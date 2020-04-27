Verizon Communications: Resilience And Strength Secure Dividend Despite Coronavirus Impacts

Given this and their handy dividend yield of more than 4%, I believe that a bullish rating is appropriate.

Introduction

The reporting season that is now well underway gives investors the first insights into the financial damage being inflicted by the coronavirus. Although Verizon Communications (VZ) is generally considered one of the safer and most stable companies around, their net income nonetheless still suffered a decrease of approximately 17% year on year during the first quarter of 2020. Given this crisis is far from over with the financial pain certain to extend further, it seems timely to re-evaluate the sustainability of their cherished dividend.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from “earnings”. The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last quarter and previous three years.

Image Source: Author.

Throughout the previous three years of 2017-2019 their average dividend coverage was a solid 134.54%, which indicates that they entered this downturn in a strong position by being able to consistently fund their dividend payments without the use of debt. Whilst 2017 saw their dividend coverage sitting at only 68.50%, this was due to large discretionary pension contributions of $3.411b, which if removed would have increased their dividend coverage to a more respectable 104.51%.

During the first quarter of 2020 their free cash flow and thus dividend coverage actually increased year on year, despite their capital expenditure also increasing significantly. Even if the working capital builds of $2.702b and $1.208b are removed from 2019 and 2020 respectively, their operating cash flow still increased a modest 2.55% year on year. This strong performance thus far as well as their excess dividend coverage provides a safety net to mitigate any future impacts that are yet to be realized from this economic crisis.

When looking towards the remainder of 2020, based on their latest guidance there are reasons to continue being optimistic that their dividend coverage will remain above 100%. The middle point of their guidance forecasts their capital expenditure at $18b, which is broadly equal to the average of 2017-2019. Meanwhile their adjusted earnings per share growth is seen being zero at the midpoint compared to 2019 and thus if this also translates into broadly flat operating cash flow, then their dividend coverage would still be a very solid 176.92%.

Based on their latest outstanding share count of 4,135,863,778, their annual dividend of $2.46 per share costs $10.174b. When this is combined with their forecast capital expenditure for 2020 of $18b, they only need operating cash flow of $28.171b to remain cash flow neutral. Since this is 21.20% lower than their operating cash flow during 2019, it seems highly likely that they will be capable of funding their dividend payments without debt again during 2020.

Financial Position

Even though their dividend coverage is strong, it nonetheless is still important to consider their financial position. The three graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last quarter and previous three years.

Image Source: Author.

Even though the economic crisis resulting from the coronavirus has pushed many companies into severe financial distress, this has clearly not been the case for them. Overall their leverage at the end of the first quarter of 2020 was broadly the same as at the end of 2019, with all of their financial metrics indicating that they only had a moderate and safe level of leverage.

Whilst it seems very unlikely to be required, even if they funded one entire year of dividend payments through debt, their leverage would still be modest and safe. Their net debt-to-EBITDA would remain comfortably under 3, based upon my calculations that assume their EBITDA were to return to the level seen during the first quarter of 2020.

Image Source: Author.

Aside from having decent leverage, their liquidity is also ample and during the first quarter of 2020 they took actions to further boost its strength. Through tapping debt markets they increased their cash balance significantly by 171.67%, which increased both their current and cash ratios materially from 0.84 and 0.06 to 0.99 and 0.17 respectively. Although these were not sitting at concerning levels at the end of 2019, this move nevertheless provides further support during these uncertain times. Given their massive size, decent overall financial position as well as their immense and relatively resilient earnings, they will continue to find support in the debt markets to refinance any upcoming debt maturities and provide liquidity when required.

Conclusion

Whilst they are certainly not the most exciting company around, their strength was clearly on display during the first quarter of 2020 when many other more exciting companies were facing severe financial pressure. This strength will ensure their cherished dividends continue throughout this turmoil, with a dividend yield over 4% very handy amidst these record low interest rates and thus I believe that a bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Verizon’s Q1 2020 8-K, 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.