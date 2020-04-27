Kraft Heinz: Short-Term Trade, Not A Long-Term Investment

The stay-at-home economy is not here to stay. The coronavirus revenue tailwind provides an opportunity to exit the stock at a higher price.

Management and the board do not have my vote of confidence with 3G in control.

Free cash flow has not been covering the company's obligations to the owners of its capital stack - there could be another dividend cut.

Management has fought back with reformulations, new products, and brand extensions, but net and organic sales have declined about 2% per year for the last three years.

The healthy eating trend is not going away; brand loyalists are fading away and private label brands could be the biggest challenge of all.

Should you sell your Kraft Heinz (KHC) stock?

I am down 46% on my KHC position, bought at various times beginning in early 2018. I described my mistakes in another article, but here's a summary of why I first bought KHC:

Dividends were $2.50 per share per year - a 3.82% yield. That was HIGH back then!

Dividends were growing: $2.25 per share in 2015, $2.35 per share in 2016, $2.45 in 2017.

The stock price was down 28% from the $90.00 per share range in 2017.

The company had just reported a decent 2017 year.

Valuation measures seemed reasonable.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B) had a big ownership position, reported to be about 27%.

If you're reading this, you know what happened next…

If you look at the list above, you might guess why my investment was a failure. I am considering taking the loss and replacing KHC with an investment with more upside potential because of factors I did not fully assess before I bought my shares.

Wait! Isn't everyone buying lots of KHC products because of the coronavirus? Won't they do that forever? Won't KHC be a great long-term growth story?

There is a short-term bull case to be made. Within the past two weeks, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo raised price targets to $34 and $38 per share, respectively. I am leaning toward the bearish side, but as a value-oriented investor with a typical 3 to 5-year holding period, I appreciate the bull case, and I'll note a few elements of it as we proceed. I suspect that by the time we're all sick of making loaves of peanut butter bread, investors will be left with a Harvard Business School Case Study of the failure of a great American company to adapt to changing consumer preferences.

Who Buys This Stuff?

One could argue that KHC makes products people only buy when they can't leave their houses due to pandemics, nuclear war or the zombie apocalypse. As a result of the coronavirus stay-at-home rules, per Yahoo Finance on April 8, 2020:

Kraft Heinz (KHC) said Monday first quarter organic sales are expected to increase 6%, a marked reversal from a 2.2% drop in the fourth quarter as consumers stock up on staples.

Realistically, the organic, fresh and local trend is not going away - and that trend is favored by demographics. In marketing agency MBLM's latest oddly named Brand Intimacy Survey:

Boomers - who control almost 70% of disposable income in the U.S. - stood out for being the only ones really showing a taste for consumer packaged brands.

That's right. The most important age cohort for consumer packaged brands consists of people between the ages of 56 and 74. Younger age cohorts, for the most part, have little loyalty or interest in specific brands. Of course, some younger consumers love Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, but on the whole, they prefer foods perceived as healthy much more than their parents and grandparents. According to a January 8, 2020 article in Food Navigator-USA, a study of 23,600 adults in the U.S. corroborated this assertion:

Millennials and younger members of Gen X have tended to be the biggest consumers of organic and natural foods, but now, the youngest generation of adult consumers - Gen Z (ages 18-24) - is beginning to command the category.

Each succeeding U.S. generation has also become more diverse and this demographic change has shifted food preferences away from KHC's brands. According to the Pew Research Center, for example, Latinos were about 4% of the U.S. population in 1965 and about 18% by 2018. It doesn't take much research to note the concurrent rise in U.S. consumption of south-of-the-border foods and accompanying condiments. So, not only is KHC's main consumer base fading away, subsequent generations just aren't interested in its products.

Management has been fighting back; re-formulating existing brands to meet changing tastes; launching an organic version of Capri Sun fruit beverages, removing all artificial ingredients from Kraft Mac & Cheese dinners and introducing Classico Riserva pasta sauces without added sugar or artificial ingredients. In 2018, the company launched food company incubator Springboard Brands, a "platform dedicated to nurturing, scaling, and accelerating the growth of disruptive brands within the food and beverage space." Springboard focuses on natural and organic, specialty and craft, health and performance, and experiential brands. Kellogg (NYSE: K), General Mills (NYSE: GIS), Nestlé (Pink:OTCPK:NSRGY) and PepsiCo (NYSE: PEP) all have similar efforts. KHC does have some established "on-trend" brands, for example, Back-to-Nature and Springboard graduate Primal Kitchen, purchased in 2019 for $200.0 million with expected annual revenue of about $50.0 million.

