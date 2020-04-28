These sources of income are distinctly under pressure due to unprecedented market conditions.

Despite making practical wagers on high-quality REITs like Simon and Tanger, I’ve been underweight mall REITs for around three years.

The way I see it, the best plan of action is to NOT follow the herd. Let’s instead recognize that the retail apocalypse is alive and well.

Every day that goes by in the new era of physical distancing seems to bring another retailer closer to liquidation. Just take a look at these recent headlines from this CNBC retail specialist (*):

It’s clearly a problem.

Most analysts have begun reducing estimates, leasing assumptions, and target prices to account for the long-lasting effects of physical distancing. Yet the truth is that many retailers already were hurting before the pandemic.

Operating on broken business models – specifically high leverage – the last few weeks have only sped things up, bringing the term “survival of the fittest” to an all-new level.

Expect Store Count Cuts

A reader recently complimented me on my coronavirus-inspired pivot to a more defensive strategy.

At a time when many high-yield investors were (and still are) doubling down on retail REITs, I decided that the best plan of action was not follow the herd. It seemed much more intelligent to recognize that the retail apocalypse was alive and well.

As the reader explained, quoting Ralph Waldo Emerson, “A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds.”

Don’t get me wrong. I’ve accepted a lot of criticism lately for downgrading Simon Property Group (SPG) to a Spec Buy and Tanger Outlets (SKT) to a Sell. But I simply couldn’t sleep well at night knowing that a black swan is undermining the mall shopping experience so drastically.

Perhaps for forever.

Keep in mind we’ve been underweight malls for over three years. We’ve maintained strict discipline within our weighting systems – which is one of the primary reasons why we’ve outperformed ETFs like Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), which holds 11.4% of retail.

That being said, we do still have some hard-earned capital in the mall sector. And our continued coverage means we must be pragmatic to help investors navigate the chaos.

Again, we all knew retail was facing challenges prior to COVID-19. Dividend suspensions and cuts by CBL Properties (CBL) and Seritage (SRG) – and the sucker yields from Washington Prime (WPG), Macerich (MAC), and PREIT (PEI) – made that very clear.

Yet the pandemic has taken the retail sector to an entirely new level. As a result, I expect to see retailers use the bankruptcy tool to shrink their store count…

Perhaps by 20% or even 30%.

Then there’s the domino effect related to co-tenancy. This means that many tenants of all sizes will utilize their contractual lease privileges to force their landlords into accepting reduced rent or canceled leases entirely.

So yes, we downgraded Simon and Tanger. We did so because we recognized that the pace of bankruptcies will accelerate and the mall sector could see historically low occupancy.

In addition, market rents will fall steadily, weighing on lease spreads. This will also mean that leasing-related capital expenditures will significantly increase for years to come.

The Mall REIT Conundrum

Macerich, for one, is trading at $5.97 with a dividend yield of 33.5%. Year-to-date, shares have returned -73.4%.

As such, we believe MAC is at heightened risk of violating its debt covenants. Its 2020 earnings by way of funds from operations (FFO) is now estimated at $2.90.

We expect to see considerable (90%) rent deferment in April, averaging 80% for the second quarter. We wouldn’t expect to see MAC increase development spending, since it has to maintain strict defense due to its elevated leverage costs (10x debt + pref/EBITDA).

As J.C. Penney (JCP) moves closer to bankruptcy, keep in mind that MAC holds 27 of its stores.

MAC recently cuts its quarterly dividend by a third to $0.50 – and will pay even that much in a combination of cash and shares. The cash component won't exceed 20% of the aggregate, or $.10 per share.

The mall REIT also recently decided to boost its cash holdings to around $735 million by borrowing $550 million on its revolving line of credit.

Similarly, Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) was skirting disaster prior to COVID-19. It has high leverage (around 13x debt + pref/EBITDA) and was close to violating its debt covenants.

Shares are now trading at $0.84, so there’s very little equity in the company. I’ve always admired its management team. But it now appears that the only path forward is through considerable financial reorganization.

Even with its 90% dividend cut down to $0.02, there’s no viable way for PREIT to keep its head above water otherwise. And we don’t see any form of a Hail Mary pass in its future.

As viewed below, consensus FFO per shares for 2020 has dropped from $1.25 to $0.77. It’s sad to say, but we believe the company’s in desperate shape.

This One Was Obvious

Washington Prime (WPG) has been a Strong Sell for quite some time. We’ve long-since recognized it as a value trap, but other analysts may now be agreeing.

The coronavirus crisis may be the final straw that completely crashed the camel. In short, the company is now facing a new set of challenges related to liquidity that’s almost overwhelming.

