AT&T: Cash And Leverage Should Be The Focus (For Now)

The company recently reported lackluster Q1 2020 results but I believe that investors should focus on 2 key metrics, free cash flow and net debt, over the next few quarters.

AT&T's stock has disappointed so far in 2020, as it has underperformed the broader market by a wide margin.

AT&T's (T) stock performance has been subpar for a significant period of time, and it has pretty much been the same story so far in 2020. On a YTD basis, T shares have underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) by over 10 percentage points.

Data by YCharts

Poor investor sentiment for the communications sector (and I should note for good reason) has wreaked serious havoc on AT&T's stock price but I believe that this company is worthy of investment dollars at today's price. Yes, it will likely take time for AT&T's story to fully play out, especially given the current headwinds, but that does not mean that investors should jump ship.

The company's Q1 2020 operating results were not great by any means but, in my opinion, investors should focus on 2 key metrics (free cash flow dividend payout and net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA) until the current COVID-19 related uncertainty passes.

The Latest

On April 22, 2020, AT&T reported Q1 2020 results that missed the consensus top- and bottom-line estimates. The company reported adjusted EPS of $0.84 (missed by $0.01) on revenue of $42.8B (missed by $1.37B), which also does not compare favorably to the year-ago quarter.

Source: Q1 2020 Earnings Slides

The highlights:

Total revenue and operating profit declined by 4% and 2%, respectively. Cash flow from operations was lower by 20% YoY (from $11.1B to $8.9B).

The pandemic hit Q1 earnings by ~$600M (mostly related to equipment sales and advertising)

Net debt was lower by 9% when compared to the year-ago quarter (more on this below)

The company bought back $5.3B worth of shares

The company also pulled its full-year 2020 guidance as management mentioned cited limited visibility due to the uncertainty caused by COVID-19, but this really should come as no surprise.

Let's also remember that the company's key growth driver, 5G, is not yet showing up in the numbers but that it has promising business prospects for many years to come. To this point, the company announced that it was doubling the number of markets in which it will be offering 5G. As such, shareholders should expect for the 5G story to take center stage as the company continues to navigate through the current headwinds.

At the end of the day, AT&T's Q1 2020 results were nothing to brag about (that's putting it nicely) but I believe that the company still has promising long-term business prospects. 5G is key but, in my opinion, wireless and the newly created WarnerMedia division are great businesses the further that you are willing (and able) to look out.

Having said that, I believe that investors should pay close attention to the 2 key metrics, i.e., free cash flow and financial leverage, that will have a material impact on the investment thesis for AT&T.

It's A Free Cash Flow Story

To start, I believe that AT&T has the capacity to sustain its above-average dividend through the COVID-19 related headwinds. On the other hand, there are reasons why pundits are starting to question the rich payout (the current dividend yield is ~7%) and a lot of the concern revolves around AT&T's free cash flow metrics. For example, AT&T's FCF dividend payout ratio is now close to 100%.

$ - in millions Q1 2020 Q1 2019 % Chg Net cash provided by operating activities $8,866 $11,052 -20% Less: Capital expenditures ($4,966) ($5,182) -4% Free Cash Flow $3,900 $5,870 -34% Less: Dividends paid ($3,737) ($3,714) 1% Free Cash Flow after Dividends $163 $2,156 -92% Free Cash Flow Dividend Payout Ratio 95.8% 63.3% 51%

Source: Supplemental Q1 2020 Report; table created by author

FCF is down 34% YoY and the dividend paid is higher than the prior quarter. And as shown, FCF barely covered the dividend in Q1. These results obviously do not paint a good picture. However, there are ways for the company to better manage its spending as long as the COVID-19 uncertainty continues (e.g., management already hinted around plans to reduce CapEx). Simply put, the FCF metrics are definitely stretched but, in my opinion, investors should not be overly concerned at this point in time.

You Can't Talk About AT&T Without Brining Up Its Debt Load

An investment in AT&T comes with risks and, in my opinion, one of the most important metrics to monitor (other than the free cash flow metrics) is the company's financial leverage.

Source: Q1 2020 Supplemental Report

This compares to a net debt balance of $168.9B and an annualized net debt to adjust EBITDA ratio of 2.80 at Q1 2019. Management has done a great job improving the company's financial position and I believe that the progress will continue after the COVID-19 headwinds pass.

Yes, more work needs to be done but I believe that the company has the capacity to focus on CapEx and paying down its debt. To this point, management provided additional detail related to managing capital (and liquidity):

Source: Q1 2020 Earnings Slides

While I believe that AT&T can easily service its debt in the current environment, management will need to convince analysts that the company's stretched financial position is still manageable. AT&T's debt load shouldn't keep you up at night but it is important for management to show further progress over the next few quarters, or the "dividend-is-in-question folks" will continue to be heard.

Valuation

AT&T's stock is attractively valued based on its own historical metrics.

Source: Morningstar

Additionally, AT&T is trading at a deep discount to its closest competitor, Verizon (VZ).

Data by YCharts

There are risks to AT&T's story but I believe that the uncertainty is more than baked into the current stock price. In my opinion, T shares are attractively valued under $35 per share.

Risks

The two metrics mentioned above (free cash flow and financial leverage) are the most significant risk factors that need to be considered. If the cash flow metrics fail to impress through 2020, or if management's leverage targets are not achieved, AT&T's stock will likely face major downward pressure.

Additionally, investors should closely monitor the progress that is made with incorporating the "newly" acquired Time Warner assets with the legacy businesses in the quarters ahead. Integration risk could potentially impact the stock in a material way over the next few years if investors are not sold on the long-term business prospects of the company in its newish structure.

Bottom Line

AT&T still has a great long-term business. Additionally, the company has manageable cash flow prospects and its financial position is actually improving. The Q1 2020 results were nothing to write home about but let's remember that the company's key growth driver (i.e., 5G) still appears to be a catalyst that has the potential to create a tremendous amount of value in the years ahead.

And while the current CEO's announced departure adds to the uncertainty, I would argue that a new management team was almost necessary at this point in time. I believe that AT&T's stock will be a market-beater over the next 18-24 months, so investors with a time horizon longer than the next few quarters should treat any significant pullbacks, especially if they are caused by broader market concerns, as long-term buying opportunities.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.