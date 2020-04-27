Netflix Is The Modern-Day Blockbuster

Investment Thesis

There is no doubt that the Coronavirus with all the isolation and stay at home restrictions in place has assisted Netflix (NFLX) with earning more revenue this quarter and reaching a new high in its share price. Unless Netflix changes its business model, in the long term, they risk losing relevancy and profitability in the marketplace.

(Netflix new subscribers by quarter, Source: Company Statement)

Review of quarterly results

For the first quarter of 2020, Netflix has had a significant boost and set a new record for additions to its subscriber base in the order of 15.8 million. Considering across the globe most of us aren't able to go to cinemas, pubs, other forms of entertainment and must confine ourselves to home, the amount of new subscribers to Netflix isn't surprising, although pleasant to see.

(Netflix total subscribers growth, Source: Company statement)

The last quarter has provided Netflix with a total subscription base of 182.9 million users. While all streaming services had a nice growth of subscriptions in the most recent quarter, Netflix is by far the industry leader in the amount of subscribed users it has on its books.

(Subscriber base of leading video streaming services)

Amazon Prime (AMZN) is the closest competitor to Netflix as far as the number of subscribers goes, however that is not a fair comparison as anyone purchasing Amazon Prime membership is given free access to their video streaming service. Disney Plus (DIS) is growing its subscriber base slowly and it also owns Hulu.

Q4, 2019 Q1, 2020 Revenues $5,467M $5,768M Cost of Revenue $3,466M $3,600M Marketing $879M $504M Technology & Development $409M $454M General & Administrative $255M $252M Operating Income $459M $958M

(Netflix Q4, 19 compared to Q1, 20)

The impressive results for Netflix were reflected in the Q1 2020 financial results. From Q1 2019, Netflix has had a 28% growth in revenue. Taking into consideration that in the most recent quarter Netflix has managed to reduce its marketing expenses by $375 Million it has allowed for a very impressive positive operating income of nearly a billion dollars. That's over double the operating income of the previous quarter.

Cash Flow

Income wise Netflix is providing some great results, however, that is only one side of the equation. Having a look at the cash flow statement will determine whether Netflix is profitable or not and whether it is making money or losing it.

(Netflix cash flow by quarter)

Unfortunately for Netflix, their operating cash flow is consistently negative. In fact, the last time Netflix had a positive cash flow was all the way back in Q2 of 2014.

The reason Netflix has had such negative cash flow is Netflix has had to pump lots of money into its own original streaming content. This quarter is most certainly an anomaly, production has had to halt, operating expenses have slowed and the global pandemic has boosted its subscriber base. Those factors led Netflix to have its first positive cash flow quarter since 2014. This was also discussed by the management team in their earnings letter. Going forward they expect a decline in membership growth as home confinement ends.

My expectation on Netflix is that while the subscriber base has grown immensely this quarter, I believe that all that has occurred as future subscribers have subscribed now given the unique circumstances. So as a result I'd expect the following quarters once lockdown ends to have a noticeable dip in new subscribers.

Let's review for a moment what has occurred. We are amidst a global pandemic with most countries around the globe having restrictions and imposing home confinement. This has naturally been a huge advantage for Netflix with its increase in revenue and subscribers. These factors allowed Netflix to have its first positive cash flow quarter in six years. So is this what it's going to take for Netflix to be profitable, a global shutdown? In my opinion, that doesn't bode well for a company as these are very unique circumstances only rivaled previously by world wars and the great depression.

Barriers for Netflix going forward

For Netflix to remain a market leader and to have an edge, it has to spend billions of dollars every quarter on new original content. The cost of this is more than the revenue it receives. This is a significant part of the Netflix business model as over the last few years they have lost the ability to purchase licenses to existing content. As an example previously Netflix has had Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, Pixar, and National Geographic content on its service. This content is owned by Disney and naturally they'd rather stream it on their own Disney Plus streaming service.

Essentially Netflix can really only maintain a competitive advantage by producing original content that sets it apart from its competition. The two main rivals are Amazon and Disney. Netflix subscription costs are higher than both of the rivals so raising its subscription cost isn't really an option to generate more revenue. The other concerning factor is the only revenue Netflix makes is through its streaming service. Amazon and Disney could provide their streaming services free and still rake in billions of dollars from their overall business. Hopefully, this doesn't occur, however, Amazon and Disney could squeeze Netflix out of the marketplace.

Conclusion

Netflix is an excellent company that since its inception maintained a huge competitive advantage and once was the only company to provide streaming video. In years gone by, this provided Netflix with a sufficient moat and good long-term prospects. Due to competition and new streaming services in the marketplace, Netflix has lost its moat and any competitive advantage it has. I can only see obstacles for Netflix in this space and as a result do not see Netflix as a good long-term investment prospect.

I love the innovation of Netflix and what it has provided to the world, however moving forward it will have difficulty positioning itself for success and remaining relevant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.