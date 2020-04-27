Fiore Gold: Digging Into The Recent Gold Rock PEA

It's been a busy start to the year for economic studies among the gold juniors (GDXJ), as many companies are taking advantage of a strong gold price (GLD) to showcase their projects. One of the most recent names to release an economic study is Fiore Gold (OTCQB:FIOGF), a junior producer based out of Nevada that's currently producing roughly 50,000 ounces of gold per year. While the company's recently released Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA] for its Gold Rock Project may look robust, it does not stack up that favorably compared to other projects in the sector. Therefore, while Fiore Gold's valuation is more than reasonable for a 50,000-ounce gold producer, I don't believe investors should be assigning much value at all to Gold Rock based on its current economics.

(Source: Company Website)

Fiore Gold is a much lesser-known gold company in the mining sector, as the company's gold production profile has been relatively insignificant at below 35,000 ounces per year. In FY-2019, however, Fiore managed to beef up its production profile to 42,000 ounces per annum and expects to grow production to 46,500 ounces in FY-2020 at its Pan Mine. The company has consistently stated that its goal is to become a 150,000-ounce per year gold producer, and this ambitious target was expected to grow closer to reality through the addition of Gold Rock as a second mine. The fortunate thing about Gold Rock is that it should benefit from leveraging infrastructure already in place at Pan, which is just 8 miles north of Gold Rock in Nevada. However, the recent PEA, despite benefiting from synergies, has come in a little underwhelming to justify a US$64 million investment. Let's take a closer look at the study below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Company News Release)

If we take a look at the chart below of other development projects, we can see that the peer average After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex ratio for four other gold projects is 2.12, a figure that is 140% higher than the ratio at Gold Rock. Therefore, while the projects in this group have higher initial capital expenditures to reach production, they have much more bang for their buck and upside, which makes the reward more than worth the initial capex risk. These four projects are Marathon Gold's (OTCQX:MGDPF) Valentine Lake Project, Roxgold's (OTCQX:ROGFF) Seguela Project, Orla Mining's (OTC:ORRLF) Camino Rojo Project, and Endeavour Mining's (OTCQX:EDVMF) Kalana Project. It's also worth noting that the average all-in sustaining costs at these projects are below $800/oz, meaning that these projects are much more insulated from gold price weakness if we were to see a change in trend in the future.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we dig into the chart above a little closer, we can see that Marathon Gold's recent Feasibility Study at Valentine Lake has an initial capex estimate of US$205 million, but a significant After-Tax NPV (5%) of US$430 million. Meanwhile, Orla Mining's Camino Rojo Project has initial capex estimates of US$123 million, but an After-Tax NPV (5%) of US$206 million. Finally, Endeavour's Kalana has an initial capex of US$171 million and After-Tax NPV (5%) of US$482 million, and Roxgold's Seguela Project has an initial capex of US$142 million and After-Tax NPV (5%) of US$268 million. It should be clear by now from the chart above and these other project's economics that Gold Rock sticks out like a sore thumb in a negative way. It is also worth noting that all of these studies listed used a gold price of $1,450/oz, while Fiore's Gold Rock PEA used a gold price of $1,500/oz. Therefore, not only is Gold Rock's PEA economics quite inferior from a cost and Initial Capex to NPV (5%) standpoint, but this is also despite a $50/oz higher gold price used in their study.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While there's no question that Gold Rock stacks up unfavorably against other projects with recently completed economic studies, this does not mean that Gold Rock is not economical. The point is that it's much less economical, and there is much less margin for error if the project does not perform as expected. This is because costs are above the industry average of $980/oz, and this means the project has both gold price risk due to relatively low margins, as well as project risk, on the chance that the economic assumptions can't be replicated when it comes time to mine. Therefore, I do not believe investors should be placing any real value on Gold Rock currently, as the project is not worthy of an investment based on the PEA economics, in my opinion.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The good news is that the modest initial capex of only US$64 million makes the project very attractive if the company can uncover another few hundred thousand ounces at Gold Rock. Assuming Fiore Mining was able to increase the current resource at Gold Rock from 400,000 ounces to 700,000 ounces or more, this would dramatically improve the project economics and make the upfront investment worthwhile. The other good news is that even if we do assign only US$10 million in value to Gold Rock, investors are still getting a 45,000-ounce producer for a sub US$100 million market cap. The reason for this low valuation, of course, is because there is no guarantee that the Pan Mine will be in production past 2025 unless we see continued resource growth.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Fiore Gold's recent PEA is a step in the right direction for the company; however, the ultimate goal should be aggressive exploration at Pan and Gold Rock in hopes of proving up a 1.5 million-ounce combined resource across the two deposits in the next 18 months. Based on the current combined resource of fewer than 900,000 measured & indicated ounces at Pan and Gold Rock, there is risk around how long the mine life might extend. Therefore, the focus should be on resource expansion, not putting another mine into production. While Fiore Gold's valuation of US$50 million is more than reasonable, I see much more attractive junior producers elsewhere and therefore have no plans to start a position in the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.