It appears the company will soon be forced to reorganize its financial relevancy as debt covenant risk is elevated. In addition, WPG has almost $600 million of debt coming due in two years, of which $250 million is unsecured.

The REIT did recently suspend its dividend. But it seems that move’s more like the little Dutch boy who saved the day by putting his finger in a dike.

In other words, it’s a major long shot.

While I give credit to management for diversifying its base with community center, the COVID-19 effects will force the dam to burst just as soon as the first wave of department store bankruptcies puts the company’s precious FFO at risk.

As viewed below, WPG’s consensus FFO per share is now $0.77, down from $1.10. And even that much assumes there won’t be any more store closures that haven’t already been addressed.

We expect its rent deferrals for April to be comparable to MAC (at around 80%. Though its debt profile is better than PEI’s (net debt + pref/EBITDA is 10x).

However, throwing more fuel on the fire is this fact: As of 12-31-20, WPG had 36 J.C. Penney stores in its portfolio.

A Buy – But Barely

Simon Property Group is our one remaining Buy in the mall REIT sector. And it’s a Spec Buy at that.

Given the latest round of news, we believe it will in fact close on the Taubman (TCO) deal, though only after having to re-trade for a better price.

In our view, the Taubman family will get a better deal as a result, since the combined companies will have greater scale advantage. They might very well even surface as the only mall REIT left really standing in 2021.

Should TCO attempt to navigate this environment without big bad Simon, it would be extremely difficult. TCO will most definitely feel the financial pinch when J.C. Penney begins its first wave of store closures.

As viewed in the chart further down, SPG’s 2020 consensus FFO per share is now $10.27, down from $12.40. And we suspect it will see the same kind of rent deferrals in Q2-20 as its competitors. Specifically, we’re expecting around 80%.

New development will likely slow to a trickle as competitors such as the ones mentioned above begin to drop like flies.

Upon successfully closing on TCO, SPG will see leverage increase to around 7x. And only time can tell if it cuts its dividend.

Given its management team’s history, we suspect SPG will work feverishly to maintain its payout, powerful scale, and cost of capital advantages. However, it might not really be up to them when everything is said and done.

A Mall REIT Apart

Last but not least, there’s the former SWAN known as Tanger Outlets.

As I referenced above, we had no choice but to downgrade this pure-play outlet REIT after it became clear that COVID-19 would put significant pressure on its business model.

We’ve always admired SKT’s management team for maintaining strict discipline. It has worked hard to keep leverage low and its payout ratio wide.

However, the current situation has temporarily altered the company, putting the dividend at substantially higher risk.

We’re not as concerned with the short-term effects of rent abatement for Tanger. Its outdoor platform should allow it to normalize faster than indoor malls.

But many of Tanger’s tenants also are mall tenants and therefore suffering from high leverage.

Tanger’s top tenants include:

We’re glad to see Stephen J. Yalof taking over as president and COO this year – and transitioning to CEO at the beginning of 2021. But no one person can stop the impacts related to the pandemic-prompted earnings deterioration.

Consensus FFO is now $1.83 per share. Similar to SPG, SKT could possibly avoid a dividend cut. But it might have to suspend it for a quarter in hopes of playing catchup in Q3 and Q4.

On the plus side, Tanger doesn’t have to worry about department store disruption. We’ve often argued that outlet supply and demand is favorable. And it's highly possible that many retailers use such venues to burn off inventory that’s accumulated due to social distancing.

We’ll just have to wait and see.

Closing Thoughts…

It was about a decade ago that I set out to be a financial writer. That’s when I decided I’d pursue a path of analyzing REITs with the same kind of care I did as a developer – from the ground up.

Rest assured this meant I had to build a solid foundation in credit analysis. It also meant I had to pay very close, very consistent attention to underlying cash flows to support my recommendations.

That’s why, as I explained at the outset, I’ve been underweight mall REITs for around three years now. And while I’ve made some practical wagers on high-quality REITs like Simon and Tanger, I have to acknowledge the painful truth.

These sources of income have now come under significant pressure due to unprecedented market conditions.

Thinking back to that quote my one reader used, here’s another Ralph Waldo Emerson statement worth citing:

“Do not go where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.”

In other words, I don’t see the point in always following the herd. Instead, my mantra is to always follow the money. Wherever it leads.

Given the uncertainty related to retail bankruptcies and store closures, there’s now a lot less clarity over rental income. For that reason, I’m not interested in being a hobgoblin. Or listening to one either.

In this case, that means I’m forced to change paths in order to continue on as an intelligent REIT Investor. Because, ultimately, that’s my goal.

Never settle for anything less.

I also wanted to include the earnings schedule for the mall REITs (and keep in mind that we cover REIT earnings in greater detail on iREIT on Alpha).

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

