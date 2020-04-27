Silver Weekly: Great Near-Term Upside Potential In SIVR

We expect SIVR to reach a high of $18.00 per share by H1-20.

In the long term, however, the sustainability of the rally in silver prices will depend on the structural investor behavior toward silver.

In the short term, silver could perform better than gold because silver has become too cheap compared to gold, and silver’s positioning is relatively much lighter.

Nevertheless, SIVR looks strong and upward pressure is likely to resume sooner rather than later considering the bullish environment for alternative safe-haven assets to the dollar.

The sharp rebound in SIVR has paused since April 14, as financial players have locked in some profits.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid’s Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver our regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

In the short term, we think that silver could perform better than gold because even though gold has more reliable safe-haven characteristics, silver has become too cheap compared to gold and silver’s positioning is relatively much lighter.

In the longer term, however, the sustainability of the uptrend in silver prices will depend on the structural investor behavior toward silver. Jeff Christian, Founder & Managing Director, CPM Group, shared a worrisome chart in his recent presentation for the World Gold Forum, showing an uncanny similarity in investment physical demand trends between the 1990s and the 2010s.

Source: CPM

This chart could become the new Bears’ favorite chart. If the parallel holds, it would mean that the pain for silver is far from over and that a major low should form in the current decade. Long-term investors should, therefore, be extremely patient and await more price downside before reinforcing long-term long positions in silver. Over the very long-term, silver investors will be tremendously rewarded, in our view.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators cut by the equivalent of 318 tonnes their net long positions in COMEX silver in the week to April 21, according to the CFTC. This was the 8th decline in the net spec length over the past 9 weeks. The COMEX silver spot price sold off by 5.7% over the same period.

Since the start of the year, speculators have liquidated the equivalent of 6,410 tonnes of net long positions in COMEX silver, representing around 23% of annual supply.

While silver’s spec positioning is neutral, there is a risk that speculators turn excessively bearish, which could result in a net short position. However, considering the friendly macro-environment triggered by the dovish Fed's response to the crisis, we believe that this risk is limited in the near term. In fact, we believe that it is more likely that speculators jump back in on the long side of COMEX silver.

Implications for SIVR: Silver’s light spec positioning suggests that there is plenty of room for speculative buying in the near term, especially considering the friendly macro environment for silver. This could push the COMEX silver spot price higher, thereby exerting upward pressure on SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought silver at a healthy rate of 49 tonnes in the week to April 24, marking a 6th straight week of inflows. The COMEX silver spot price registered a small loss of 1.2% over the same period.

Since the start of the year, ETF investors have accumulated nearly 2,500 tonnes of silver, marking a 12% increase in silver ETF holdings.

ETF investor demand has been extremely strong since the start of April, despite the sharp V-shaped recovery in US equities. This suggests that silver ETF buying comes from 1)long-term ETF investors (unfazed by the apparent return to risk-taking appetite) and 2)short-term ETF investors (buying silver just because of its price rebound).

The risk is that short-term ETF investors liquidate their positions in case of a renewed price weakness in the silver market. By doing so, the COMEX silver price could fall more, producing a negative feedback loop.

Implications for SIVR: For now, silver ETF investor demand is strong, which should be conducive to a firmer COMEX silver spot price and thus a stronger SIVR.

Our closing thoughts

We are constructive on SIVR in the near term due to the friendly macro environment for alternative haven assets to the dollar. Given 1)silver’s relatively healthier spec positioning than gold's and 2)a historically high gold:silver ratio, we think that silver prices could play some catch-up and outperform gold prices in the coming months.

The sustainability of the rebound in silver prices will depend on investor behaviour toward the precious metal.

We expect SIVR to reach a high of $18 per share by H1-20.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.