Is it enough?

Brainwashing Is Harder These Days: Old Advertising Methods No Longer Work

50 years ago there were 4 TV channels for most people in the U.S. The media was concentrated and big advertisers like Kraft, Heinz and Oscar Mayer - then all separate companies - could cover all four channels. If you wanted to watch Batman, Lassie or Gunsmoke, you had to watch commercials for Heinz Ketchup, Oscar Mayer Wieners, Kool-Aid, etc. Everyone was exposed to endless ads for branded consumer packaged goods. Want proof? Ask any person over the age of 50 to sing a bit of the Oscar Mayer jingle.

Reaching a mass consumer audience is much more difficult in 2020. Consider this from the 2019 KHC 10-K:

We recorded advertising expenses of $534 million in 2019, $584 million in 2018, and $629 million in 2017, which represented costs to obtain physical advertisement spots in television, radio, print, digital, and social channels. We also incur other advertising and marketing costs such as shopper marketing, sponsorships, and agency advertisement conception, design, and public relations fees. Total advertising and marketing costs were $1.1 billion in 2019, 2018, and 2017.

Over the last three years, this company spent $3.3 billion on advertising and marketing. Times change. Today's KHC faces a fragmented market with products designed to be mass merchandised to a homogeneous consumer base in huge quantities.

Where Are the New On-Trend Food Products?

The old brands are not growing, consumer preferences are shifting and in response, KHC should be flooding the market with new products and brand extensions that embrace the healthy eating trend. Only it's not.

Reading through the company's press releases for an entire year back to April 2019, here's the new products or brand extensions announced:

02/02/2020 White Cheddar, Nacho and Blazin' Hot Cheez Balls 02/05/2020 Kraft Big Bowls of macaroni and cheese 10/09/2019 Frozen foods added to Pioneer Woman product line 10/01/2019 P3 Portable Protein Pack® snack added to UFC product line 09/23/2019 BAILEYS® flavored non-alcoholic ready-to-drink coffee 09/10/2019 Heinz Tomato Ketchup made with added carrots and butternut squash 07/31/2019 Frozen skillet meals added to O! That's Good (Oprah Winfrey) product line 06/20/2019 Fruitlove yogurt, fruit and vegetable smoothies 04/29/2019 Flavors added to Just Crack An Egg breakfast scramble product line 04/24/2019 Dressings, dips and sauces for Pioneer Woman product line 04/17/2019 Kool-Aid Sour Jammers sweet/sour Kool-Aid flavors 04/02/2019 Lunchables product line augmented with Brunchables

With the stock at all-time lows and investors gagging over a dividend cut, the only "new" products in an entire year were Fruitlove smoothie cups and BAILEYS®-flavored canned coffee. According to a June 24, 2019 article on FoodDive, Fruitlove was a "me-too" product:

Dole debuted its own spoonable smoothies in two flavors earlier this spring. Other smoothie innovations have been hitting shelves as well. Nomva, a brand of fruit, vegetable and probiotic smoothies sold in pouches launched in 2016 as an independent smoothie brand. Big companies have been launching into the trend too, Kellogg invested in Bright Greens, which offers frozen smoothie cubes that do not require a blender.

I doubt there's $500.0 million in new revenues in the entire table - that's not a lot for research and development expenses at an annual run-rate of more than $100.0 million.

Substitution: The Rise of Cheaper Alternatives

For years now, private label store brands have been taking market share from big-name brands. According to a November 7, 2019 report from The Food Institute:

Private label products were among the top five sellers by dollar sales in 95 out of 122 total food and beverage categories tracked during the 52 weeks ending Oct. 6, according to Food Institute analysis of data provided by IRI, a Chicago-based market research firm.

The report added that private label brands were the top seller by dollar volume in 43 categories and are growing at roughly twice the rate of national brands. Consumer Reports' taste-tests have consistently rated store brands as equal to national brands in taste and quality - at prices 25% to 30% less.

A stunning example of private label growth is Kroger's (NYSE: KR) Our Brands store brands which reported $23.1 billion in sales in fiscal 2019, not that far off KHC's annual sales. Is it possible to build a large natural and organic brand from scratch? Launched in 2013, the "natural and organic" Simple Truth brand - part of the Our Brands portfolio - hit annual sales of more than $2.5 billion in the company's fiscal 2019. Kroger runs grocery stores; it built Simple Truth in seven years in its "spare time." Kroger's success is either an indictment of KHC executives and board members or a successful model the company can emulate. Perhaps it's both.

