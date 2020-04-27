Wolf's Corona Discounts: Ameriprise Financial

The company combines rock-solid class 1 ultra-safe status with decent dividend and some amazing growth opportunities. Whenever i want to buy a financial, i look here.

Today we look at another corona discount stock - one of my favorite financial investments in the NA sector. It's Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (AMP) is one of the earliest American finance stocks I actually bought. I stumbled over it when I began researching diversification into NA stocks, and several quality metrics pointed out the company as an excellent investment. It hasn't disappointed, though the company hasn't ever really been, for the past few years, as appealing as it is now.

Let me clarify what I mean by this in this article - and show you why I consider AMP, next to a few choice banks, to be one of the better financial sector investments you can make today.

Ameriprise Financial - What does the company do?

Ameriprise Financial incorporated is the 249th of the Fortune 500 companies, and is one of the largest banks in the US. It's one of the largest broker-dealers based on AUM (Assets under management), and its offerings include broad-based financial services such as wealth management, asset management, insurance annuities, and estate planning. The lion's share of the company's profitable operations is centered around wealth management, which accounts for over 85%.

Its history is short - prior to 2005, it was a division of American Express (AXP) but was spun off at this point to become its own entity.

The company's focus can be said to be, as mentioned above, financial planning (often related to retirement) for individuals with a certain degree of net worth. AMP offers annuities, life, and disability insurance, a complete full-service-banking package with has banking and lending products as well as trust services. Part of the company's strength comes from its massive investment advisor force - numbering over 10 000 people, which puts them amongst the top 5 in the US - and its services are currently divided into three main brands.

(Source: 2019 Investor Presentation)

Columbia Threadneedle is the company's asset management products and services, including both retail and institutional asset management. it caters to both NA as well as the rest of the world, with clients in the UK, Europe, Middle East, and Asia.

is the company's asset management products and services, including both retail and institutional asset management. it caters to both NA as well as the rest of the world, with clients in the UK, Europe, Middle East, and Asia. Ameriprise Financial Services is the company's financial planning and retail distribution. It's a registered broker-dealer and investment adviser with a host of products for financial planning, products and distribution through its network of financial advisors. This brand also includes products marketed and sold through its affiliate advisors (more on that later).

is the company's financial planning and retail distribution. It's a registered broker-dealer and investment adviser with a host of products for financial planning, products and distribution through its network of financial advisors. This brand also includes products marketed and sold through its affiliate advisors (more on that later). Riversource is the company's annuities products and protections, such as life and disability income products.

The unusual part about AMP is that they employ nearly 10 000 "branded" advisors which recommend products and actions including investments, annuities, insurance products, banking, and other financial services depending on client risk tolerance and income. Advisors are affiliated with AMP through one of four ways.

Direct employment by AMP, which encompasses around 25% of the advisor workforce. it's the highest number of professionals in any retail advisory force. The majority of these work in local offices.

by AMP, which encompasses around 25% of the advisor workforce. it's the highest number of professionals in any retail advisory force. The majority of these work in local offices. Independent Contractors/Franchisees are not employed by AMP but are licensed, registered representatives. They do not, however, receive a salary from AMP but instead make money off commissions and services offered.

are not employed by AMP but are licensed, registered representatives. They do not, however, receive a salary from AMP but instead make money off commissions and services offered. Working at the Minneapolis Corporate Office as part of the company's advisor center. These are fully licensed securities and insurance professionals with Series 7 and Series 63 FINRA licenses, as well as insurance licenses in all states they serve. They're also usually CRPC, which is a professional designation for which they are reimbursed by AMP.

as part of the company's advisor center. These are fully licensed securities and insurance professionals with Series 7 and Series 63 FINRA licenses, as well as insurance licenses in all states they serve. They're also usually CRPC, which is a professional designation for which they are reimbursed by AMP. Indirectly employed/associate employees who are in turn employed by franchisees.

Indirectly, and through its association with AXP, the company has been around since 1894 and helped people with financial planning for that time. Ameriprise Financial currently manages assets of around $900B.

(Source: Ameriprise 2019 Investor Presentation)

It also wouldn't be unfair to say that the company is recognized far and wide as one of the better alternatives for financial planning and asset management.

(Source: Ameriprise 2019 Investor Presentation)

The company's activities are found in three reportable segments which correspond well to the above-mentioned operating areas. These are:

Advice & Wealth Management, being financial services.

Insurance & Annuities, being Riversource

Columbia Threadneedle investments

So when looking at the company's annual or quarterly presentations or reports, these segments are what you will usually see.

There really isn't much else to say about what Ameriprise Financial does without over-embellishing, as this is meant to be a general overview of the company's activities. So what AMP does is essentially what a lot of asset management and financial services companies do.

They earn money by offering financial services such as wealth management, asset management, annuities, retirement planning, and so forth. And given how they're performing, which is what we'll look at next here, the company is one of the best in its field.

Ameriprise Financial - How has the company been doing?

There are a few ways to measure company performance over time. One way is total shareholder returns over an extended period of time. By this metric, AMP has not only outperformed but being one of the top 5.

(Source: Ameriprise 2019 Investor Presentation)

We can also measure indebtedness or how "safe" the company is overall. Ameriprise, once again, scores extremely high marks here. Combining an A-grade S&P credit rating with a sub-30% EPS payout ratio means that not only does the company have extremely easy access to cash and is considered safe, it also rewards shareholders conservatively enough that dividend safety should never really be a concern.

