Chipotle Mexican Grill Remains Fundamentally Strong During Uncertainty

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is a respectable long position for investors looking for a strong company with incredible brand recognition. According to the company's annual 10-K:

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants, which feature a relevant menu of burritos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla), tacos, and salads. We are cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. We are passionate about providing a great guest experience and making our food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose... our devotion to seeking out the very best ingredients, raised with respect for animals, farmers, and the environment, remains at the core of our commitment to Food With Integrity.

Thesis - BUY

I recommend buying shares of CMG based on the analysis I will include in this article. I will discuss more in-depth in this article my BUY recommendation for CMG based on the various models I have put together. I am pricing in about 13% upside potential, with my price target at $991. I have a long-term outlook, so this price target is for a 2-4 year period. I have also priced in the downside risk to be about 11%, where shares would trade around $795.

Company Overview

Chipotle's five key fundamental business strategies, as listed in their 10-K are:

Making the brand more visible and loved Creating innovation utilizing a stage-gate process Leveraging our digital-make line to expand access and convenience Engaging with customers through our loyalty program Running successful restaurants with a strong culture that provides great food, hospitality, throughput, and economics

These five strategies are all extremely important to the overall success of Chipotle. I believe in the current world we are living in, given the COVID-19 pandemic, the digital platform will play a major role in the success of Chipotle. The better the experience customers have using this platform, the more likely they will be to return to the platform. Also, having a loyalty program for customers can make a great impact. For example, as a member of the loyalty program, you obtain points for purchases. These points can be used towards free meals once someone has accumulated enough points. The more customers who are signed up for this program, the more money these customers will likely spend at Chipotle to obtain their rewards.

The "stage-gate process" is something very unique that separates Chipotle from its competitors. In an article by Scott J. Edgett, he describes, in detail, what this model looks like. First, the stage-gate process is described as a "value-creating business process and risk model designed to quickly and profitably transform an organization's best new ideas into winning new products". Below is a picture I took from the article which demonstrates how ideas are generated and implemented for a business:

* Picture Obtained from Scott J Edgett's article, as noted above.

Scott describes this model by saying:

the Stage-Gate model breaks down the often complex and chaotic process of taking an idea from inception to launch into smaller stages (where project activities are conducted) and gates (where business evaluations and Go/Kill decisions are made)".

I believe this model allows Chipotle to have more success when launching their new products, such as the new Queso Blanco and Carne Asada. While using this model, after each stage, there is a gate. To put it simply, to get to the next stage in the model, the company must get through the "gate". After passing through this "gate", the company goes to the next stage before the full-scale launch of the product in the end.

Chipotle is widely known for its popular menu items such as burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, and salads. The popular food items Chipotle offers are the main competitive advantage they have over competitors in this space. The food they serve is responsibly sourced and they take time to ensure the quality of each product they offer. CMG reports in their annual 10-K:

we spend time on farms and in the field to understand where our food comes from and how it is raised. We concentrate on the sourcing of each ingredient, and this has become a cornerstone of our continuous effort to improve the food we serve".

Quality ingredients can be a contributing factor when someone is deciding where to go to get food. In an article published by healthline, they list Chipotle as a leader among fast-food chains offering healthy food options. Chipotle has become a dominant leader in this space through its commitment to using these fresh food items without any artificial colors or flavors added. Chipotle also offers only "Responsibly Raised" meats which mean it is "raised in accordance with criteria we have established in an effort to improve sustainability and promote animal welfare, and without the use of non-therapeutic antibiotics or added hormones" according to their 10-K.

Quality Assurance and Food Safety

Chipotle prides itself on maintaining close relationships with its suppliers. According to the 10-K:

our 23 independently owned and operated regional distribution centers purchase from various suppliers we carefully select based on quality and the suppliers' understanding and adherence of our mission. We work closely with our suppliers and seek to develop mutually beneficial long-term relationships with them".

However, when necessary, they do seek out additional suppliers to mitigate pricing volatility and supply shortages.

In terms of macro news the company must follow, they have to always be watching industry news, trade tariff effects, weather impacts, exchange rates, foreign demand, crises, and other world events. All of these can have an impact on the prices Chipotle has to pay for their products.

