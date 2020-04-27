A Look At Southwestern Energy's 2020 Hedges

To do that, we will first look at the company's 2020 hedges, which will have a large impact on its 2020 revenues.

To estimate those earnings, we need to figure out the company's 2020 revenues.

Only then will we know if the company will meet its obligations under its debt covenants.

To see if Southwestern Energy might be a good investment, we need to estimate the company's 2020 earnings.

In my last article, I described how anyone considering an oil and gas investment right now must answer two questions:

Is it cheap? Is it likely to survive the current downturn, especially without diluting investors?

In that article, I answered the first question for Southwestern Energy (SWN). I described how the company looks cheap when you compare its enterprise value to the value of its underground oil and gas reserves.

To answer the second question for Southwestern, we need to know if the company will earn enough this year to service its debts. There are two areas of concern here:

Will the company have enough earnings to cover its interest expenses? Will the company have enough earnings to meet its debt covenants?

If Southwestern can answer "yes" to both questions, it is likely to survive the current downturn, at least through the end of 2020. If the answer to either question is "no," the company's survival will be in the hands of its creditors.

To calculate Southwestern's 2020 earnings, we need to look at the company's price hedges. Those hedges are meant to protect the company from oil and gas price declines and may be key to giving the company enough earnings to service its debts. Only if we know the impact of those hedges on the company's revenues, will we be able to calculate the company's earnings.

Southwestern's Hedges

Southwestern lists its hedging contracts for each of its products in its annual report:

Source: 2019 Southwestern Energy 10-K

Source: 2019 Southwestern Energy 10-K

As you can see, Southwestern has three types of hedges - fixed price swaps, two-way costless collars, and three-way costless collars. The company has hedges on at least some of its production going out all the way through 2022, but for this article, we will focus on the company's 2020 hedges.

Before I start, I would like to note something. I don't use hedges in my own investing, so before writing this article, I read Mercatus Energy Advisors' excellent series on the topic to learn about them. I am fairly confident in the analysis that follows, but if anyone notices an error, please don't hesitate to reach out.

In that context, let's look at Southwestern's hedges.

Fixed Price Swaps

A fixed price swap is "an agreement whereby a floating (or market) price is exchanged for a fixed price or a fixed price is exchanged for a floating price, over a specified period(s) of time." In Southwestern's case, the company has exchanged its exposure to the floating market price for a fixed price for its production.

Southwestern has hedged 280 Bcf (billion cubic feet) of 2020 natural gas production with fixed price swaps at a price of $2.51 per million British thermal units (MMBtu). A MMBtu is about equivalent to one thousand cubic feet (Mcf), so essentially the company has 280 million Mcf hedged with fixed price swaps at $2.51/Mcf. This means the company will receive a fixed $2.51/Mcf on that natural gas production, giving the company at least $703 million in revenue from its first 280 Bcf of gas produced.

Similarly, Southwestern has used fixed price swaps to hedge 3,465 thousand barrels (MBbls) of 2020 oil production at $57.83 per barrel. This guarantees the company at least $200 million in revenue from its first 3,465 MBbls of oil produced.

Finally, the company has hedged 4,746 thousand barrels (MBbls) of 2020 propane production using fixed price swaps at $23.90 per barrel. The company has also hedged 7,520 thousand barrels (MBbls) of ethane production at $8.84 per barrel. This guarantees the company at least $113 million from its first 4,746 MBbls of propane production and at least $66 million from its first 7,520 MBbls of ethane production.

The revenue generated by Southwestern's production hedged with fixed price swaps can be seen here:

Southwestern Energy Fixed Rate Swaps Revenues Volume Per Unit Price Total Revenue Natural Gas (Mcf) 280,000,000 $2.51 $702,800,000 Oil (Bbls) 3,465,000 $57.83 $200,380,950 Propane (Bbls) 4,746,000 $23.90 $113,429,400 Ethane (Bbls) 7,520,000 $8.84 $66,476,800

Two-way Costless Collars

In a two-way costless collar, the company "[buys] a put option (floor) and [sells] a call option, the combination of which results in both a floor and a ceiling," as Mercatus Energy Advisors describes it.

