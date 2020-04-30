2 Healthcare CEFs To Outperform: HQH And THW, Yields Up To 10%

Having a good allocation to the healthcare sector in your portfolio is key to out-performing the markets.

The reason is simple: More spending will go to healthcare, particularly biotechnology, vaccines, and pharmaceuticals in the future.

Why Investors are Getting More Interested in Healthcare?

First, the crisis has exposed two weaknesses within the United States including deep structural problems like a dysfunctional healthcare system and a lack of a social safety net. Even testing potential efficiency of drugs that already are on the market, like hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, has been less than ideal because of red tape and other delays. Shortages of key medical equipment and drugs also have been reported in some areas while in others the stockpiles remain nearly untouched. We believe that governments (and voters alike) will not be happy with how the response worked out and that major changes are on the horizon. The outsourcing of critical drug-making will at least be reduced and more drug companies will be investing, being able to produce drugs with all local production. We see government and private enterprises putting more money into medical device production and surge capacity. For sure, there will be more money allocated to healthcare in the United States and across the world. This is a sector that will see a lot of new investments.

A second good reason - investors are likely to be excited about investing in healthcare and that all this new investment in research will lead in discovering more efficient treatments and cures to other major diseases such as cancer, diabetes, Alzheimers, and many other difficult health conditions. Over the next two to three years we are set to see a surge in breakthroughs in various bio-medical products, including new drugs, new methods of vaccine production, and new medical equipment.

Marsha Blackburn, a Republican Senator from Tennessee, already is calling for changes in how and where the US produces medical goods. Bill Gates and his foundation are spending billions to develop the ability to manufacture large quantities of seven potential vaccines for COVID-19 even though likely only a couple will actually be produced. This story details the efforts of Fuji Film to shorten the testing and approval process for a drug that has been used against both Ebola and the flu and see if it will work against COVID-19.

List of Companies Working on a COVID Vaccine

Here's a recent listing of companies involved in developing products to address COVID-19 infections. These developments are just the start of a new round of greatly increased spending by both governments and private industry in biotechnology and medicine (both pharmaceuticals and medical devices).

The list of companies include: Amgen (AMGN), Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT), BioNTech (BNTX), Pfizer (PFE), CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY), Dynavax (DVAX), Gilead Sciences (GILD), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Heat Biologics (HTBX), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Moderna (MRNA), Novavax (NVAX), and Emergent BioSolutions (EBS), among others. Given such a long list and the rapidly-changing number of companies working in the area, it be great to get exposure to most of these names in a single of couple of funds instead of trying to just trying to pick individual companies.

We may have a solution to this through two high-yield closed-end-funds that are well positioned to benefit from this trend:

Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW).

1- Tekla Healthcare Investo rs ( HQH

HQH is a healthcare CEF that primarily invests in healthcare industries with an emphasis on mid- to large-cap biotechnology and pharmaceutical growth companies. The main focus is U.S. companies and the fund has little to no investments with exposure outside the United States. Furthermore, this fund is more heavily focused on biotech companies rather than large pharma.

So far through the latest crash of the stock market, HQH has strongly outperformed the markets. As income investors, our focus is on stocks and funds that offer dividends or distributions such as HQH and THW. In order to be able to accurately compare performance of dividend-paying investments with the S&P 500 index (SPY), we need to look at total return comparisons, or returns that include the dividend payment. Here is the performance of HQH compared with the S&P 500.

When looking at a CEF we also like to compare NAV and price movements. And as can be seen in the graph below, HQH's discount to NAV has been narrowing, most likely due to increased investor interest. It still trades though at an attractive discount of 13% as of market close on Friday, April 24. This is a very attractive discount.

Having a large discount for CEFs is attractive because it's more potential for distributions for the same investment dollars, and more upside potential.

Importantly, unlike many CEFs, HQH doesn’t use leverage, so there have been no margin calls or sales to keep margin below regulated limits.

Looking at the top 10 holdings, we see several familiar names. Gilead (GILD), maker of Remdesivir, is a likely candidate to get more funding, but so are all the other companies in this list. These are all top companies in their field.

Other large holdings are Amgen, Merck (MRK) and Vertex (VRTX), all of which are seeing an increased demand for their products during this pandemic. While most of HQH's top holdings will be direct beneficiaries today, we expect all companies involved in biotechnology (including those that manufacture personal protective gear) to benefit as resources are redirected to address the current crisis and the problems the response highlighted.

Sub-Sector Breakdown

Looking at the various sub-sectors in the fund’s assets, we particularly like that biotechnology and pharmaceuticals are the two largest sub-sectors. A lot of resources will be devoted to those sub-sectors, both to be better prepared for future pandemics and to fill critical gaps in each country's abilities to produce needed products to address a global health crisis.

