BBN: Taxable Munis Look Attractive At A Discount

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) as an investment option at its current market price. While munis have come under a bit of pressure over the past week, I still believe the fundamental outlook is solid enough to warrant positions. A primary concern is the financial position of state and local governments, as the Covid-19 crisis has had a dramatic impact on government revenues. However, tax revenues have been increasing consistently, on the local level, over the past decade. This puts many municipalities in a reasonable position to withstand the current headwinds. Further, support from both the Federal Reserve and Congress to assist state and local governments during this time should prevent any wave of defaults hitting the muni sector. Finally, BBN in particular is a solid way to play the taxable sector. The fund has a marked discount to NAV, and continues to benefit from demand outside retail American investors, including large corporations and non-US investors.

Background

First, a little background on BBN. The fund is managed by BlackRock (BLK), and its objective is to "seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation", primarily through to exposure of taxable municipal bonds. Currently, BBN trades at $22.40/share and yields 5.99% annually, paying monthly distributions. I had recommended BBN at the end of last year, only to then switch to a more cautious outlook on the fund in late February. In hindsight, both of these calls turned out well. While BBN performed strongly as 2020 got underway, it has seen a sharp drop since my neutral rating:

Source: Seeking Alpha

While BBN's return over the past two months has been negative, it is worth noting the fund has rebounded sharply off its March low. Therefore, I wanted to take another look at the taxable muni bond sector to see if I should change my outlook from here. After review, I believe BBN's current price does represent an attractive entry point, and I will explain why in detail below.

Governments Nationwide Are Under Pressure, But Federal Support Will Help

To begin, I want to highlight a key risk to the municipal sector as a whole right now, which includes tax-exempt, taxable, general obligation, and revenue muni bonds alike. This is the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, which is suppressing government revenues. The impact of the virus is being felt at multiple levels. One, unemployment figures are on the rise, which will pressure tax receipts on the national, state, and local levels. And this is not a minor development, with more than 26 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits over the past five weeks. Two, shelter-in-place and stay-at-home orders are still the norm across most of the country. These orders have led to shutdowns of many non-essential businesses, especially in retail and dining, which will hurt sales tax revenues for some time to come. Even in the states where the orders have begun to be lifted, it will be near impossible to make up for the lost weeks in revenue. Three, travel is down, both domestic and internationally, which is crimping revenue in transportation sectors that also rely on muni bonds to raise funds. This includes specific projects such as airports and toll roads. Fourth, hospitals and other health providers are inundated with patients, which is straining budgets and resources. As Covid-19 patients take precedent, Americans are delaying, or being forced to delay, elective procedures which are a key source of revenue for this industry.

Add this all up, and investors have to be wondering why I would possibly be recommending a muni fund at the moment. Clearly, revenues to state and local governments have taken a major hit, so the logical conclusion would be that debt repayment to muni bond investors could be at risk. In fairness, I will concede this is absolutely a challenging time to be a fixed-income investor, including in the muni bond space. Investors need to know their individual risk tolerance, and consider their own outlook for how long it will take for revenues to recover. However, despite these major headwinds facing the sector, I see two key reasons for optimism.

One, the Federal Reserve has announced stimulus measures that will directly support the municipal bond market. Specifically, last month the Federal Reserve expanded on its initial stimulus measure to include the muni bond market, as described in the excerpt below:

Facilitating the flow of credit to municipalities by expanding the Commercial Paper Funding Facility to include high-quality, tax-exempt commercial paper as eligible securities.

Source: Federal Reserve

The immediate impact was robustly positive for muni bonds as a whole, primarily for investment grade, tax-exempt munis. However, high yield and taxable munis also saw indirect benefits. This is important because BBN is made up of taxable muni bonds, which put them out of the purview of this Federal Reserve announcement. However, the support for the investment grade, tax-exempt muni sector indirectly helps the other areas within the muni market. This is because, by supporting one area, the Federal Reserve is easing the financial burden on state and local governments. This measure improves liquidity, and also keeps borrowing costs low. This directly improves the financial position of municipalities, and by extension will support the likelihood that investors in taxable munis will be repaid. By supporting one area, they are indirectly supporting the entire sector, which is an important tailwind.

Local Governments Were In Better Shape Going In To The Crisis

A second reason I continue to find the broader muni bond sector attractive is because state and local governments have seen their revenues improve over the past decade. Leading up to the 2008-09 financial crisis, many municipalities were very unprepared to handle the economic fallout. Fast forward more than ten years, and state and local tax revenues have grown dramatically. In fact, this positive trend has continued almost uninterrupted since 2010, and state and local tax revenues hit an all time high of $1.58 trillion in Q4 last year, as shown below:

Source: Lord Abbett

Clearly, revenues are way up, and this has contributed to many state and local governments being able to improve their cash position, and gives them some cushion to withstand the economic fallout from our current crisis. While these governments will undoubtedly be pinched the longer this crisis drags on, knowing that tax revenues had been so strong going in to 2020 gives me some comfort that bankruptcy risks will be mitigated.