As many of you know, the buyer of a put gets the right, but not the obligation, to sell an asset at a given price (the "strike price"), even when the asset's market price has fallen below that price. This protects the buyer from asset price decreases. Conversely, the seller of the put has chosen to expose themselves to an asset price decrease in exchange for the premium paid for the put.

Similarly, the buyer of a call gets the right, but not the obligation, to buy an asset at the strike price, even when that asset's market price has gone above that price. This protects the buyer from asset price increases, such as when an airline wants to make sure it can buy jet fuel at a certain price, even if the market price goes up. By selling the call, the seller has chosen to give up any asset appreciation above the strike price in exchange for the premium paid for the call.

Southwestern has hedged part of its production using two-way costless collars. In doing so, the company has sold calls on that production at the ceiling price and, simultaneously, bought puts on that production at the floor price. By doing this, the company protects itself from the risk that prices for that production will fall below the floor price. However, the company also loses out on the chance to sell that production above the ceiling price.

A visualization of this effect can be seen below:

Source: "The Fundamentals of Oil & Gas Hedging - Costless Collars" Mercatus Energy Advisors

In this example, the company sold calls at $59/barrel and bought puts at $40/barrel. As a result, it can only sell its production at a maximum of $59/barrel, but it will always receive at least $40/barrel. If the market price is between those two prices, it receives the market price.

The premium paid to buy the puts equals the premium received for selling the calls. This is why the collar is "costless."

Modeling the two-way costless collar's impact on Southwestern's revenues is easy. The market prices for both oil and natural gas are below the floor prices for the company's hedges. Thus, we can assume the company will receive the floor price for its production:

Southwestern Energy Two-way Costless Collar Revenues Volume Per Unit Price Total Revenue Natural Gas (Mcf) 31,000,000 $2.56 $79,360,000 Oil (Bbls) 966,000 $56.89 $54,955,740 Propane (Bbls) 366,000 $25.20 $9,223,200

Three-way Costless Collars

A three-way costless collar is like a two-way costless collar, except that the company sells another put at a price below the floor price called the "subfloor price." This obliges the company to buy the asset at the subfloor price if the market price falls below the subfloor price. This exposes the company to price declines below the subfloor price, though the company does earn the difference between the subfloor price and the floor price if such declines occur.

Mercatus Energy Advisors has again visualized this effect:

Source: "Hedging Oil & Gas With Three-Way Collars" Mercatus Energy Advisors

In this example, the producer sold a call at $95/barrel (the ceiling price), bought a put at $85/barrel (the floor price), and sold another put at $75/barrel (the subfloor price). At market prices above $95/barrel, the company only gets $95/barrel for its production. Between $95 and $85 per barrel, it gets the market price.

Between $85 and $75 per barrel, the producer gets the floor price. This is because it is still getting the guaranteed $85/barrel offered by the put it bought, without the price having fallen low enough to trigger the put it sold.

Below $75/barrel, the company gets the market price plus the difference between the floor and subfloor prices. This is because, below $75/barrel, it is essentially selling oil at the market price, buying it back at the subfloor price, and selling it again at the floor price. If the price of oil is, say, $55/barrel, this means it sells a barrel at $55, buys it back at $75 (the subfloor), and sells it again at $85/barrel (the floor price). This comes out to $55 - $75 + $85, or $55 plus the difference between the subfloor and floor prices ($10) or $65.

The advantage of selling the extra put at the subfloor price is that the producer gets more money. The company can then change the other two options used in the three-way collar so that they offer better protection to the company and offset the extra cost with the additional revenue from the extra put. The company can, of course, also use the additional money for other purposes.