Chipotle takes many food safety steps to ensure the safety and quality of their products. Listed below are some of the measures taken by Chipotle, according to their 10-K:

Steps to avoid food safety risks before ingredients reach Chipotle Tools that reduce or eliminate pathogens while maintaining food quality Small grower support and training Protocols for handling ingredients and sanitizing surfaces in our restaurants Food safety certifications Internal and third-party restaurant inspections Ingredient traceability

Competition

Chipotle operates in the fast-casual dining space. Other competitors in this space are Panera Bread, Noodles & Company (NDLS), and Chick-fil-A. There is a lot of competition in this space and, generally, customers are concerned with taste, price, food quality, service, brand reputation, and cleanliness. I believe that Chipotle is positioned well to be among the leaders in this space. The food is high-quality, price is relatively affordable, and their brand reputation is strong. Being a leader in the fast-casual space is something Chipotle should be proud of and strive to continue.

To stay ahead of others in this space, they must do a few things. First, it is very important that Chipotle remains strong relationships with its suppliers and continue obtaining high-quality products. This will be important because people want something quick, but also healthy. Chipotle is one of the few fast-food restaurants where people have the complete customization of just how healthy they want to make their meals. Next, I think it is important that they develop and continually improve their online platform. Given the current COVID-19 pandemic, people are being asked to stay at home unless they are considered an essential worker. This means less foot traffic in the physical Chipotle locations. However, Chipotle is able to deliver to customers and they have designated no-contact pickup options available. These options will become increasingly popular in the future during the uncertainty.

COVID-19 Impact

Given the current COVID-19 pandemic, this article would be incomplete without talking about how Chipotle is impacted by this pandemic. As stated in their most recent 10-Q:

Chipotle remains focused on the safety and well-being of our employees, guests, and our food as we navigate the challenges presented by COVID-19. We are dedicated to keeping our restaurants stocked with gloves, hand sanitizers, masks, and a tamper evident packaging seal for contactless mobile pickup and delivery orders. Our industry leading food safety protocols result in a culture of continuous improvement to ensure that our customers have consistently excellent experiences.

Chipotle took the necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of its employees and customers. They have also taken the necessary steps to provide the same quality food while maintaining a contactless business model. Having first-hand experience with the delivery system during this pandemic, I have been very impressed with the steps taken to ensure the safety of the delivery person and myself. The delivery person is required to wear a mask and glove at all times when delivering/handling food. They also take steps to ensure contactless delivery by leaving the food at a specified location when delivering (such as front porch, stairs leading up to the house, etc.). The "tamper-evident packaging seal" is also something that has been very nice to see implemented. Once the employees at the physical Chipotle restaurant are finished handling your food and place it in the bag, they fold the bag over and place this "tamper-evident packaging seal" on the bag so the customer knows nobody has come in contact with the food since the employees.

Chipotle also took impressive steps to ensure the safety and well-being of its employees. Again, from the company's most recent 10-Q:

In response to COVID-19, we quickly made critical decisions including: eliminated non-essential travel, implemented work from home, significantly expanded employee benefits, increased sanitization of high touch, high traffic areas, and increased the frequency of personal hygiene practices. All of these initiatives give our employees and customers confidence that Chipotle remains steadfast in our commitment to keeping them safe.

Expanding employee benefits during this time is something that should stand out. Chipotle understands their employees do a lot for the company and interact with customers on a day-to-day basis. Chipotle wants to ensure their employees are able to continue to live without worrying too much about money during this time. This will go a long way in employee retention and people's view of the company, I think.

2020 Q1 Results Given COVID-19 Pandemic

Overall, Chipotle had an impressive Q1, primarily driven by a drastic increase in online sales. "Digital sales grew 80.8% year over year to $371.8 million, the Company's highest-ever quarterly level, and represented 26.3% of sales" states the company's 10-Q. This shows that even during an unprecedented time in the world, customers are still willing to eat Chipotle food. The company also partnered with Uber Eats and increased its marketing efforts by offering free delivery from the middle of March "to at least early May". This shows a conscious effort and commitment by Chipotle to continue to be a leader in the fast-casual industry.

Although March monthly YoY sales were down roughly 16%, Q1 revenues actually increased YoY by roughly 8% to $1.4 billion. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, people were willing to spend their money on Chipotle's food. March was hard for the company, but sales have "improved in April", states the 10-Q.

I believe Chipotle is actually positioned well to perform in this environment. Sales could be down but as long as they are not down 25%+, I would not consider it a problem. Sales for many companies will be down drastically this year and that is something investors will need to accept. With Chipotle's continued efforts to increase its online platform and delivery service, I believe it will continue to grow as a leader in the fast-casual space.

Valuation

I have put together multiple models to value Chipotle. These models include a comps analysis, ratio analysis, projection model, and DCF model. Each of these models is unique in that it allows me to more closely analyze certain items.

