Mortgage REITs: 3 Trends To Watch This Earnings Season

While mREITs are not out of the woods yet, we believe that the residential mortgage market remains on firm footing amid a positive fundamental backdrop for the U.S. housing markets over the next decade.

REIT Rankings: Mortgage REITs

In our REIT Rankings series, we introduce and update readers to each of the residential and commercial real estate sectors. We focus on sector-level fundamentals, analyzing supply and demand conditions and macroeconomic factors driving underlying performance. We update these reports quarterly with a breakdown and analysis of the most recent earnings results.

Mortgage REIT Sector Overview

Mortgage REITs - also called mREITs - represent roughly 6-7% of the total market capitalization of U.S. exchange-listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and are tracked by the Hoya Capital Mortgage REIT Index. Best known for their hearty dividend yields that can breach double-digits, mREITs utilize a high degree of leverage - typically through short-term repurchase agreements - to amplify investment spreads. Often viewed as a distinct asset class from traditional equity REITs which own, operate, and collect rent on real estate properties, mortgage REITs function more like a financial institution by originating and investing in interest-bearing real estate debt instruments. With high levels of leverage, however, comes high levels of risk which most mREITs attempt to manage through the use of hedging instruments such as interest rate swaps and other derivatives, strategies that are prone to stress and failure during periods of extreme interest rate volatility.

Unlike equity REITs that provide returns through both income and growth, mREITs are essentially pure income vehicles and despite their typically sky-high dividend yields, total returns from mortgage REITs have generally lagged those of equity REITs over most long-term measurement periods. While representing a small slice of total REIT market capitalization, there are 41 mREITs - many of which are small-cap companies - across the residential and commercial mREIT sectors. A relatively more efficient but also more complex and less transparent business model than traditional equity REITs, mREITs essentially function as "mini hedge funds" run by relatively small investment teams. The majority of the 41 mREITs also currently have preferred shares available, the majority of which are "cumulative" which entitles investors to any missed dividends.

In the Hoya Capital Residential Mortgage REIT Index, we track all 24 exchange-listed residential mREITs registered with NAREIT. Residential mREITs are typically grouped into two sub-categories based on their underlying investment portfolio. Agency mREITs invest primarily in agency mortgage-backed securities, or RMBS, which have their principal guaranteed by a Government Sponsored Entity, or GSE, such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae and thus bear minimal credit risk but tend to be more highly sensitive to interest rates. Non-agency mREITs invest in RMBS and other types of residential mortgage credit that is not guaranteed by a federal agency including mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) and whole mortgage loans, which bear higher-levels of credit risk but tend to be less sensitive to interest rates.

In the Hoya Capital Commerical Mortgage REIT Index, we track all 17 exchange-listed commercial mREITs registered with NAREIT. Similar to equity REITs, commercial mREITS tend to focus on one or a small handful of property sectors and tend to take on relatively lower levels of leverage compared to residential mREITs. Commercial mREITs can also be further segmented into two categories: pure balance sheet lenders - which originate and purchase loans for the own balance sheet and balance sheet/conduit lenders which originate and purchase loans both to hold on their own balance sheet and also for the purposes of securitizing the loans into a CMBS or other vehicle.

It's critical to note that mortgage REITs are not monolithic in their risk exposures. While Agency and Commerical mREITs tend to be negatively impacted by higher interest rates, some Non-Agency mREITs - partially those with large portfolios of Mortgage Servicing Rights which face risk to the future income stream from mortgage prepayment - tend to do better when interest rates rise. Because of the use of hedging instruments, however, the end-exposure faced by these mREITs is not always so straightforward or predictable. Below we break down and define the five primary risk exposures faced by these different types of mortgage REITs: leverage risk, credit risk, interest rate risk, prepayment risk, the derivative risk.

Performance of Mortgage REITs

Mortgage REITs have taken center-stage over the last two months - and for the wrong reasons - amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as a handful of the discussed risk factors all came to a head seemingly all at once. The Mortgage REIT ETF (REM) dipped more than 70% from its recent high in late February to its bottom in late March during a period that saw extreme and unprecedented levels of interest rate volatility that triggered a wave of margin calls and a self-reinforcing cycle of "forced selling" which pushed the mREIT sector to the absolute brink. By comparison, the Equity REIT ETF (VNQ) saw a maximum drawdown of roughly 42% during this period while the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) pulled back roughly 34%. mREITs have rallied nearly 40% from their recent lows last month, however, but remain lower by 59% this year.

Residential mREITs - which tend to use higher leverage and make greater use of derivatives to hedge interest rate exposure -were truly at the center of the action during the peak of the volatility in mid-March and remain lower by an average of 46.5% so far in 2020 despite a nearly 50% rally from recent lows. Agency-focused mREITs such as Annaly Capital (NLY) and AGNC Investment (AGNC) have outperformed this year as the valuations of agency-backed mortgages have held firm, particularly after the Federal Reserve announced unlimited support to purchase agency-backed MBS, but several agency mREITs were slammed by exploding liabilities related to their derivative "hedges" as interest rates plunged. On the flip side, mREITs with credit exposure - particularly those with portfolios heavy in Mortgage Servicing Rights such as New Residential (NRZ) and Two Harbors (TWO) - have lagged due more to impaired value of their underlying asset portfolio because of concerns over the impacts of job losses and forbearance.