No Growth

Here's the impact on revenues for the past three years of spending $1.1 billion a year on advertising and marketing plus another approximately $112.0 million in 2019, $109.0 million in 2018, and $93.0 million in 2017 on R&D:

Net sales and organic net sales have both declined about 2% a year from 2017 to 2019. $1.1 billion a year in advertising and marketing plus another $100.0 million per year on R&D has not even managed to produce flat sales. Where would KHC sales be without those massive expenditures?

The huge loss in 2018 forced management to recognize that large segments of KHC operations had permanently lost value. The $10.2 billion loss was due to a massive $15.4 billion impairment charge, made up of a $7.1 billion goodwill impairment in the U.S. Refrigerated and Canada Retail units and $8.3 billion in intangible assets impairment related to Kraft cheeses and Oscar Mayer cold cuts. Shareholders? They suffered a huge decline in the stock price, drastically reduced net income and a more than 50% dividend cut in 2019. There was a new CEO a few months later.

To date in 2020, KHC is benefiting from coronavirus stay-at-home sales and some Street analysts have raised their 2020 organic sales growth estimates, essentially betting on at least two quarters of pandemic-inspired sales. Credit Suisse, for example, now expects 2.0% growth in organic sales for 2020. Looking out 2 - 3 years, however, I doubt a few months of the stay-at-home economy will return eating habits to those of 40 or 50 years ago.

What Spooked the Ratings Agencies?

Smart phone-conditioned attention spans make it easy to forget history. In late 2012 the old H.J. Heinz was making its famous ketchup and easily carrying about $5 billion in debt. By October 2013, after the acquisition by 3G and Berkshire, the company labored under about $14.7 billion in debt. We have to go back even further to understand what happened to the old Kraft. In 2012, visionary CEO Irene Rosenfeld spun the static grocery and food service businesses off to shareholders as Kraft - and remained CEO of the true successor to old Kraft, growing snack and candy giant Mondelez (NASDAQ: MDLZ). The spun-off Kraft emerged as an independent company with about $10 billion in debt, a collection of dodgy products and the old logo. If you think Rosenfeld was on to something, you're right.

In 2015, 3G found another victim for their corporate vampirism, the spun-off Kraft. With Berkshire's support, they merged spun-off Kraft into Heinz to create the new KHC, ballooned debt to about $30 billion and began firing people; about 5,000 in the first four months. The new management was more draconian than that of competitors but faced the same realities. There was pressure to keep increasing and paying dividends while paying down debt, funding marketing, renewing old brands and investing in healthy new products, all while keeping EPS climbing.

It worked - for a while - with the stock hitting a high of about $96 per share in early 2017, then all of the long-term issues began to surface. In February 2020 both Fitch and S&P cut the company's credit rating to junk status from BBB- to BB+. S&P noted that KHC had "implemented a more aggressive financial policy as it manages its declining profitability and cash flow generation." Fitch commented that considering the company's "commentary around 2020 operating headwinds and its commitment to maintain its dividend, Fitch estimates the company may need to divest up to 20% of its projected 2020 EBITDA to support debt reduction."

What caused the downgrades is actually not immediately evident. At first, looking at a few traditional metrics, the situation does not look too bad. At the top of the table below, focusing on KHC after the Kraft acquisition, net debt did increase at a questionable 7.0% per year from 2015 through 2019, highlighted in yellow, but management finally exerted control, reducing net debt by $3.3 billion or 10.8% from 2018 to 2019 - highlighted in green. EBITDA, also in green, though down $823.0 million or 11.1% from 2018 to 2019, increased at a solid 6.8% average annual rate over the 2015 - 2019 period. Over the same period, cash from operations and free cash flow - both in green - increased at 29.3% and 45.3% CAGRs; respectable performances. Skipping down the table to EBITDA/interest expense, the 4.82 mark is high, but we'll give it a green highlight for moving in the right direction. The same can be said for debt/equity at 0.56 - not crazy for a stable consumer packaged goods company. We need to dig deeper to see what scared the ratings agencies.

Look at the first red highlight; 2019 - the massive dividend cut year - was the first year KHC had any free cash flow cash after paying dividends. Dividends were apparently being funded through skilled cash management; debt, cash on hand - some from the 3G and Berkshire investments - and timing. The dividend cut - highlighted in yellow - reduced dividends from $3.2 billion in 2018 to $1.9 billion in 2019, down about $1.2 billion or about 38.6%. The company is now paying shareholders less than it was in 2015.