Below is my comps analysis. For this model, I chose to compare CMG to NDLS and Yum Brands (YUM). YUM is a better overall competitor for CMG, but I wanted to also model NDLS because of a similar business model. NDLS has significantly less market cap than CMG and YUM, but I felt like NDLS was a key competitor to CMG in the fast-casual space.

* Comps Analysis model built by the author using data gathered from the respective company 10-Qs.

The above comps analysis model tells me a few things. First, when comparing CMG to YUM, CMG is actually overvalued with a P/E of 71.26. However, I believe YUM is actually more undervalued when compared to the overall industry and a respectable P/E ratio for both companies is around 50. According to this model, CMG is currently overvalued, but after considering all of my models and coming to a final decision, I believe the P/E ratio does not do a great job of determining fair value for this company.

The next model I put together was a ratio analysis. In this model, I calculate EPS, ROS, ROE, and ROA. These ratios help me determine the health and longevity of the company. According to this model, as shown below, CMG has strong EPS, ROS, and ROA. The ROE number is not a good indicator for this company at this time because the total assets CMG reported on its balance sheet increased by just over $2.5mm. This drastic increase was due to an increase in "operating lease assets", or the company's right to assets (land and property) which they purchased.

* Ratio Analysis model created by the author using data gathered from annual 10-K statements for CMG.

For my projection model, I project out 5 years for all three financial statements. This allows me to get an idea of growth rates and margins YoY, to have a better understanding of where the company is heading in the future. Below is how I put together this model to get a better understanding of the company:

* Projection model created by the author using data gathered from CMG annual 10-K statements.

I use the above projection model to build my DCF model. In my DCF model, I analyze the company over the next 10 years. After building my model, I am able to determine an intrinsic value for the stock.

* DCF model created by the author using projections and data from previously built Projection model.

As determined from the DCF model, the intrinsic value for CMG, or the value as determined by me, is $848.33. At the current trading price of $882.26 (at the time of writing this article), this would suggest that CMG is actually overvalued. However, I take into account many different models and analysis to come to a price target which I set 2-4 years in the future.

Sensitivity Analysis

My sensitivity analysis for CMG is analyzing various terminal growth rates and WACCs (Weighted Average Cost of Capital) and seeing how they affect the intrinsic value of the stock. Below is my model:

* Sensitivity Analysis model created by the author analyzing changes in terminal growth rates and WACC's.

This sensitivity analysis allows me to analyze a fair-trading range for the stock. I believe a fair range would be between $750 and $1,200 when considering the above models and analysis. However, I am still firm in my price target of $991, even given the trading range being above that.

Final Price Recommendation

Below is a simple chart I created analyzing each of my model's intrinsic values for CMG and determined an overall price target.

* Chart created by the author showing how the final price target was obtained.

The above chart pulls my intrinsic value calculations from my three models that determine an intrinsic value for the stock. I multiplied each intrinsic value by a percentage I thought was appropriate for the model and then summed those numbers to get the final price target recommendation of $991.

Risks to Consider

One of the major risks associated with an investment in Chipotle is food safety and food-borne illness concerns. An example of this was when Chipotle had an E. coli outbreak at their restaurants. Their stock suffered severely, and people were deterred from eating at their restaurants. However, through innovation and a commitment to improving their food safety standards, Chipotle gained the trust back from the public.

Another risk to consider is an increase in ingredient prices. Having exposure to commodity pricing, Chipotle's revenues can be impacted because of an increase in prices. The more they have to pay for the prices, the more they will likely charge for their menu items. This could be a deterrent to some customers if they are not willing to pay more for the same food items. The majority of their products are subject to weather conditions, industry demand, and food safety concerns, just to name a few.

The final thing I see as a potential risk to an investment in Chipotle is its continued effort to its digital platform. I believe digital platforms are going to become more popular even after the COVID-19 outbreak subsides. For Chipotle to remain a leader in the fast-casual industry, it is important for them to continue their efforts in this segment of their business. This includes ensuring the platform can handle various amounts of demand and secure technology, so a security breach is unlikely. They use third-party platforms for delivery, so they are also subject to those companies (such as Uber Eats) remaining in business. If these companies go out of business, it would be detrimental to the success of the digital platform.

Conclusion

Chipotle is a leader in the fast-casual industry with roughly 13% upside potential from current trading levels, with my price target at $991. I believe Chipotle has impressive brand recognition and a loyal customer base, both driving the success of their business. With an increased focus on a digital platform, customers still have the same customization as if they were in the physical restaurant. The digital platform will be one of the main contributing factors to the success of Chipotle. Overall, I believe Chipotle will continue to be a leader in the fast-casual industry and they are a good long investment for a portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.