The problem is when the market price falls below the subfloor since the producer is exposed to that decline.

Unfortunately, for Southwestern, the market prices for both natural gas and oil have fallen below the subfloor prices for the company's three-way costless collars. Because of that, Southwestern's per unit revenue for its production hedged with those collars equals the market price plus the difference between the floor and subfloor prices.

As a reminder, Southwestern's three-way costless collar prices for natural gas are below:

Source: 2019 Southwestern Energy 10-K

The market price for natural gas was $1.74/Mcf as of April 24th. At that price, Southwestern would receive $1.74 + ($2.65 - $2.28), or $2.11 per thousand cubic feet of natural gas.

The same calculation can be made for Southwestern's oil hedges:

Source: 2019 Southwestern Energy 10-K

The market price for oil was $16.94/barrel as of April 24th. At that price, Southwestern would receive $16.94 + ($55.12 - $45.12), or $26.94 per barrel of oil.

Combining these calculations with the volumes of natural gas and oil that the company has hedged with three-way costless collars leads to this result:

Southwestern Energy Three-way Costless Collar Revenues Volume Per Unit Price Total Revenue Natural Gas (Mcf) 185,000,000 $2.11 $390,350,000 Oil (Bbls) 971,000 $26.94 $26,158,740

Conclusions

Combining all these results for Southwestern Energy's hedged revenues leads to this:

Southwestern Energy Natural Gas Hedged Revenues Volume Per Unit Price Total Revenue Fixed Price Swaps Natural Gas (Mcf) 280,000,000 $2.51 $702,800,000 Two-way Costless Collar Natural Gas (Mcf) 31,000,000 $2.56 $79,360,000 Three-way Costless Collar Natural Gas (Mcf) 185,000,000 $2.11 $390,350,000 Natural Gas Total 496,000,000 $2.36 $1,172,510,000

Southwestern Energy Oil Hedged Revenues Volume Per Unit Price Total Revenue Fixed Price Swaps Oil (Bbls) 3,465,000 $57.83 $200,380,950 Two-way Costless Collar Oil (Bbls) 966,000 $56.89 $54,955,740 Three-way Costless Collar Oil (Bbls) 971,000 $26.94 $26,158,740 Oil Total 5,402,000 $52.11 $281,495,430

Southwestern Energy Natural Gas Liquids Hedged Revenues Volume Per Unit Price Total Revenue Fixed Price Swaps Propane (Bbls) 4,746,000 $23.90 $113,429,400 Two-way Costless Collar Propane (Bbls) 366,000 $25.20 $9,223,200 Fixed Price Swaps Ethane (Bbls) 7,520,000 $8.84 $66,476,800 Natural Gas Liquids Total 12,632,000 $14.97 $189,129,400

If you add up the company's hedged revenues for natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids, you get this result:

Southwestern Energy Hedged Revenues Volume Per Unit Price Total Revenue Natural Gas Total 496,000,000 Mcf $2.36 $1,172,510,000 Oil Total 5,402,000 Bbls $52.11 $281,495,430 Natural Gas Liquids Total 12,632,000 Bbls $14.97 $189,129,400 Revenue Grand Total $1,643,134,830

Of course, this is only the start of the process to calculate Southwestern Energy's 2020 revenues, and by extension, the company's 2020 earnings.

Southwestern has not hedged all of its likely 2020 production, and the revenues from that unhedged production need to be added to the company's hedged revenues.

Also, Southwestern's actual realized price for its production is significantly lower than the market price due to various factors. That discount needs to be subtracted from the company's revenues.

Finally, the company's expenses need to be subtracted from its revenues to find its earnings. In my next article, I will calculate those earnings to see if the company is likely to be in compliance with its debt covenants for the rest of 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The content here is not meant as investment advice. Do not rely on it in making an investment decision. Do your own research. The content here reflects only the author's opinions. Those opinions might be wrong. This content is meant solely for the entertainment of the reader and its author.