We heard a handful of generally encouraging interim updates from residential mortgage REITs over the last few weeks, indicating that the permanent damage to book values inflicted by the period of violent volatility in March was not as devastating as once feared for the majority of mREITs. The average reported decline in book value from these 16 REITs was 32.3% with Armour Residential (ARR) and Two Harbors reporting the most significant declines at 55% while Capstead Mortgage (CMO) reported a more modest decline in book value at 12%. Among agency mREITs, the average reported book value decline was roughly 25% due primarily to losses accumulated through their hedging instruments and through the "forced selling" of certain assets at depressed valuations to raise capital. Among non-agency mREITs, the average book value decline was roughly 40% due primarily to impaired values on credit-sensitive loans and RMBS with Redwood Trust (RWT) and MFA Financial (MFA) each reporting declines in book values of over 40%.

Commercial mREITs, which typically employ lower levels of leverage and make less use of derivatives, initially held-up better than residential mREITs during the extreme volatility in March, but have sagged in recent weeks as concerns over rent collection - and by extension, mortgage payments - have roiled the commercial real estate sector. On average, commercial mREITs are now off by 47.2% in 2020, essentially on-par with residential mREITs, but have been dragged down by REITs that have portfolios higher along the credit risk-spectrum with higher levels of exposure to retail, hotel, office, retail asset owners. Declining values of credit-sensitive loans triggered margin calls at several commercial mREITs including Exantas Captial (XAN), which announced on March 25 that it received margin calls from CMBS repo financing counterparties and did not meet all of its margin calls.

Mortgage REIT Earnings Preview

Mortgage REIT earnings season kicks off this week and we'll hear from all 41 mREITs over the next three weeks in what will surely be the most newsworthy earnings season in a decade. While many mREITs have provided an interim update within the last several weeks, this will be the first true indication we'll see regarding book values and updated dividend plans from most mREITs. On Tuesday, we'll hear from KKR Real Estate (KREF). On Wednesday, we'll hear from Annaly Capital, Capstead Mortgage, and AGNC Investment, and on Thursday, we'll hear from Orchid Island (ORC), and iStar (STAR). (Note that REITs that have not yet announced an earnings date are in italics with an estimated date based on past earnings releases.)

Three themes that we're focused on during mREIT earning season:

1) Updated Book Value Estimates: While interim book value updates did give investors some hint of the magnitude of the hit to book values as of the end of the first quarter - a time when volatility was still at historically elevated levels - many REITs will provide book value updates as of the middle or end of April which may be a better indication of where these mREITs will stand when the dust finally settles. Considering the steep discount that most mREITs are trading at relative to their interim BV updates, we think that better-than-expected updates as of mid-to-late April, particularly among residential mREITs, could be a significant catalyst to add another the recent recovery.

2) Future Dividend Plans: So far, 20 of the 41 mREITs have announced a suspension or reduction in dividends and we expect that number to climb substantially during this earnings season. Unlike equity REITs, mREIT dividends tend to be quite volatile quarter-to-quarter so dividend cuts shouldn't be foreign or necessarily calamitous to long-time mREIT investors. We expect most mREITs to "play it safe" and pause or lower dividends over the next quarter with the potential to pay higher payouts later in the year once there is more clarity on the coronavirus pandemic.

3) Commentary on Regulatory Relief: We're keyed-in on commentary on the impact of recent regulatory relief from the FHFA and discussion about what else needs to be done to address issues in the mortgage market. Last week, the FHFA announced actions to provide relief by limiting mortgage servicers' advance obligations for loans in forbearance to four months and also instructed GSEs Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to maintain loans in COVID-19 payment forbearance plans in MBS pools for at least the duration of the forbearance plan. That may be all they're getting, however, as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin commented that there is currently no plan to establish an additional liquidity facility at the Fed or elsewhere.

Mortgage & Housing Market Fundamentals

The market is still pricing in substantial, lasting pain for the residential real estate sector - everything from rental operators to homebuilders to mortgage REITs - which we view as fundamentally unwarranted. While the financial press loves to push the "Housing Crash 2.0" narrative which is certainly a "clickable" headline, we believe that the housing industry may actually be a source of strength once the recovery period begins in the back half of 2020, driven by the positive macroeconomic backdrop of robust millennial-led demographics and limited housing supply. Despite a US population nearly double the size of the 1960s, the US produced 30% fewer housing units over the last decade, pressuring vacancy rates of both rented and owned units to historic lows in early 2020 compared with historically high vacancy rates in the run-up to the financial crisis in 2008.

