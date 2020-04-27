2 Oncology Names That Are 'En Fuego'

We recap what has driven these surges and what potential catalysts still like ahead for both of these market movers.

Today, we update the investment thesis on two oncology concerns whose stocks have been on fire here in April despite the continued COVID-19 outbreak.

The best way out is always through." - Robert Frost

The markets continued to hold up well last week even as containment of COVID-19 has yet to be achieved, and as economic damage from the lockdowns triggered by media-driven mass hysteria continues to accelerate. 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment over the past five weeks. This number will continue to increase even as some states start to slowly reopen their economies.

Equities could get a test this week, given their large gains in April. The initial estimate of first quarter GDP Wednesday will give a clear indication of how much damage politicians are doing by putting most of the nation in 'shelter in place' mode. J.P. Morgan is predicting first quarter GDP contracted nearly 10% in the opening quarter of the year and that this will get much, much worse in the second quarter.

With the S&P 500 up nearly 30% from its lows in March and just 16% away from all-time highs, I could easily see some profit taking hit the market in the near future. Today, we will look at two oncology names that are part of the Biotech Forum model portfolio that have moved substantially higher in recent trading sessions. I would not be chasing them here, but if the S&P 500 retraces to the 2720 level where it has seen some short-term support (see above), I would be tempted to add some exposure to either name via covered call orders.

Let's start with Exelixis (EXEL) which was one of three 'COVID-19 Proof Biotech Stocks' we offered up on these pages at the end of March. That has been a good call as the stock is up approximately 50% since that article was posted.

The key for this rally was new trial results that came out last Monday. The positive data was from a Phase 3 study evaluating the combination of Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Opdivo and Cabometyx from Exelixis for the first-line treatment of advanced/metastatic renal cell carcinoma or RCC. Results met both the primary endpoint or progression-free survival as well overall survival and objective response rates, which were secondary endpoints.

Source: Company Presentation

The company will present further more granular data at an upcoming medical conference. This is one of several readouts from different studies expected this year (above). Positive results could lead to as many as four new indication approvals for Cabometyx in 2021. This compound is already achieving a $1 billion run rate for current approved indications. Exelixis has an $8 billion market cap but could be an interesting takeout target should M&A activity pick up. The company also should end 2020 with some $1.5 billion in cash on the balance sheet, which means it could also pick up make a smaller bolt-on purchase to grow its product portfolio if it chooses to go down that route.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is another oncology name that has performed well in April. This 'Tier 4' concern is in the process of migrating to commercialization. In January, the company kicked off its rolling New Drug Application in seeking accelerated approval for its compound umbralisib or TGR-1202 for patients with previously treated marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) and follicular lymphoma. This NDA should be complete by the end of the first half of this year, which probably leads to FDA action early in 2021. Approval seems likely. MZL is a group of indolent (slow growing) NHL (Non-Hodgkin lymphoma) B-cell lymphomas, which account for approximately eight percent of all NHL cases. The average age of those affected is approximately 60 years old and is slightly more common in women than men.

Source: Company Presentation

The company also has some key trial milestones on the horizon. Its compound ublituximab or TG-1101 as a treatment for Multiple Sclerosis has two late stage studies 'ULTIMATE I' and 'ULTIMATE II' that should have results posted in the second half of this year. Finally, a Phase III combo study (TGR-1202 and TG-1101) to treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) should have interim results out before the end of June.

For a company with an approximate $1.4 billion market cap, TG Therapeutics has seen sparse analyst action in 2020. On March 3rd, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and $24 price target on TGTX. On April 17th, B. Riley FBR did the same with a $25 price target. The company ended FY2019 with some $140 million in cash on its balance sheet which leadership has stated would be sufficient to fund all planned operations well into 2021. I would look for the company to do a capital raise in the second half of the year. Hopefully, after positive trial results have propelled further capital appreciation in the stock.

And that is a quick update on two of my favorite oncology names that have had a good April despite continued market uncertainty.

Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies." - Groucho Marx

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum continues to be very active with new trade and covered call ideas throughout the trading day. If you join the The Biotech Forum on an annual basis by clicking HERE we will also send you 40% Off discount promo links for our sister services, The Busted IPO Forum and Insiders Forum. This offer is good through the end of April.



Disclosure: I am/we are long EXEL, TGTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.