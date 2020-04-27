The Only Time You Will Read A Microsoft Vs. Exxon Mobil Analysis

This will shed light on two different strategies: one based on price/valuation and the other one based on the investment thesis.

On March 10th, I published an article about Exxon Mobil (XOM) entitled "Time to buy Exxon Mobil" that was republished on Seeking Alpha on March 16th. Needless to say: the article didn't age well within its first two weeks of existence. Funny enough, this has become an old and forgotten article 6 weeks later.

Source: YCharts

The thesis behind buying XOM before the huge market meltdown was about catching a great business that had gone through multiple oil crises at what most people would call "a cheap price". Most investors tend to determine a price where a stock should be bought. If the said stock reaches the said price, then it becomes a buy. I call this a "price/valuation-based investment strategy" where you like the stock only at a specific price.

As opposed to that, I go with a different and counter-intuitive strategy where I simply buy when I have the money in hand. I don't really care about the stock price mostly because we (you and I) don't know what the future will hold. Therefore, trying to figure out which is the single "right price" to pay for a given security is believing in unicorns.

To explain my point, I'll compare Exxon Mobil, an undervalued stock at the time to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), a reportedly overvalued stock. My goal is obviously not to compare the XOM business model to MSFT, but rather to show you how the valuation methodology could make you miss great opportunities.

First, let's review both approaches:

Price / Valuation Strategy

The price or valuation strategy is based on an investor's perception of what the stock price should be. There are no good or bad companies, but rather overpriced or undervalued investment opportunities. In this case, if a company cuts its dividend, but is priced accordingly, it could make sense to grab shares at a very low price in the hope of a bounce back.

Exxon Valuation

For the purpose of this exercise, let's use two methodologies: the dividend discount model (I'm The Dividend Guy after all!) and the price-earnings (P/E) ratio.

In my previous articles, I've used a 4% dividend growth rate along with a 10% discount rate. I usually separate discount models into 3 categories:

9%: relatively safe business with strong leadership and no imminent threats.

10%: strong business facing headwinds.

11%: companies facing huge challenges/problems.

The XOM dividend discount model calculations were done well before the price collapse in oil. Let's look at this first scenario anyway:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $3.48 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 4.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 4.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $86.86 $72.38 $62.04 10% Premium $79.62 $66.35 $56.87 Intrinsic Value $72.38 $60.32 $51.70 10% Discount $65.15 $54.29 $46.53 20% Discount $57.91 $48.26 $41.36

Please read about the dividend discount model limitations before drawing any conclusions.

If we solely look at XOM dividend generation abilities, we get a fair valuation at $60 offering a 20%+ discount if we grab some shares at $44. This looks like a great deal.

Now, if we look at how XOM was valued compared to its earnings, we also come to the same conclusion: we have a very good deal at this price.

Source: YCharts

During past oil crises, XOM saw its valuation range between 30 and 45 times its earnings. Considering its future P/E at 30, we are right on target to grab shares at a good discount. Let's look at Microsoft now.

Enter Microsoft's ridiculous valuation.

You will notice that I will use generous numbers in this dividend discount calculation. This is because Microsoft is currently in growth mode and it is also seen as a "safe" place to invest during an economic lockdown. After all, MSFT helps thousands of companies to enable remote work and Azure is the 2nd ranked public cloud service. This crisis is made for companies like Microsoft to shine.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.04 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 9.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $312.99 $155.45 $102.98 10% Premium $286.90 $142.49 $94.40 Intrinsic Value $260.82 $129.54 $85.82 10% Discount $234.74 $116.59 $77.24 20% Discount $208.66 $103.63 $68.65

Unless I'm willing to accept an 8% return on my investment, MSFT is trading at an incredible premium even by using high single-digit dividend growth rates. This is explained by the fact that MSFT offers a mediocre 1% yield (vs. 8% for XOM). Since the dividend discount model gives you a fair price considering future dividends, it may not work well with low yielding, but high growth stocks.

Let's look at its P/E history:

Source: YCharts

I swear I didn't know that both companies would post a 30 forward P/E before writing this article! Interesting enough, while XOM looks priced for a crisis and lets us think the stock could recover and gain momentum, we might say the opposite about MSFT.

If you ignore the P/E peak in 2018 (this was due to accounting changes related to the Tax Bill), you will notice that MSFT stock is expensive. Microsoft shows strong growth vectors, but they all seem to be priced into the stock.

1st Conclusion

When we look at both price and valuation methodologies, the clear winner for an investor is to put the money on XOM (assuming both stocks would fit well in their asset allocation and overall strategy). I'm sure you will agree with me that XOM is tempting at this price while MSFT is definitely fully priced.