Another added advantage for investing in HQH is because within its objectives its states that:

HQH primarily invests in healthcare industries with an emphasis on mid to large cap biotechnology and pharmaceutical growth companies with a maximum of 40% of the Fund’s assets in restricted securities of both public and private companies.

This means that HQH can invest in non-listed private companies whereby individual investors cannot. It's a great way to bet on emerging healthcare companies that have a bright future.

The Distribution

HQH has a managed distribution policy where it distributes 2% of its NAV each quarter. That can lead to variable dividends, as the table below shows.

Source: Tekla

But since the first distribution of 2016, the distribution has been no less than $0.41. Investors should be aware that unless they elect otherwise, the fund distributes dividends as additional shares. If you wish to receive the dividends in cash, you need to inform your broker. Given the closing price of April 24 the distribution yield of 9.2%.

For those who are investing in a taxable account, because it's optional to receive shares instead of cash, the dividend is taxed as if it were paid in cash.

2- Tekla World Healthcare Fun d ( THW

THW is a sister fund run by the same manager, but provides a different focus.

Unlike HQH, which is focused on U.S. companies, THW provides investors exposure to international healthcare stocks. Also THW provides a good exposure to large drugmakers that HQH does not provide.

So in a sense, HQH and THW complement each others, perfectly.

While Tekla Capital Management, the manager, has more than two decades of experience managing a healthcare-oriented CEF, THW came into existence in September 2015. Unlike HQH, THW pays its distribution by default in cash and not in shares of the fund, and uses Act 40 leverage.

As we can see in the chart above, much like its sister fund HQH, THW has done better than SPY since the beginning of the year.

THW also is seeing more investor demand as evidenced by the recent narrowing of the discount to NAV. However, this discount is still attractive at 2%.

Looking at the top 10 companies held by THW, we can see some significant differences from HQH. While Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is the largest holding in THW, it doesn’t make the top 10 in HQH. More important is the health insurance company, UnitedHealth (UNH). By including more health insurance companies and other providers, THW taps the other end of the healthcare market by investing in companies that pay for treatments instead of providing treatments.

Of the top 10 holdings JNJ, MRK, PFE and GSK currently have clinical trials related to COVID-19 under way. Just like similar holdings for HQH, these will benefit most directly from current efforts, but we think all of the holdings are attractive ones and set to be big winners in the future.

Sub-Sector Breakdown

Looking at the sub-sector allocation, you can see that THW focuses less on biotechnology and more on pharmaceuticals and healthcare providers. In large part that's due to its increased focus on income.

Following its focus on also providing immediate income, THW has paid a distribution of $0.1167 paid on a month basis since inception. Given the closing price on April 25 THW carries a yield of 10.1%.

A Word on ROC

Looking at the characterizations of the distributions from HQH and THW on CEFConnect one can see that quite frequently a large proportion of the distribution is characterized as return of capital. What this means is that at times the distribution exceeds the taxable income the fund generates. Some investors may be confused about this high ROC rate. Here we should note that there's a big difference between fixed income CEFs and equity CEFs. While ROC is almost always destructive for "fixed income CEFs," it's not the case for "equity CEFs." Equity CEFs generate much of their distributions (or dividends) through capital appreciation. One of the best ways to check if these distributions are destructive is by looking at net asset value. If the total returns on NAV exceeds the yield on NAV (or distribution divided by the NAV), then the fund is not generating destructive ROC.

So how are HQH and THW doing on return on NAV?

The chart above shows the change in total return price for the last 12 months. Even with the big hit to NAV both funds took in March, over the last 12 months both funds have had a total return price gain of just over 19%.

Taxable Advantage of Investing in Equity CEFs

Another advantage of investing in Equity CEFs (instead of investing directly into the underlying stocks) is that the distributions from these funds are considered "Return of Capital" for tax purposes. This means that the distributions are not subject to taxation at the time the investor receives them, but they reduce the investor's cost basis. You get taxed only when you decides to sell your investment. In such a case, the gains (including the distributions) are taxed as capital gains. Therefore in theory, you can defer taxation on the distributions (or dividends) indefinitely if you decide not sell this investment.

Conclusion

The markets will recover sooner or later, and we suspect it will be fairly soon. Preparing for a new bull market post COVID-19 is key. The healthcare sector is one that's set to thrive over the next few years. A broad exposure is better (and less risky) than individual stock picking. If you are looking to buy into this sector, HQH and THW are two highly-diversified funds that provide just that. For income investors, they provide high yield and capital appreciation potential. HQH and THW complement each other in a sense that they provide exposure to different sub-sectors of healthcare. HQH's holdings are mostly mid-sized biotech companies based in the United States. On the other hand, THW provides investors with a high exposure to giant global drug makers (including big pharma), and thus an international exposure in this sector.

Healthcare and biotech are set to see the fastest growth in decades, and we expect smart money to continue to allocate more funds to healthcare. Outperformance is likely to be impressive.

