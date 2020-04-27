Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Spread On The Taubman Centers Acquisition Exceeds 40%

Merger activity continued to remain lackluster last week with no new deals announced and one deal closing.

This is the second time in a row no new deals were announced. FSB Bancorp (FSBC), Forescout Technologies (FSCT), IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC), and The Stars Group (TSG) received approval from their shareholders for their respective merger agreements. KEMET Corporation (KEM) received approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) in connection with its pending acquisition by Yageo Corporation.

We updated the exchange ratio for the Standard Diversified (SDI) and Turning Point Brands (TPB) deal last week. According to the merger agreement, each share of Standard Diversified's class A and class B common stock will be converted into the right to receive a fraction of a share of TPB Voting Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share equal to (NYSE:A) 97% of the total number of shares of TPB Common Stock held by SDI at the Effective Time, divided by (NYSE:B)(1) the total number of shares of SDI Common Stock outstanding at such date plus (2) the total number of shares of SDI Common Stock underlying all awards of shares of SDI Common Stock granted under SDI’s 2017 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan that are unvested. Based on this information, we calculated and updated the exchange ratio to 0.57.

I have also received several emails about the acquisition of FSB Bankcorp (FSBC) by Evans Bancorp (EVBN) and the large and growing spread on that deal. This is a cash (OR) stock kind of deal. At this point the cash election is probably oversubscribed and hence most shareholders are likely to receive Evans Bancorp shares, which means the merger consideration received is likely to be well below the all cash consideration of $17.80. We are going to update our Merger Arbitrage Tool to reflect this and covert this deal from a cash deal to an all stock deal.

FSBC Spread History (click to enlarge). Source: Inside Arbitrage Merger Arbitrage Tool.

Another deal with a large and growing spread that I have been watching is the acquisition of the mall REIT Taubman Centers (TCO) by the largest mall REIT Simon Property Group (SPG). On account of the all cash nature of the acquisition, Taubman had held up much better than other mall REITs but has been declining in recent weeks as the specter of retail bankruptcies and tenants not paying rent rises.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between April 17, 2020, and April 25, 2020.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020 50 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020 5 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 28 Stock Deals 24 Stock & Cash Deals 5 Special Conditions 4 Total Number of Pending Deals 61 Aggregate Deal Consideration $531.19 billion

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

The acquisition of MutualFirst Financial (MFSF) by Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) on April 24, 2020. It took 178 days for this deal to be completed.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit CDOR 07/22/2019 NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A) $11.10 $3.62 06/30/2020 206.63% 1160.31% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $3.3 06/30/2020 64.55% 362.45% DLPH 01/28/2020 BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) $12.28 $7.99 12/31/2020 53.67% 78.67% FSBC 12/19/2019 Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) $17.80 $12.3 06/30/2020 44.72% 251.09% TCO 02/10/2020 Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) $52.50 $37.43 06/30/2020 40.26% 226.09% YTRA 07/17/2019 Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) $1.74 $1.27 06/30/2020 37.17% 208.70% FG 02/07/2020 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) $12.50 $10.25 09/30/2020 21.95% 51.03% CETV 10/27/2019 PPF Group N.V. (N/A) $4.58 $3.99 06/30/2020 14.79% 83.03% CZR 06/24/2019 Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (ERI) $10.00 $8.87 06/30/2020 12.76% 71.67% AXE 01/13/2020 WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) $100.00 $90.55 09/30/2020 10.44% 24.26%

The top 10 deals in our list of active deals trade with spreads over 10%. Unlike last week, only 7 of the top 10 deals trade with spreads over 20%.