Let's set aside the final two red highlights, free cash flow DSCR and free cash flow DSCR plus dividend coverage, for a moment. Two of the final three yellow highlights, the traditional net debt to EBITDA and the stricter net debt to EBITDA less capex, have deteriorated since 2017 to 4.08 and 4.62 in 2019, respectively, both high numbers even for the "stable" packaged goods industry. General Mills, for example, has been flirting with too much leverage but lowered its net debt/EBITDA ratio to 3.88 for 2019. The final yellow highlight, net debt to free cash flow, has also come down, but only to a stratospheric 9.62 at the end of 2019.

Free cash flow DSCR is a more stringent times interest earned, measuring how many times debt service (required principal payments plus interest expense) is covered by free cash flow before interest expense. From an acceptable 1.84 - in green - in 2016, the numbers dipped into the danger zone in 2017 and 2018 when KHC's free cash flow was not covering its debt service. Largely due to improved receivables management increasing cash from operations and lower required debt principal payments, the ratio improved to a more than acceptable green highlighted 2.18 in 2019. The last red highlighted line is free cash flow DSCR with both dividends and debt service in the denominator of the ratio, in other words, how many times payments to all of the company's investors are covered by free cash flow. From 2016 to 2018, KHC did not generate enough free cash flow to pay holders of its debt and shares; net debt was increasing and most debt ratios were deteriorating. In 2019, after the dividend cut and with some improvements in free cash flow, the company had just enough free cash flow to make the required payments to the owners of its capital stack with no room for error.

If performance improved in 2019, why did the downgrades occur in early 2020?

With no changes in operations - and I've modeled a 5% increase in cash from operations - KHC might be headed toward negative free cash flow after dividends and debt principal repayments in 2020. There are rumors of another dividend cut.

No Confidence in Management

Having invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) and sold after initial enthusiasm, I should have known better than to invest in any company associated with 3G Capital. 3G is batting .333 on major investments with Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) being their sole success. Batting .333 in baseball will get you into the Hall of Fame, but this isn't baseball.

Famous for "zero-based budgeting" at the companies they control, 3G is an odd teammate for Warren Buffet and Berkshire, noted for emphasizing management quality in investment selection. In a May 9, 2018 CNBC interview, Buffet expounded on how the average investor can assess the quality of management:

I think you can learn a lot about that by reading about both what they've accomplished and what their competitors have accomplished, and seeing how they have allocated capital over time.

In fairness to Berkshire, 3G had initial success with BUD. The company was loaded with a staggering $120 billion in debt to acquire SABMiller, employees were fired, costs were slashed and the stock responded, soaring to about $120 per share in late 2016, but 3G failed to navigate the rough waters of declining mass market beer consumption, cut the dividend - twice! - and the stock plummeted to a current $41.91 per share.

3G follows the playbook of a 1980's corporate raider; 1) buy a well-known brand franchise, 2) merge it with a competitor or two, 3) add massive levels of debt, 4) fire employees, 5) cut other expenses and 6) bail out at a profit. Sometimes that last step is a problem and investors, well…cut their dividends. On their website, 3G claims their "core management philosophy focuses on developing and retaining top tier talent," but here's Jorge Paul Leman, co-founder of 3G, talking about working for a 3G-controlled company in a March 25, 2017, Fortune article:

You're running, you're always close to a limit, you're working very hard and being evaluated all the time.

I am not sure top-tier managers enjoy being micro-managed in a sweatshop. Anecdotal evidence is often suspect, but here are the titles from the first five reviews currently on Indeed.com in the Manager category:

"Costs are all that matter"

"Stressful, overworked, and underpaid"

"Toxic company, horrible environment"

"More work than people!"

"Challenges are not embraced"

3G's management practices may have created an environment conducive to employee misconduct in the procurement area and a $208.0 million understatement of the cost of products sold identified by a 2019 internal company investigation. There is also an ongoing independent SEC investigation centered on procurement accounting policies and practices. Employees under too much stress to perform might sacrifice ethics to protect their jobs.

New CEO Miguel Patricio, former Chief Marketing Officer at BUD, has been on the job about 7 months with no discernible change at KHC, but his comprehensive strategic plan for the company was not due until May. In an April 7, 2020 article in BAKINGBUSINESS.com, Patricio offered the following:

We have been developing a powerful new strategy, transforming our capabilities and making needed investments in the business for months. Our strong execution in the face of this crisis reflects the exceptional progress our people have been making. We have also been looking forward to sharing our new vision and long-term growth framework in-person with investors and all our external stakeholders. But given the current, unprecedented COVID-19 challenge, we believe it is better for Kraft Heinz, our shareholders and our customers that we continue our single-minded focus on getting our products from our plants to stores and onto consumers' tables.

