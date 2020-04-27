MoneyGram: The Medicine Has Been Taken

We believe that MoneyGram is a BUY from a valuation perspective, since MGI shares have already absorbed much of painful medicine.

Just three years ago things didn't look bad for MoneyGram (MGI). The stock was at more than 10x than where it is today. There were several prospective buyers: Western Union (WU) was a possible acquirer, while Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) and Ant Financial from China actually had concrete offers. Then the latter two began to rigorously battle one another, while MoneyGram itself contemplated a non-acquisition path forward. For a while, it even seemed that potential Rite-Aid and Walmart partnerships could solidify the company's financials and offer a path forward, while greater exposure to the online/digital channel was a potential accelerator of revenue growth.

Then it all collapsed. From one quarter to another, MGI began to look as a more and more formidable Bear thesis. The negative outlook on the business, in our view, remains true even today, when MoneyGram is a penny stock. However, from the standpoint of valuation, we actually see an opportunity for investors who are comfortable with penny stocks. Below, we revisit some key themes around MoneyGram's story, which are still largely negative; and conclude with a valuation that assumes that much of MGI's medicine has already been taken, particularly in the present age of coronavirus.

Basic Business / Product Analysis

MoneyGram (MGI) provides money transfer services through an omnichannel network that delivers both physical, online, and mobile solutions in nearly every major country. The company mainly targets customers who are either unbanked or underbanked, thus positioning itself for a direct competition with Western Union. Similar to WU, MGI also offers bill payment services. The company has digital presence in 64 countries and at ~350,000 physical locations.

It's Not As Bad As It Looks

Partnerships to Continue, Despite the Coronavirus: Recall, MGI has a partnership with Visa Direct, a real-time push payments platform from Visa, Inc., as well as with Walmart2World. We are now estimating about 30-35 bps in revenue growth acceleration in 2020, about 10 bps softer. If anything, these partnerships are more robust for the company than traditional non-partnership channels.

Online Sales to Accelerate, Though We Don't Expect a Miracle: With offline channels going largely dark, it is a fair assumption that the online channels should take over. However, will they? Yes, we do expect some offline-to-online conversion, but this should not affect more than 5% of total remittances. The reason is that MGI customers use the offline segment not as matter of preference or convenience, but as a matter of necessity: many are illegal immigrants who are either unbanked or under-banked at best and are thus unable to link their online MGI account to a bank. Therefore, with stay-at-home orders instituted around the world, many offline users are forced to meaningfully reduce their sending volumes. In many cases, it is a matter of being physically unable to get to the sending location. Similarly, people on the receiving end in countries, like China and India, are facing similar difficulties.

Rising Unemployment Rate to Further Deplete Money Transfer Volumes: We don't have the data yet, but this is just common sense. Many senders from the developed work - those who support their families in the developing world - are either losing their jobs or seeing a paycheck cut that will inevitably reduce remittances.

Compliance Costs Down: At the same time, we like the fact that compliance costs have meaningfully declined since our last update, by as much as 9%-12%, which should help the bottom line, at least in the short run. Given that the coronavirus outlook is so dire at present, we actually see the company enhancing those savings even more.

Pricing Advantages Still Hold: When we look at the money transfer landscape, online pricing is fairly the same for MoneyGram and its competitors, such as Western Union and Euronet; however for the offline landscape, MGI is still the winner. As customers face financial pressures, these offline pricing deltas, even at reduced levels, should make a difference and allow MoneyGram to make up for some lost volumes, perhaps by as much as 15%-20%.

Market Share Losses Now Muted: Which brings us to the market share losses! We previously reported that MGI was bleeding some market share. At present, we are seeing far less anecdotal evidence of this and we believe that pricing advantage could be the answer. Therefore, things are not as bleak as they appear on the surface.

Valuation

We do believe that much of the medicine from the structural woes has already been ingested. We are taking down our 2020 EPS estimate from $0.22 to $0.18 to account for top-line driven coronavirus woes, which are somewhat offset by compliance tailwinds at the bottom line. However, even at the most conservative 12x P/E/ multiple, we are still coming up with a target price of $2.20, which provides a nearly 50% upside from the current levels. Our rating is, therefore, a BUY.

Business Risks

We see the following business risks for MGI:

1. Foreign currency fluctuations can exert meaningful pressure on the company’s revenues.

2. Competition from both niche (largely, online or mobile) money transfer providers, as well as established players, such as Western Union and Euronet Worldwide.

3. Further worsening of coronavirus and its impact on the global economies, both developed and developing.

4. Technology risks can have a direct impact on online and mobile money transfers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.