Why is "this time different" for the U.S. housing market, and by extension, the U.S. mortgage markets? For one, lending standards have been relentlessly tight over the last decade. Subprime and variable-rate mortgages, which were at the root of the cascade of foreclosures that sparked the financial crisis, have been almost nonexistent since the beginning of the recovery in 2010. "Super Prime" (760+) accounted for 54% of all originations from 2010 to 2019, and that share has steadily risen to more than 60% in 2019. Subprime loans accounted for just 4% of all mortgage originations since 2010 compared to 12% between 2003-2007. The stability of the mortgage market, ironically, is the basis for the resistance from regulators to come to the immediate aid of servicers and mREITs as the head of the FHFA commented that he sees limited systemic risk in the system.

Combined with the lingering undersupply of housing, home values and rents remain firmly supported absent a catastrophic and deep recession. As shown below, since 1995, home price appreciation has actually tracked nominal growth in personal income fairly closely, suggesting that home price appreciation issues may not be quite as significant or unsustainable as commonly believed while rents have actually risen at rates far below overall income growth. Relative to personal incomes, home prices peaked in 2016 at levels that were roughly 20% above trend. Currently, national home prices are roughly 10% below trend. Home price trends over the last 100 years are also broadly consistent with the view that residential real estate assets are some of the more effective inflation hedges across any asset class. These properties may become especially important in the post-CV era which may see a new "regime" of higher inflation.

Additionally, the current and forecasted interest rate environment provides a buffer of support the broader U.S. housing sector upon a return to "economic normalcy." Believe it or not, mortgage rates actually should be even lower and likely will be in the weeks ahead. A triple-whammy hit the mortgage industry over the last month that resulted in dislocations between the 30-Year Fixed Mortgage rate and the 10-Year Treasury Yield: 1) A surge in refinancing demand; 2) Disruptions in business operations from coronavirus shutdowns; and 3) Stress in the mortgage market in early-to-mid March from the period of intense volatility. The spread between these two rates jumped to the highest in more than a decade at over 2.75% compared to the 40-year average of 1.75%As discussed in many of our reports, Mortgage REITs were slammed by these dislocations but have recovered in recent weeks as conditions stabilize.

The forward-looking indicators that we spoke at length about last year - which had correctly foretold the reacceleration in housing markets into early 2020 - have pulled back sharply over the last month, but we'll be watching these metrics closely for signs of stabilization as the lockdowns ease. The weekly MBA Purchase Index, a leading indicator of Existing Home Sales, plunged over the last month but did show signs of stabilizing in last week's data. Purchase applications were down 31% from the same week last year after reaching post-cycle highs in early 2020. Refinancing applications are higher by 225% from the same month in 2019 as a sizable percentage of current mortgage loans are "in the money" to refinance as the 30-year fixed mortgage rate is now lower by roughly 80 basis points from the same week last year.

How To Invest in Mortgage REITs

While mortgage REITs are certainly not for every investor, we believe that ETFs are a solid option for investors seeking low-cost, liquid, and diversified exposure to the mREIT sector. A handful of real estate ETFs offer direct or indirect exposure to mREITs including the iShares Mortgage REIT Real Estate and the VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) which are pure-plays on the mREIT sector. The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is also an option, which tracks an equal-weighted index primarily composed of US mortgage REITs, US equity REITs, and international real estate operators. Residential mREITs also compose roughly 3-5% of the Hoya Capital Housing Index, which tracks the performance of the U.S. housing industry.

While certainly not recommended for any purposes besides short-term intra-day hedging, there is one levered mortgage REIT exchange-traded note, or ETN, as well: the Credit Suisse X-Links 2x Mortgage REIT ETN (REML). Two leveraged real estate ETNs tracking mortgage REITs liquidated in March week, returning cash to shareholders but amplifying the intense volatility seen this week in the mortgage REIT sector. These two leveraged ETNs- the ETACS series of 2x Levered Mortgage REIT ETNs (MORL) and (MRRL) - tracked a 2x-leveraged index of mortgage REITs.

Key Takeaways: What To Watch This Earnings Season

Mortgage REITs have taken center-stage over the last two months - and for the wrong reasons - amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. mREITs plunged nearly 70% in March before recovering. Extreme and unprecedented levels of interest rate volatility triggered a wave of margin calls and a self-reinforcing cycle of "forced selling" which pushed the mREIT sector to the absolute brink. While mREITs are not out of the woods yet, we believe that the residential mortgage market remains on firm footing amid a positive fundamental backdrop for the U.S. housing markets over the next decade.

Mortgage REIT earnings season kicks off this week. All 41 mREITs will report results over the next three weeks in what will surely be the most consequential and newsworthy earnings season. Interim updates from residential mortgage REITs indicated that the permanent damage to book value was not as devastating as once feared for the majority of mREITs. We noted the three trends that we're watching this earnings season: 1) Updates on Book Values, 2) Future Dividend Plans, and 3) Commentary on Regulatory Relief. We'll have full coverage in our Daily Recap reports as well as a summary in our Real Estate Weekly Outlook.