Demand For Taxable Munis Coming From Two Key Spots

I now want to shift more directly to the taxable muni market, and why I feel BBN could be headed for gains from here. In prior reviews, I discussed how a key source of demand for taxable munis was coming from foreign buyers. This is because, unlike American investors, foreign buyers do not have the same tax considerations. Taxable munis often yield more than their tax-exempt counterparts, and saving on U.S. taxes is not relevant for many investors who are domiciled overseas. As a result, they are likely to consider this asset class. This reality has been compounded over the past few years, as global bond investors are facing quite a bit of negative yielding debt across the world. The recent crisis has exacerbated this, as yields on European and Japanese bonds have pushed even lower, often in to negative range. In order to find positive yielding assets, many of these investors turn to the U.S. debt market.

And the result has been a continuously rising amount of U.S. government debt being held by investors abroad. While these investors predominately buy U.S. treasuries, taxable munis are also on the shopping list. As yields have fallen around the world in 2020, foreign holdings of U.S. government debt, including all types, has risen to a record $7.07 trillion, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is that foreign demand is likely going to remain high in the year ahead, providing an important tailwind for U.S. government debt of all types. With low, and sometimes negative, yields dominating the globe, taxable munis will fill a void for foreign investors that will be hard to match.

A second source of demand for taxable munis is a bit closer to home, but is just as important. Large corporations, especially those who are required to keep a large amount of cash/cash equivalents on hand, have historically been large buyers of muni bonds. This includes large financial institutions, such as banks, who need to comply with capital adequacy requirements, or insurance companies, who need liquid reserves to pay claims. Given the relative safe and liquid nature of muni bonds, these assets have long been favored by banks and insurance companies to maintain a strong liquidity position. However, corporate demand took a hit after the passing of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017. One provision in this tax reform dramatically lowered the corporate tax rate to 21%, which in turn decreased the attractiveness of tax-exempt debt to corporations, as the resulting tax savings would be less. However, the positive implication (for BBN), was the attractiveness of taxable munis went up. This is because the tax obligations on these bonds suddenly declined, given the lower tax rates these corporations would need to pay. So while tax-exempt debt became less attractive, taxable debt became simultaneously more attractive.

And the net result has indeed been more interest from the corporate world. To illustrate, consider the graphic below, which shows how bank buying of taxable muni bonds increased immediately in the years following the tax reform:

Source: UMB Financial

My point here is, similar to foreign buyers, large corporations like banks have a greater incentive to buy taxable munis than they have in years past. While American retail investors may not be keen to favor taxable munis over tax-exempt ones, I see demand from foreign and corporate investors providing a tailwind for the sector. The two principle drivers of this reality, which are low global interest rates and lower U.S. corporate taxes, are extremely unlikely to change this year. Therefore, my takeaway is there will continue to be demand for funds like BBN for the remainder of the year, and probably beyond.

Current Market Price Offers Healthy Discount To NAV

My final point looks at BBN with regard to the fund's current valuation. As I noted earlier, this is a challenging market. Finding the right investment idea, but also at the right price, forces investors to be very selective right now if they want to turn a profit. While I view the taxable muni sector favorably right now, that does not mean I would recommend buying in at any price. Fortunately, BBN offers investors some real value. As a CEF, it often trades above or below its underlying value, offering clear buy or avoid signals, in my view. At time of writing, BBN's discount to NAV is quite large, as shown below:

Source: BlackRock

My takeaway here is BBN's market price represents a fairly attractive entry point. A 5% discount gives investors a cheap way to enter the sector, and should provide some downside support if the market turns against taxable munis. Of course, this is no way means the fund cannot trade lower from here. The fund's NAV could decline, or investors could push the discount to even lower levels. But I am a firm believer in buying quality funds at discounted prices for the long haul, and this is exactly what BBN represents right now.

Bottom-line

BBN is a play on the taxable muni market, which normally I would be cautious on given the current environment. However, I believe the sector, and this fund in particular, will do well for a number of reasons. Despite revenue challenges, the federal government, through stimulus efforts and bond buying, are supporting the muni bond sector. This will keep borrowing costs low, and improve the ability of borrowers to make good on their debt obligations. Foreign and institutional demand remains high for taxable munis, and that demand should provide a tailwind for the sector for all of 2020. This demand could continue beyond this year as well, if interest rates and tax rates remain constant. Finally, BBN has a 5% discount to NAV, which offers investors an attractive price to initiate, or add to, positions. Therefore, I believe upgrading my outlook on BBN is appropriate, and I would suggest investors consider new positions in the fund at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BBN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.