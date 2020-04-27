PulteGroup: Q1 Was Awesome, Now It's Up To COVID-19

I expect a buying opportunity in the second half of this year as the economy is too fragile to provide an easy V-shaped recovery.

PulteGroup (PHM) was one of my favorite stocks going into 2020 as the company was likely to benefit from an overall stronger economy and recovering homebuilding orders/sentiment. Unfortunately, COVID-19 is currently crushing global economies and taking all stocks related to big-ticket items like luxury items, cares, and obviously houses. In this article, I will discuss the just-released first-quarter results and update my homebuilding outlook. While I expect the stock market to take a second hit as unemployment is just getting started, I expect PulteGroup to bottom somewhere in the second half of this year as we are likely to enter a new risk-on environment.

Q1 Was An Excellent Quarter - Unfortunately, It Doesn't Really Matter (For Now)

Let's start by acknowledging that the Atlanta GA based homebuilder had its best quarter since the fourth quarter of 2018. Earnings per share rose to $0.74. This is $0.04 above expectations and 25% above the prior-year quarter. The worst thing is that the stock was not only starting to post accelerating earnings growth, but also saw its stock rise by 21% in January alone - before the COVID-19 decline started.

Before I show you the other first-quarter results, let's take a look at my favorite indicator for homebuilding activities. Domestic building permits are a great way to predict new homebuilding orders/sales as filing for a permit is one of the first steps in the home building process. As you can see below, the second half of 2019 saw rising building permits resulting in multiple months of more than 10% growth. In February, building permits were up 12%, suggesting that homebuilders should technically be able to report double-digit new orders growth.

With this in mind, I have to say the company did not disappoint as new orders rose by 16% to 7,495 homes. The absorption pace increased by 12%. Even better, the value of these new orders improved by 19% to $3.3 billion as homebuilders were able to use returning strength in their industry to improve pricing. As a result, the company's backlog rose by 21% to $5.6 billion. The value of these backlogs increased by 21% to $5.6 billion.

With regard to home sale revenue, the company reported 16% more closings, which brings the total to 5,373 homes. The average asking price of these closings was down 2% to $413,000 driven by a negative mix. And like some other companies already reported, first-time buyers did extremely well. In PulteGroup's case closings in this segment were up 55% and accounted for one-third of all closings.

Gross margin was up 30 basis points to 23.7% compared to the prior-year quarter and up 90 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2019. While this is a multi-year high, it is well below the 2017 highs as the graph below shows.

Unfortunately, the only takeaway is that PulteGroup continues to be an excellent stock to bet on a stronger housing market as the company uses these economic periods to crush new order growth.

With this being said, let's look at some issues regarding COVID-19.

Here's How To Deal With COVID-19 According To PulteGroup

As the severe impact on high-ticket items like housing is not a surprise to anyone, the company mentioned a significant industry-wide slowdown in demand starting in mid-March (when the US started its lockdown). As a result, management implemented a number of measures to protect its customers and employees. These measures include remote working from home as sales, design tasks, construction updates, and closings can be done online.

Besides these safety measures, the company is minimizing cash outflows associated with home construction, land development, acquisition of land, and general operating expenses. For example, spending on land acquisition declined by 28% to $219 million in the first quarter. Meanwhile, cash inflows are being optimized as the company is trying to close as many homes as possible. Obviously, these measures also include the suspension of any stock buybacks and the withdrawal of new guidance for the foreseeable future.

Adding to that, while demand is imploding, the company's debt situation is solid. Total liabilities are valued at 51.6% of total assets. The debt/equity ratio is 1.6 and liquidity, as measured by the current ratio, is at 3.90.

I am mentioning these financials because I expect building permits to crash in April and beyond. As consumer sentiment is already at 2010 levels, I doubt we are going to see a quick recovery. While stocks have recovered roughly half of their losses, I expect that a V-shaped recovery is going to be tricky as job losses have just started. Now it's the jobs that suffered the most, but we will see a worse effect as economic activities will only slowly start to come back in the first week of May. And even then, without a vaccine, I doubt we are going to see a strong rebound.

Takeaway

I have to say that I did not expect to write an article like this one at the start of the year. Unfortunately, here we are. While the economy is currently imploding, sending homebuilders like PulteGroup to 2017 levels, I have no doubt that the company will recover once the economy is back on track. The company is financially strong and capable to show a strong outperformance during bull markets.

I will be a buyer as soon as leading economic indicators start to improve. I expect this to happen in the second half of the year. This will likely mean that I will miss the perfect bottom entry, but I am not willing to add too much risk to my portfolio (see my Seeking Alpha bio). As a result, I have to keep these ultra-cyclical stocks on my watchlist.

I'll keep you updated!