We can also look at recent performance, in 2019. Once again, the marks are high. The company has been capturing a key customer base, namely clients with a $500k net worth.

(Source: Ameriprise 2019 Investor Presentation)

And this can be made even clearer by looking at things like this...

(Source: Ameriprise 2019 Investor Presentation)

So, AMP considers the 500k+ households' key customers, and almost 70% of company assets are from these clients. Ameriprise, as such, as found their target customer group, and the customer responses we saw in the last section at least indicates somewhat that the company approach can be said to be successful. The company also knows its customers...

(Source: Ameriprise 2019 Investor Presentation)

...and it can most certainly be said that the company's methods generate some overall impressive results for its clients.

(Source: Ameriprise 2019 Investor Presentation)

I spent an afternoon checking out the company's overall services and tests and found them to be extremely comprehensive and excellent. Were I an American and less financially literate, I would consider Ameriprise an excellent company to visit for my wealth management needs - that to me is important when investing in a company like this.

However, the important part here is that the company's product mix, which during late 2019 looks something like this...

..is key to bringing about long-term results like this.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

The company has more than tripled EPS and nearly tripled FCF in a matter of 10 years. The company has also lowered its shares outstanding my more than half, at the same time grown the dividend 19% on average the last 10 year period (per year), all while managing and lowering a debt level from 1.91X in 2010 to 0.18X on an LTM basis. That gives us a net debt to capital of 0.09X.

In short, Ameriprise financial has truly captured the essence of this 10-year bull market and delivered impressive amounts of alpha for over 10 years' time. Investors have every reason to be happy with them, and from my contact with the company, I can easily say that I would be a customer if I could.

Ameriprise Financial is, as it happens, an easy company to like - and how the company has been doing only goes to confirm this. Before closing this section, I'll just leave you with how the company has improved RoE and RoIC over the past 10 years - as it follows similar trends as above.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

Let's move on to risks.

Ameriprise Financial - What are the risks?

Like any wealth management and financial services company, Ameriprise does come with its share of risks.

Passive investing continues to rise, and companies like AMP will likely to continue to feel the margin pressure here. Now, AMP's diverse product portfolio and services, as well as its targeted customer group, will likely serve to insulate AMP somewhat overall from the drops, but it's still something to keep in mind.

to rise, and companies like AMP will likely to continue to feel the margin pressure here. Now, AMP's diverse product portfolio and services, as well as its targeted customer group, will likely serve to insulate AMP somewhat overall from the drops, but it's still something to keep in mind. Exposure to market cyclicality is an inherent risk for the company, and can adversely affect customer interest in its financial services, such as funds and investment advice. We can only expect at this time, but i expect to see declines in the company's investment services.

for the company, and can adversely affect customer interest in its financial services, such as funds and investment advice. We can only expect at this time, but i expect to see declines in the company's investment services. Interest rates continue to be a core of the company's profits. As interest rates are currently very bad (for companies like AMP), this impacts AMP like it does every financial company.

Still, that being said, let's look at the core - valuation.

Ameriprise Financial - What's the valuation?

With all that said, and the company being in a somewhat risky business segment, we can still look at the current valuation and crack a smile.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

My list features a lot of still-undervalued companies. But in terms of Class 1 ultrasafe stocks, Ameriprise financial is the highest undervaluation in class 1 financial stocks. Trading at an earnings yield of over 15% and with a yield of approaching 4% at this time, the degree of undervaluation was matched only by the last dip in 2018, and the potential upside from these levels is massive. While we can expect a small dip as we go into 2020...

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Potential upsides here are over 40% per year based on a return to a historical fair 12 times earnings. Even sideways, at current valuation, you'd be raking in 20% per year as the company pays dividends and potentially continues to grow earnings.

As I see it, this is one of the safest and best opportunities in the entire financial sector. It doesn't have the appeal of a big bank, but it's quality and opportunity score on my list coupled with overall fundamentals still border on ridiculous levels. The Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is the highest score in the entire list at this time. Ameriprise is close to second place at a 3.7 out of 4.3 - and I see it as extremely well-deserved.

It has "only" a narrow moat, but for an asset manager, this is still very respectable. Its undervaluation with respect to expected growth is so massive that in terms of a 3-Y forward PEG ratio, it's now trading at 0.66.

Given a fair value of $175/share, which by the way is based on a conservative fair value P/E of 11.8 based on 2020 earnings expectations, Ameriprise Financial currently faces an undervaluation of 68%.

That's enough for me to buy a small set of shares every time I buy financial stocks as long as the company is at such a valuation.

Thesis

There's very little else to be said about Ameriprise, as I see it. This is a company that even when it is expensive has the potential to deliver alpha. At current valuations, it seems not only likely but almost guaranteed based on past performance and estimates, that the company will deliver significant alpha for shareholders.

With an undervaluation of over 65% from even a conservative valuation, Ameriprise financial represents one of my go-to stocks during times like these.

I can understand the trepidation about buying an asset manager in times like these, but I encourage you to look over the company's extensive operations and make up your own mind about what the company does and how successful they are. The math speaks its own language, and in this case, the language I see only says one thing.

"BUY".

Thank you for reading.