The Investment Thesis Strategy

You probably know that by now I'm not a big fan of valuation and "right price" approaches. I'm humble enough to know that I don't know. We have no clue where a stock will be trading in 12 months, let alone 5 years from now. If we knew, we would have put all our money in Domino's Pizza (DPZ) only 10 years ago and retired with a 2690% total return (that's not a typo, go check it out).

For this reason, once I've completed the analysis of a company's numbers, I go to my drawing board and write down my investment thesis. This consists of understanding the company's business model, identifying its growth vectors and determining how they may fare in the current and future environment. While many investors use a similar approach, they usually end their thesis with a tag price. I don't, and I will tell you why in a moment. But first, let's look at both the XOM and the MSFT investment thesis.

Exxon Mobil Investment Thesis

About a month ago, I wrote the following about XOM:

"XOM is a money-making machine. Cash flow from operations covers much more than dividend payments and the company is now ready to enjoy a strong oil market. Accordingly, Exxon's massive investment in oil sands production in the past was not cheap, but surely boosted XOM's long-term reserves. It allows the company to show about 50% of its 2019 production coming from long-term reserves. This should be a great cash flow source and should support future dividend payments. The company has gone through many challenges throughout its history and shows a stellar dividend history."

The idea of investing in XOM is based on its ability to increase its cash flow after previous massive investments were made a few years ago. The company's business model is based on a strong vertical integration providing economies of scale. As for growth vectors, we can only count on a growing economy. The reason I like XOM is obviously for its generous and increasing dividend.

Microsoft Investment Thesis

Microsoft is one of the oldest and newest tech companies at the same time. The company shifted its famous products such as Windows, Office 365 and Dynamics 365 into a subscription-based model. This first hurt their revenues, but it's now become a recurring source of income. People pay for their Office 365 just as they pay for their smartphone bill. The "PC era" might be dead, but MSFT will surf on these money-printing machines for a long time.

Management has also proven its ability to develop other growth vectors. Its most recent success is called Azure, which is ranked No. 2 in public cloud services. Azure is on a path for strong growth over the upcoming years. Cloud services will also be part of the future of any serious business. Speaking of which, its strong relationship with corporate America opens the door for additional cross-selling opportunities as the cloud business expands.

Finally, the company has plenty of cash (over $100B) waiting to be deployed on acquisitions, marketing or development of new technologies.

The 10-year test

When we consider both investment theses, we certainly understand why an income seeking investor would likely pick XOM over MSFT. If you are a growth-oriented investor, you might think twice before pulling the trigger now on MSFT. When I first bought shares of MSFT in 2017, it was at $75 per share. At that time, it was the same story (the stock is overvalued, wait for the next drop, don't buy over $60, etc.). In other words; Microsoft is always overpriced according to many.

Forget about the stock price you pay for a minute. Imagine you have $100,000 to invest in a single company and you have the choice of picking XOM at an "obvious" discounted price or MSFT at an "obvious" premium value.

Now, imagine you are not allowed to touch this investment for at least 10 years. Where will you put your money?

XOM will likely survive this crisis and once the economy bounces back, its stock will recover as the oil barrel price goes back up (to a certain level). What after that? What possible growth vector will push XOM to new highs in the next 10 years?

On the other side, you may be paying a steep price for your MSFT shares. However, the company will go through the current recession comfortably sitting on a $100B cushion. During that time, it will consolidate their place in the cloud business and thrive by offering Corporate America numerous online services. The company will likely surf on strong tailwinds during and after the recession. Where do you think MSFT price will end in 10 years? Here's a hint…

Source: YCharts

In my opinion, Microsoft's growth potential compensates widely for its "premium price".

Final Thoughts

Keep in mind there is no free lunch in finance. When a stock is "cheap", there is usually a very good reason. Such a point of view may lead to many "fishermen's tales" where you get the chance to claim a 50% quick profit, but it also may lead to many more "oh I forgot about this one" investment stories where your money went nowhere. While I think XOM is a good company and it will fill the bill if you are looking for immediate income, I also think its upside potential is limited… even considering the discounted price you may pay today.

Therefore, I prefer to base my investment decisions on my investment thesis and forget about the price. If a company didn't fit my investing model in the first place, a big price drop will not make it any more interesting. I invest my money in great businesses that have thrived and will continue to do so. I like companies that show constant revenue growth, strong earnings and consistent dividend increases. This strategy doesn't protect investors from making mistakes and may also prevent you from picking some amazing opportunities. However, a strategy based on an investment thesis will always provide you great confidence in your picks and will reduce some of the emotions attached to trading.

So, tell me, which stock would you buy for the next 10 years?

Disclaimer: I hold shares of MSFT in my personal portfolio and XOM in my DSR portfolio models.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.