offset during Q2 (low-single digit decline expected). Clinical development programs appear to be on track and largely unaffected, though recruitment of new patients has slowed. For existing programs, Sanofi could be harmed adversely by the unemployment situation in the U.S. (33% of sales) where the market access is roughly 40% Commercial, 40% Medicare, 20% Medicaid. The threat is that the Medicaid proportion could end up dramatically increasing which is much less profitable than Commercial. Sanofi’s most important product, Dupixent, poses even higher exposure as 70% of patients have Commercial insurance.

2020 Guidance

Sanofi confirmed its guidance: business EPS to grow around 5% at CER, FX: -1% to -2%. The company expects to see a reduction of in-channel inventory build in Q2 and recovering demand for flu vaccines in China. However, a “significant adverse impact from reduced travel vaccination on the postponement of pediatric vaccinations and boosters” is expected, as well as in Consumer Healthcare where we should “see significant negative impacts from the unwinding of consumer stockpiling and the reduce consumer traffic in pharmacy.” Fortunately, operational efficiencies should continue in Q2. All in all, H1 2020 performance is expected to mirror full year guidance.

Specialty Care

Sales of €2.695bn (+31.1% at CER)

Sales were driven by Dupixent (€10bn peak sales goal), the growth of which was unaffected by COVID-19, as well as double-digit growth of Aubagio and Rare Disease, both impacted by stock ups from COVID-19

Dupixent prescription trends have been resilient as “at-home administration and no requirement for lab monitoring are clearly an advantage in the current situation”. In addition “Around 80% of dermatologists are extremely comfortable continuing patients on Dupixent therapy via telemedicine and we are seeing no change to length of prescription”. Sequential TRx up +19% QoQ, (sales growth +12% QoQ). US is currently 79% of sales.

However, as in-person doctor visits are down -60% “inevitably COVID-19 has resulted in slower new patient additions in recent weeks”. Telemedicine is compensating partly for this situation. nBRXs are down -14% versus pre-confinement levels, which fairs very well compared to the industry (according to IQVIA nBRX is down -42% average across therapeutic areas), helped by the fact that it's not an immunosuppressant.

Source: Sanofi

General Medicines

Sales totaled €4.069bn (-3.8% at CER), about +2% from COVID-19 buying

Decline due to demand in diabetes (-1.2%), particularly in U.S. (-18%)

Also -5% in Cardiovascular and established Rx products

China (16.7% of the segment) down -14% due to VBP and negative impacts from hospital-initiated drugs. Inventory build to reverse in Q2.

Source: Sanofi

Vaccines

Sales were €0.909bn (+3.7% at CER).

Comparison was impacted by tough comps (Q1 ‘19 +20%)

COVID-19 impact was net positive (+3.7% in flu but -2.4% from travel) on segment sales. Steep decline in the travel category (-17.6%) likely to accelerate in Q2 and Q3

Flu segment up +100%, leading to planned capacity increase going forward to account for expected market growth

Source: Sanofi

Consumer Healthcare

Sales were €1.3bn (+4.2% at CER). Excluding COVID-19, down -2%

Due to additional demand for COVID-19, not expected to be sustained Weak in U.S. (-5.2%)

Allergy Cough & Cold grew nicely at +8.5%. Pain category came in very strong +13.1%, Digestive was weak at -12.7%

Capital allocation

For Q1 the company generated nearly €1.6bn of FCF, up 90% YoY. However €0.5bn was due to phasing. Given €2.245bn acquisition (Synthorx), though, net debt increased from €15.107bn to €16.191bn QoQ (net of €7.3bn of cash and cash equivalents).

Our takeaways

Q1 was a very good quarter for Sanofi and the stock rallied appropriately. The stock remains richly valued based on the historical charts.

Data by YCharts

As with a number of other Big Pharma, 2020 guidance appears to be assuming rather an optimistic outcome to the resolution of the crisis. On the other hand, Sanofi's vaccine capability provides a legitimate upside opportunity. We therefore take a neutral position on the stock at the moment. Should the general market take another plunge, Sanofi could become an attractive play within the Big Pharma space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.