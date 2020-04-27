Chipotle: Too Much Optimism Has Driven Share Price To Overvalued Territory

After reporting strong first-quarter earnings, Chipotle’s (CMG) share price has increased by nearly 12% in two days, from $780 to $870. It has recouped nearly all the losses from the recent market sell-off. Year-to-date, Chipotle has significantly outperformed the S&P 500. It has delivered a nearly 4% gain while the S&P 500 declined by more than 12%. Because of its high valuation, we believe Chipotle’s share price could have downward pressure in the near future.

Shifting focus to digital sales contributes to positive sales growth

In the first quarter of 2020, Chipotle generated $1.41 billion in revenue, a 7.6% year-over-year growth, beating analyst estimates by $10 million. The comparable restaurant sales rose by 3.3%. In the first two months of the year, its comp sales grew by 14.4%, with a restaurant-level operating margin at 21.8%. In March, the company was hit by COVID-19’s negative impact, with a 16% decline in comp sales. Because of the lockdown, Chipotle had to close around 100 restaurants, which were mainly inside shopping centers and malls.

As the store traffic has plunged, Chipotle has turned its focus to digital ordering and delivery. In Q1 2020, digital sales have experienced an 81% year-over-year growth to $372 million, accounting for 26.3% of the total sales. At the beginning of April, while the in-store ordering declined by 75%, delivery had surged by 150%, and order ahead increased by 120%. Many investors might think its digital sales growth might not last after the COVID-19 period. However, we think Chipotle is able to retain them with its rewards program. In the past month, Chipotle has managed to quadruple daily sign-ups, increasing the total number of rewards members to 11.5 million. In the current digital world, the more information the company has about customers, the stronger advantage it has. Chipotle can take advantage of this huge customer base to personalize menus and promotions to different target customers.

What we like about Chipotle is a strong balance sheet. As of March 2020, it had $909 million in cash and short-term investments, and no interest-bearing debt. Although it has huge long-term operating lease liabilities of $2.76 billion, the operating lease obligations spread out in many years. The operating lease averages around $300 million per year only. The current cash & investments is more than enough to cover 2020 contractual obligations.

Too much optimism has driven share price to overvalued territory

Although it is a good sign to see positive comp sales growth, however, we think the optimism has gone too far. Chipotle is much more expensive than McDonald’s (MCD). The trailing P/E is as high as 72.60x while McDonald’s P/E is only 23.10x.

Many bullish investors might argue that Chipotle has much higher growth than McDonald’s, hence higher valuation. But how much higher?

Chipotle’s EPS long-term growth estimate is much higher at 18.35%, 2.6 times as high as McDonald’s. If Chipotle’s P/E is also 2.6x times as high as McDonald’s, Chipotle’s trailing P/E should be 60x, 18% lower than the current trailing earnings valuation.

Chipotle generated more than $1 billion in digital sales in 2019. If we assume a similar 81% year-over-year growth in digital sales, its 2020 digital sales should reach $1.81 billion. Because of the COVID-19, we believe its digital sales as a percentage of revenue would increase much higher. If its digital sales account for 30% of the total sales, Chipotle’s 2020 total revenue could reach around $6 billion. In the past five years, Chipotle’s average operating margin is 8.9%, and the average net margin comes in at around 5.5%. Due to the higher mix towards digital sales, we estimate the 2020 net margin could be a bit higher, at around 6%. As a result, its 2020 net income might be $360 million, or $12.71 EPS. At the current trading price of $870, Chipotle is valued at as high as 68.5x forward earnings multiples.

Conclusions

We believe that Chipotle has received too much optimism on the market, driving the share price to an overvalued level. In the near future, we could expect further downward pressure on its share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.