Although 3G sold 25.1 million shares at $28.44 per share for a total of about $712.9 million in September 2019, the firm still owns about 20.1% of KHC and maintains control with three 3G partners on the board plus one as CFO. While I wish Patricio the best of luck, I have no confidence in management or the board with 3G in control.

The Evil Tailwind of the Coronavirus: Stock Price Appreciation

With the coronavirus providing an evil tailwind, KHC and its competitors have recently seen their stocks outperform the averages, but the bulk of the outperformance has occurred in just the past month as consumer packaged goods companies have publicly noted the positive impact of the stay-at-home economy on their revenues. Here are the past six months.

Fueling the bull case that KHC's time has come, the company's stock has soared 27.14% over the past month.

In the short run, consumer packaged goods companies will report revenue growth akin to the golden days of the late 1960s. Bulls might claim we're entering a new era with people eating at home and avoiding restaurants and other public spaces, but eventually, the pandemic will subside and long-term secular behavior patterns will return. When those behavior patterns return, KHC and its competitors will face the same fight to achieve revenue growth even slightly above inflation and the long run investment picture will mirror the last five years.

How long will the coronavirus tailwind last? Below, per a March 30, 2020 article in Medical News Today, is the length of selected pandemics:

541 - 542: Plague of Justinian 1346 - 1350: The Black Death 1899 - 1923: Sixth cholera pandemic 1918 - 1920: Spanish flu (H1N1) 1957 - 1958: Asian flu (H2N2) 1968 - 1969: Hong Kong flu 2009 - 2010: Swine flu (H1N1) 2020 - ?: COVID-19

In the modern era, pandemics have been confined to a year or two with severity varying by region and the quality of medical infrastructure. As of April 25, 2020, the CDC was reporting that COVID-19 has killed 52,459 people in the U.S., a terrible toll that is likely to increase over the next few months. It is worth noting, however, that there is no record of permanent changes in long term consumer behavior resulting from pandemics in the modern era - reaching back to the 1918 - 1920 Spanish flu. Some readers of this article, for example, lived through the 1957 - 1958 Asian flu pandemic, a terrible virus which per the CDC killed about 116,000 in the U.S., but, although contributing to the 1958 recession, did not permanently prevent people from going to shopping centers, restaurants, gyms, sporting events or movie theaters.

Conclusion

Is KHC suddenly a bargain?

The Street has recently been constructive, but JP Morgan's higher price target was a "tactical upgrade." Realistically, the healthy eating trend is not going away - and that trend is favored by demographics. KHC was built through mass merchandising to homogeneous consumers, but today's consumers are diverse and brand loyalists are fading away.

The company has struggled for years to grow its old brands, but management has been fighting back. Products have been reformulated, new healthy brands have been developed and an incubator was created to assist with innovation, but so far it hasn't been enough to reverse the trend of declining revenue.

Supermarket private label brands could be the biggest challenge of all. Kroger's Our Brands reported $23.1 billion in sales in fiscal 2019 compared to KHC's $24.9 billion. KHC management must envy the grocery chain's success with the Simple Truth brand which reached sales of more than $2.5 billion in 2019. A brand like that would help with KHC net sales and organic net sales which have both declined about 2% a year from 2017 to 2019.

Lack of growth in revenue cascades down the income statement; EBITDA and net income might rise in 2020, but the company's $29.1 billion in debt is an anchor. The ratings agencies downgraded the company's bonds to junk status as, before 2019, free cash flow was not covering the company's obligations to the owners of its capital stack.

Like most of corporate America, new CEO Patricio and his recently assembled team are struggling to adapt to the pandemic environment. His strategic plan - formerly due in May - would give investors much-needed insight while the recent surge in revenues provides a window for Patricio to accomplish meaningful change, but management and the board do not have my vote of confidence with 3G in control.

In the short run, over the next 6 to 9 months, the bulls are justified in their optimism. More revised earnings estimates and upgrades are overdue from the Street; the stock might well reach $38 - $40 per share. If you bought KHC stock at its March 12, 2020 closing low of $20.06 per share - or anywhere close - you could have a very nice 90% short term gain. If 3G implements a second dividend cut just as they did with BUD, however, the stock might plummet.

Based on past pandemics it is unlikely that there will be permanent changes in consumer behavior. In the long run, powerful secular trends will reassert themselves and the company simply has not changed that much. The stay-at-home economy is not here to stay.

What am I going to do? I am exiting this investment, it's just a matter of tactics at this point. I'll ride the current uptrend, then exit my position. The coronavirus may make KHC a profitable short-term trade, but it does not make it a good long-term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.