Gladstone Commercial Fundamentally Outperforming Peers

The Buy Thesis

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) is among the most reliable and steady REITs. Its predictable cashflows stem from long contracts with sturdy tenants. Gladstone’s specialty is credit underwriting and through their proprietary process of vetting tenants GOOD’s cashflows seem to always outperform expectations. Despite its resilience, GOOD is trading at a massive discount to peers and a double digit dividend yield. Fundamentally, GOOD is handling this crisis significantly better than its peers. We see substantial upside to fair value.

Cashflow outperformance

GOOD just released an update on its impact from COVID. Importantly, 98% of April rent has been collected and the other 2% has been deferred with a plan in place to have it collected in small increments through March 2021. From the release:

“In April 2020, Gladstone Commercial granted deferrals to three (3) tenants representing approximately 2% of total portfolio rents. The agreements with these tenants include current partial payment in exchange for rent deferrals of varying terms with deferred amounts to be paid by the respective tenant back to Gladstone Commercial, for the period starting in July 2020 and ending through March 2021.”

2% of rent being deferred is quite manageable and I want to put into perspective how much better this is than what everyone else is experiencing.

Agree Realty (ADC), a peer triple net REIT, recently reported Q1 earnings and along with it gave an update on April rent collection.

33% of ADC’s tenants requested deferrals and only 87% of April rent was collected.

Agree Realty is a strong company. Its results are quite strong relative to retail, but GOOD simply did better.

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC), another triple net peer, announced that it received only 69% of April rent during the month.

Using extensive data put out by SRC we estimate that Realty Income (O) will get rent deferral requests for about 30% of its rent.

Compared to its peers, GOOD’s 98% rent collection is excellent. Part of the outperformance can be explained by property type. NAREIT put out some data which is relevant here.

The triple net retail REITs did better than the 46.2% collection of shopping centers in general. This is to be expected as the triple net lease contract is generally quite strong and most of the triple net REITs work primarily with investment grade tenants.

GOOD is industrial/office hybrid which are property types that fared far better during this crash. However, I would note that GOOD even outperformed its property types. Since GOOD is roughly half office and half industrial one would anticipate about 95% of rent to have been paid based on NAREIT’s data above (halfway between 89.3 and 99.2).

98% is substantially better.

We have been invested in GOOD for quite a long time and each REITWEEK when we meet with Bob Cutlip (CEO of GOOD) he discusses the company’s extensive underwriting capabilities. Gladstone Management also runs Gladstone Investment (GAIN) and Gladstone Capital (GLAD) which are more in the BDC business. The same team that underwrites the unrated startups has been used by Gladstone Commercial the REIT to underwrite tenants. Few REITs, even large cap REITs, have access to this extensive of a credit underwriting team. They go well beyond just looking at credit rating and examine things at a more granular level such as ensuring the specific property is mission critical to the tenant.

I understand that part of a REIT manager’s job is to sell the company so we always take CEO’s words with a grain of salt, but in this case the strong underwriting has been proven by results.

During the great recession, GOOD’s occupancy never fell below 96%. Industrial REITs suffered and office REITs suffered, but GOOD, for the most part, held steady.

May data will be the ultimate evidence of how well GOOD survives this crisis, but the April results released so far are certainly a step in the right direction.

Price overreaction

Retail REITs have gotten clobbered in the recent market crash while office and industrial REITs have held up relatively better. Retail is down 52% while office is down 29% and industrial fell just 10%.

Source: SNL Financial

One would think that GOOD, being an office/industrial REIT would have held up fairly well relative to its retail triple net peers. However, just the opposite happened.

Source: SNL Financial

GOOD fell 37.6% compared to just 17.5% and 34.7% for ADC and O respectively. This price movement seems particularly off now that the data has come out showing that GOOD only lost 2% (deferral) of revenue while ADC lost 13% and O is likely to come in somewhere between ADC’s 13% and SRC’s 31%.

This odd price movement in which the relative moves were opposite the relative fundamental performance would only be rational if GOOD was overvalued prior to the fall. Based on multiple factors we believe this was clearly not the case.

Valuation

Prior to the crisis and continuing through it, industrial REITs trade at substantially higher multiples than office which trades at a slightly higher multiple than retail.

Source: SNL Financial

We think this sector spread largely makes sense given the fundamental outlooks for each of the sectors.

It seems odd, however that GOOD which is hybrid industrial/office traded at such a discount to O and ADC which are vast majority retail.

Source: SNL Financial

The market was not properly reflecting the superior property types of GOOD. This mispricing was only exacerbated by the crisis as GOOD fell more than its relatively more expensive peers.

Gladstone Commercial is now trading at 9X LTM FFO which we view as extremely opportunistic relative to O and ADC trading at 15.1X and 21.5X respectively. We believe the multiples should be closer to in parity.

Based on property type, GOOD should trade at a premium, but this benefit is balanced out by its slightly higher leverage (41% debt to capital) and smaller size. Thus, we think all 3 of these REITs should be trading at close to the same multiple as each other.

This either means GOOD doubles or the others drop massively. We think it will be more of a meet in the middle situation. In my opinion, fair value for GOOD is around 13X 2019 FFO or about $20.50. All valuations could be a bit depressed over the next few quarters, but as the broader macroeconomic environment improves, general multiples for REITs can rise a bit which would take GOOD’s fair value a bit higher than that.

Dividend Coverage

In 2019, GOOD earned $1.58 of FFO/share which covers, but only slightly, its $1.50 annual dividend. Given the 2% revenue uncollected in April and perhaps a slightly worse figure in May, it is entirely possible dividend coverage will dip below 100%.

In addition to the COVID related rent loss, GOOD has a lease expiring at an Austin office property that may have some trouble being re-tenanted in the current environment. This is a nice property and Austin is a great office market (other than current conditions), so we believe the re-leasing will be at a significant premium when it does happen, but it could be a couple years out.

All in, I suspect FFO will drop to roughly $1.40/share in 2020 before rebounding to roughly $1.60 in 2021.

The loss of dividend coverage is unfortunate, but David Gladstone is stubborn about always paying dividends so we think a cut is extremely unlikely. GOOD has enough cash to pay out the dividend and since FFO has a decent chance of recovering to full coverage in a year or two we see no financial necessity to cut.

Preferred

In addition to the common, GOOD’s series D preferred (GOODM) looks enticing at $20.45. It historically trades slightly above its par value of $25 and we believe it will return to that level once the market starts to feel comfortable with GOOD’s cashflows through the difficult environment.

Given the slightly safer position of preferreds in the capital stack, the roughly 20% upside in addition to the 8.5% current yield makes for a healthy return potential.

The Bottom Line

GOOD is demonstrating a superior level of resilience in this environment. Its properties are of types that are generally more favorable fundamentally and its strong underwriting practices are keeping rent flowing. We see its extremely discounted multiple as opportunistic.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Full Disclosure: All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer